FAT Brands : Fatburger and Buffalo's Express Opens First Co-Branded Location in Scotland

Los Angeles-Based Burger Brand Expands International Footprint and Delivers All-American Fare to Dundee, Scotland

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest international location in Scotland. This co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express location in Dundee opened on January 22nd and is the first of many locations, set to bring Hollywood's beloved burger to Scotland.

Each Fatburger burger is made-to-order with traditional fixings and delicious add-ons such as chili, bacon, onion rings and fried egg. To complement Fatburger’s all-American menu, Buffalo’s Express offers boneless and bone-in chicken wings ranging in heat and flavor from over 13 different sauces. The brand, known for mouthwatering, juicy, burgers was made famous by founder Lovie Yancey in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago and has since expanded internationally with stores worldwide.

“We see a phenomenal opportunity in Scotland to grow the Fatburger and Buffalo's Express brands by bringing our iconic menu offerings to the region,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Knowing the country's love for all-American cuisine, we are excited to introduce the Dundee community to our delicious burgers, milkshakes, and chicken wings as we expand our international footprint with additional locations to follow in the coming years.”

The new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express location is open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and open Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The co-branded concept is located at 26-28 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1 RH, UK.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under development in 32 countries.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, CA, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings, proprietary wing sauces, fries, sides, wraps, salads and desserts. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

