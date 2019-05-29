FAT Brands : to Participate at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands”
or the “Company”) today announced that President and Chief Executive
Officer Andy Wiederhorn will be presenting and meeting with investors at
the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held at the Luxe
Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The Company’s presentation is
scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 8:00 am PDT / 11:00
am EDT, Track 2.
For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the
Company, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005629/en/