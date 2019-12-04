Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/04 04:00:27 am
47.325 EUR   +2.08%
03:28aFAURECIA : Devialet and Faurecia partner to develop automotive premium brand audio solutions
PU
12/02JEAN-DOMINIQUE SENARD : Senard
RE
11/30Auto Partners Move to Ease Discord -- WSJ
DJ
Faurecia : Devialet and Faurecia partner to develop automotive premium brand audio solutions

12/04/2019 | 03:28am EST
12.04.2019
Devialet and Faurecia partner to develop automotive premium brand audio solutions
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Devialet, the French company behind a host of acclaimed innovations in sound technology, today announced a partnership to develop high-quality sound solutions for automakers.
Devialet brings best-in-class technologies and industry-leading expertise across acoustic architecture, loudspeakers and signal processing, over 160 patents, and a premium consumer brand. Faurecia brings its overall electronic design and system integration capabilities as well as its sound domain controller technology.

We are delighted to partner with Devialet allowing us to address a complete range of audio solutions, from personalized sound systems to branded audio solutions. From software to technologies integrated in the vehicle's surfaces and structure, Faurecia and Devialet will enable passengers to enjoy a more immersive and personalized on-board experience, whatever type of music or content they are listening to.

Yann Brillat-Savarin
Group Strategy Executive Vice-President at Faurecia
We're proud to be reinventing car audio with Faurecia, using breakthroughs in audio hardware, software and acoustics to deliver a truly immersive experience and unmatched emotional impact through sound. This partnership is a perfect illustration of what Devialet stands for: putting our technology and expertise at the service of purposeful innovation and bringing incredible sound to the widest possible audience.

Franck Lebouchard
Chief Executive Officer at Devialet
As a first demonstration of their partnership, during the next CES® Las Vegas (January 7th -10th 2020) Faurecia and Devialet will enable visitors to explore how Faurecia expertly integrates advanced Devialet audio processing into an on-the-road vehicle. Faurecia will also host a dedicated sound room at the event, offering visitors an immersive experience of Devialet sound staging and reproduction expertise with the company's multi-award-winning Phantom speaker.

Faurecia SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:27:14 UTC
