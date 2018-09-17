FAT Brands : Fatburger Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day by Offering Free Postmates Delivery to Los Angeles Fans

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT)
(“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger,
The Last Great Hamburger Stand™, will offer free delivery via Postmates
in the Los Angeles area to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, which
lands on September 18. However, beginning September 17 and running
through September 23, fans of the iconic Hollywood burger can enjoy
their mouthwatering cheeseburgers, fries and shakes delivered to them
for free, courtesy of Postmates.
Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain, maintains and
upholds the unique culture and menu offerings crafted by founder Lovie
Yancey when she launched the brand almost 70 years ago in Southern
California. Angelenos are invited to celebrate National Cheeseburger day
for an entire week with Fatburger's thick, juicy,
made-to-order cheeseburgers, thanks to Postmates. In addition to their
iconic cheeseburgers, Fatburger's perfectly crisp fries,
hand-scooped shakes are only a few clicks away via Postmates’ in-app
offer.
“Delivery and partnership with Postmates has allowed our brand to reach
more consumers with our made-to-order burgers, fries and milkshakes,”
said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “With complimentary
delivery, we are thrilled to allow Fatburger's loyal Los Angeles
fans to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day all week long!”
For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please
visit www.fatburger.com.
Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that
strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual
dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns
six restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express,
Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that
have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under development in 32
countries.
About Fatburger
An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual
restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to
each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s
extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan
base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes.
Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an
unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to
serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 –
The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These
forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to
certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements.
Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of
consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks
and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC
reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking
statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the
date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any
subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically
disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the
date of such statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005379/en/