FAT Brands : Fatburger and Buffalo's Express Opens First Co-Branded Location in Scotland

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT)
(“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger,
is pleased to announce the opening of its newest international location
in Scotland. This co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express location
in Dundee opened on January 22nd and is the first of many
locations, set to bring Hollywood's beloved burger to Scotland.
Each Fatburger burger is made-to-order with traditional fixings
and delicious add-ons such as chili, bacon, onion rings and fried egg.
To complement Fatburger’s all-American menu, Buffalo’s Express
offers boneless and bone-in chicken wings ranging in heat and flavor
from over 13 different sauces. The brand, known for mouthwatering,
juicy, burgers was made famous by founder Lovie Yancey in Los Angeles
more than 70 years ago and has since expanded internationally with
stores worldwide.
“We see a phenomenal opportunity in Scotland to grow the Fatburger and
Buffalo's Express brands by bringing our iconic menu offerings to
the region,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Knowing
the country's love for all-American cuisine, we are excited to introduce
the Dundee community to our delicious burgers, milkshakes, and chicken
wings as we expand our international footprint with additional locations
to follow in the coming years.”
The new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express location
is open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and
open Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The co-branded concept is
located at 26-28 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1 RH, UK.
For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please
visit www.fatburger.com.
For
more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please
visit www.buffalos.com.
Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that
strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual
dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns
seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express,
Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza
Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under
development in 32 countries.
About Fatburger
An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a
fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted
specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary
quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which
includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a
contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an
unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to
serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 –
The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.
About Buffalo’s Express
Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, CA, Buffalo’s Express is a
fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings, proprietary
wing sauces, fries, sides, wraps, salads and desserts. Co-branded with
72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant
growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and
unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and
ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s
Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their
world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express –
Where Everyone is Family™.
