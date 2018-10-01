Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Faurecia    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA (EO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Faurecia : COMPLETES PURCHASE OF PARROT AUTOMOTIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:03am CEST

Nanterre (France), October 1, 2018
                                                                    

FAURECIA COMPLETES PURCHASE OF PARROT FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE

Faurecia today announced that it had completed the acquisition of 100% of Parrot Faurecia Automotive.

The deal follows the announcement of an agreement between Parrot and Faurecia on July 5 this year regarding Faurecia's proposal to acquire 100% of Parrot Faurecia Automotive.

The transaction is based on an enterprise value of € 100 million, identical to that used when Faurecia entered into the capital of Parrot Automotive in 2017.

Contacts Media
Eric Fohlen-Weill
Directeur de la Communication
Tel : +33 (0) 1 72 36 72
Eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com 		Analystes/Investisseurs
Marc Maillet
Vice-président Relations investisseurs
Tel : +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70
marc.maillet@faurecia.com

About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility.  In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FAURECIA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAURECIA
07:03aFAURECIA : Completes purchase of parrot automotive
GL
09/29SOLVAY : Premium AEROTEC, Faurecia and ENGEL Open Platform for Thermoplastic Com..
AQ
09/26FAURECIA : wins Ohio incentives for Jeep interior production
AQ
09/25FAURECIA : wins Ohio incentives for Jeep interior production
AQ
09/06FAURECIA : 's 9th Annual Fuels Food Drive Aims To Raise More Than One Million Me..
AQ
09/06FAURECIA : Showcases air quality & optimized comfort solutions at 'automechanika..
AQ
08/29FAURECIA : Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Faurecia Interior System..
AQ
08/29FAURECIA : Auto parts manufacturer to invest $30 million for Spring Hill plant
AQ
08/29FAURECIA : Automotive parts company Faurecia expanding to Spring Hill, bringing ..
AQ
08/28FAURECIA : to break ground Tuesday in Spring Hill
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Faurecia SA ACT 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/20Faurecia's (FURCF) CEO Patrick Koller on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/20Faurecia SA ACT reports 1H results 
05/16Faurecia (FURCY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/23Faurecia (FURCY) Q1 2018 Sales - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 986 M
EBIT 2018 1 276 M
Net income 2018 737 M
Debt 2018 211 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 9,76
P/E ratio 2019 8,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 7 156 M
Chart FAURECIA
Duration : Period :
Faurecia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 63,8 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Hagen Wiesner Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA-20.41%8 438
DENSO CORP-12.74%41 906
CONTINENTAL-33.37%35 149
APTIV-1.10%22 275
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 997
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.1.49%18 582
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.