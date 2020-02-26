Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fate Therapeutics, Inc.    FATE

FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FATE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update.

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 877-303-6235 (domestic) or 631-291-4837 (international) and refer to conference ID 9879730. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company’s immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease, and a myeloid-derived suppressor cell immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:01aFate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter and Ful..
GL
02/10FATE THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/07Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/13Fate Therapeutics Announces Expansion of FT516 Clinical Investigation and Pub..
GL
01/10FATE THERAPEUTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
2019FATE THERAPEUTICS : Presents its First Off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-Cell Ca..
AQ
2019ArQule and Fate Therapeutics soar; Sanofi and Diplomat fall
AQ
2019FATE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Clinical Data from Landmark Phase 1 Studies of Fir..
AQ
2019Fate Therapeutics Announces New Preclinical Data for FT596 Off-the-Shelf, iPS..
GL
2019Fate Therapeutics Announces Clinical Data from Landmark Phase 1 Studies of Fi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,62 M
EBIT 2019 -99,9 M
Net income 2019 -97,8 M
Finance 2019 269 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
EV / Sales2019 211x
EV / Sales2020 287x
Capitalization 2 296 M
Chart FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 30,37  $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Wolchko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Rastetter Chairman
Daniel D. Shoemaker Chief Scientific Officer
Yu Waye Chu Vice President-Clinical Development
Amir H. Nashat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.55.19%2 296
GILEAD SCIENCES12.19%88 581
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.05%59 632
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.29%48 153
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.27.42%27 454
GENMAB A/S13.09%15 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group