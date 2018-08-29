Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fate Therapeutics Inc    FATE

FATE THERAPEUTICS INC (FATE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, announced today that Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Boston.
  • Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 5:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 13, 2018 in New York City.

Live webcasts of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. Following the live webcasts, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company is pioneering the development of off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline is comprised of FATE-NK100, a donor-derived natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that is currently being evaluated in three Phase 1 clinical trials, as well as iPSC-derived NK cell and T-cell immunotherapies, with a focus on developing augmented cell products intended to synergize with checkpoint inhibitor and monoclonal antibody therapies and to target tumor-specific antigens. The Company’s immuno-regulatory pipeline includes ProTmune™, a next-generation donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease, and a myeloid-derived suppressor cell immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
10:02pFate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/14FATE THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
AQ
08/10FATE THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highlights..
AQ
08/07Fate Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conferenc..
GL
08/06FATE THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06FATE THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/06FATE THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/06Fate Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highlight..
GL
08/06FATE THERAPEUTICS INC : Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/02FATE THERAPEUTICS : to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2018 Fin..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) CEO Scott Wolchko on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/06Fate Therapeutics misses by $0.06, misses on revenue 
08/06Fate Therapeutics misses by $0.06, misses on revenue 
08/05Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
07/17Playing The Expectations Game In Biotech 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5,15 M
EBIT 2018 -65,5 M
Net income 2018 -66,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 118x
Capi. / Sales 2019 287x
Capitalization 606 M
Chart FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Fate Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,2 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Wolchko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Rastetter Chairman
Daniel D. Shoemaker Chief Scientific Officer
Chris M. Storgard Chief Medical Officer
Amir H. Nashat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FATE THERAPEUTICS INC101.96%606
GILEAD SCIENCES4.59%96 992
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.66%45 827
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.32%41 231
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.09%10 957
GENMAB5.49%10 449
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.