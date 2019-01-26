FAT Brands : Hurricane Dockside Grill in Boynton Beach Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

Local Patrons Invited to Special Day Including Pooches on the Porch Event, Wing Eating Contest, Fish Fry and More

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Hurricane AMT, the restaurant franchise which includes Hurricane Grill & Wings, is celebrating their latest Hurricane Dockside Grill location with an action-packed Grand Re-Opening on January 26.

Hurricane Dockside Grill's dog-friendly all-day celebration will feature a wing eating contest, a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Steve Grant, live music, a fish fry and more. Guests are invited to join the festivities from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a variety of food and drink specials through the day.

“Our menu and atmosphere at Hurricane Dockside Grill is all about flavor and fun,” said Gregg Nettleton, President and COO of Hurricane Grill & Wings. “This day will be an ultimate celebration of that spirit, and we're thrilled to share it with our amazing customers in Boynton Beach.”

Hurricane Dockside Grill Boynton Beach is open 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday & Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to Midnight; and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday brunch is served from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, please visit HurricaneWings.com.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under development in 32 countries.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings®

With more than 56 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit www.hurricanewings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190126005004/en/