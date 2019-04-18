FAT Brands : Enters New Mexico Market with Co-Branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express Location in Development at the Isleta Resort & Casino

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:
FAT)(“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger,
The Last Great Hamburger Stand™, announces today the development of a
co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express concept in
Albuquerque. In partnership with Isleta Resort & Casino, the co-branded
restaurant will open later this year.
Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain, maintains and
upholds its unique culture and trademark menu offerings crafted by
founder Lovie Yancey when she launched the brand almost 70 years ago.
Each Fatburger burger is made-to-order with traditional fixings
and delicious add-on items such as bacon, onion rings, cheese and egg.
To complement Fatburger’s menu, Buffalo’s Express offers
fresh, never frozen, boneless and bone-in chicken wings with over 13
different sauces.
“We are excited to expand our footprint into New Mexico in the Isleta
Casino,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “This
co-branded restaurant will bring fresh burgers and wings to casino
guests and brand fans alike in a new, growing market for FAT Brands. We
have 12 casino location open now and are thrilled to add Isleta to the
list.”
The new Fatburger and Buffalo's Express location will be
located within the Isleta Casino at 11000 Broadway Southeast,
Albuquerque, NM 87105.
For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please
visit www.fatburger.com.
For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you,
please visit www.buffalos.com.
Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that
strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual
dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns
seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express,
Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza
Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 200 under
development around the world.
About Fatburger
An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual
restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers and grilled and crispy
chicken offerings, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With
a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and
taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a
number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary
design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining
experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet,
homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great
Hamburger Stand™.
About Buffalo’s Express
Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a
fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings and
proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to
date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to
its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience.
Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are
dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers
friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken
wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is
Family™.
