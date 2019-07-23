Log in
FAURECIA

(EO)
Faurecia: Financial report for the first half of 2019

07/23/2019

Nanterre, July 23, 2019

FAURECIA: FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Faurecia announces that its financial report for the first half of 2019 is available from today and was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

It is available for consultation on the corporate website of the company:

http://www.faurecia.com/en/finance/amf-regulated-information

About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With around 300 sites including 46 R&D centers and 122,000 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2018, the Group posted sales of €17.5 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

Contacts Media
Eric FOHLEN-WEILL
Head of Media Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58
eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com 		 
  Analysts/Investors
Marc MAILLET
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70
marc.maillet@faurecia.com 		 

Anne-Sophie JUGEAN
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 71 31
annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com

 

Attachment

