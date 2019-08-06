Log in
FAT BRANDS INC

(FAT)
FAT Brands : Fatburger Opens 5th Chinese Location; Continues to Expand Asian Presence

08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Hollywood’s Favorite Burger Stand Continues to Deliver American Classics Worldwide

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, announces the opening of its newest restaurant in Beijing, Fatburger Pacific Century Place. The location opened its doors earlier this week, marking the 5th opening of the iconic Hollywood burger brand in China.

Fatburger, The Last Great Hamburger Stand™, is known for its juicy, made-to-order burgers, first created by founder Lovie Yancey when she launched the brand almost 70 years ago in Southern California. With a wide variety of tasty add-ons and condiments to select from, each burger is grilled-to-order and topped with the freshest ingredients.

“The love for Fatburger in Beijing runs deep. We have developed a great relationship with our customer base there and are excited to offer another brand-new location in the heart of the city for fans to order their favorite American burger,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “In just a few days of opening, the location has performed incredibly well and speaks to the demand for the brand across China. This is the first of many openings as we continue to grow across the country.”

Fatburger Pacific Century Place is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fatburger Pacific Century Place is located at 2A Gongti Beilu Chaoyang District Beijing, China.

For more information or to find a Fatburger location near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 400 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.


© Business Wire 2019
