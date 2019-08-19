Log in
FAT BRANDS INC

(FAT)
FAT Brands : Continues Expansion in Pakistan With 5-Unit Development Deal for the Co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express Concept

08/19/2019

The Iconic Hollywood Burger Brand Increases Footprint with Latest Development Deal

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, The Last Great Hamburger Stand™, announces today the development of five co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express concepts in Pakistan. In partnership with Crescent Star Foods (Pvt), the co-branded restaurants will increase the brand’s presence in Pakistan to six restaurants.

Hollywood's iconic Fatburger is best known for its mouthwatering, juicy burgers made famous by founder Lovie Yancey in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Each Fatburger is made-to-order with traditional fixings and delicious add-on items such as bacon, onion rings, cheese and egg. Buffalo’s Express further complements Fatburger’s menu offerings with fresh, never frozen, boneless and bone-in chicken wings made with over 13 different sauces.

“Our partners and friends at Crescent Star Foods (Pvt) not only know the business, but they know and care about the people of Pakistan,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with them to bring our delicious, homemade burgers and wings to Pakistan residents and visitors.”

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.
For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 400 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings, proprietary wing sauces, fries, sides, wraps, salads and desserts. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.


© Business Wire 2019
