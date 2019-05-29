FAT Brands : to Participate at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Log in
05/29/2019 | 10:14am EDT

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Wiederhorn will be presenting and meeting with investors at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 8:00 am PDT / 11:00 am EDT, Track 2.

For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is an investment newsletter firm that focuses on finding undervalued companies in the micro-cap space. Since 2002, the firm has published reports on select companies throughout the year. The firm also hosts the LD Micro Main Event in December. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 200 under development around the world.


