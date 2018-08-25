IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against FAT Brands Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against FAT Brands Inc.
("FAT Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAT)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable
to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) on or around October
23, 2017, are encouraged to contact the firm before October 23, 2018.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. FAT Brands’ overall sales growth had declined
considerably. In particular, sales growth at Bonanza and Ponderosa
restaurants were quite slower than what FAT Brands expected when it
acquired the brands in early 2017. The fast-casual dining concept
favored by the Company was facing saturation as well as pressure to keep
customers from going to lower cost restaurants. At the same time, FAT
Brands’ free cash flow was lower than the $5 million dividend
obligations the Company faced. Based on these facts, the Company’s
public statements were false and materially misleading at the time of
the IPO. When the market learned the truth about FAT Brands, investors
suffered damages.
Join
the case to recover your losses.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005459/en/