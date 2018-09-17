FAT Brands : Fatburger Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day by Offering Free Postmates Delivery to Los Angeles Fans

Iconic Hollywood Burger Stand Extends National Cheeseburger Day To A Full Week Via Postmates Promotion

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, The Last Great Hamburger Stand™, will offer free delivery via Postmates in the Los Angeles area to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, which lands on September 18. However, beginning September 17 and running through September 23, fans of the iconic Hollywood burger can enjoy their mouthwatering cheeseburgers, fries and shakes delivered to them for free, courtesy of Postmates.

Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain, maintains and upholds the unique culture and menu offerings crafted by founder Lovie Yancey when she launched the brand almost 70 years ago in Southern California. Angelenos are invited to celebrate National Cheeseburger day for an entire week with Fatburger's thick, juicy, made-to-order cheeseburgers, thanks to Postmates. In addition to their iconic cheeseburgers, Fatburger's perfectly crisp fries, hand-scooped shakes are only a few clicks away via Postmates’ in-app offer.

“Delivery and partnership with Postmates has allowed our brand to reach more consumers with our made-to-order burgers, fries and milkshakes,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “With complimentary delivery, we are thrilled to allow Fatburger's loyal Los Angeles fans to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day all week long!”

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns six restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under development in 32 countries.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

