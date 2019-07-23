Nanterre, July 23, 2019

FAURECIA: FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Faurecia announces that its financial report for the first half of 2019 is available from today and was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

It is available for consultation on the corporate website of the company:

http://www.faurecia.com/en/finance/amf-regulated-information

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With around 300 sites including 46 R&D centers and 122,000 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2018, the Group posted sales of €17.5 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

Contacts Media

Eric FOHLEN-WEILL

Head of Media Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58

eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com Analysts/Investors

Marc MAILLET

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@faurecia.com



Anne-Sophie JUGEAN

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 71 31

annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com

