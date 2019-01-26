FAT Brands : Hurricane Dockside Grill in Boynton Beach Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT)
(“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Hurricane AMT, the
restaurant franchise which includes Hurricane
Grill & Wings, is celebrating their latest Hurricane Dockside
Grill location with an action-packed Grand Re-Opening on January 26.
Hurricane Dockside Grill's dog-friendly all-day celebration will
feature a wing eating contest, a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor
Steve Grant, live music, a fish fry and more. Guests are invited to join
the festivities from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a variety of food and
drink specials through the day.
“Our menu and atmosphere at Hurricane Dockside Grill is all about
flavor and fun,” said Gregg Nettleton, President and COO of Hurricane
Grill & Wings. “This day will be an ultimate celebration of that spirit,
and we're thrilled to share it with our amazing customers in Boynton
Beach.”
Hurricane Dockside Grill Boynton Beach is open 11:00 a.m. to
11:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday & Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to Midnight;
and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday brunch is served from 10:00
a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, please visit HurricaneWings.com.
Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. BrandsFresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that
strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual
dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns
seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express,
Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza
Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under
development in 32 countries.
About Hurricane Grill & Wings®
With more than 56 restaurants located across the United States,
Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh
wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back
vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,”
selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of
Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu
includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill
& Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to
locations throughout the United States. For more information visit www.hurricanewings.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These
forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to
certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements.
Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of
consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks
and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC
reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking
statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the
date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any
subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically
disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the
date of such statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190126005004/en/