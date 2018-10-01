Faurecia : COMPLETES PURCHASE OF PARROT AUTOMOTIVE

Nanterre (France), October 1, 2018



FAURECIA COMPLETES PURCHASE OF PARROT FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE

Faurecia today announced that it had completed the acquisition of 100% of Parrot Faurecia Automotive.

The deal follows the announcement of an agreement between Parrot and Faurecia on July 5 this year regarding Faurecia's proposal to acquire 100% of Parrot Faurecia Automotive.

The transaction is based on an enterprise value of € 100 million, identical to that used when Faurecia entered into the capital of Parrot Automotive in 2017.

