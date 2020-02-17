Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Faurecia    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Faurecia : Non-deal roadshow post-Full Year 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 01:27pm EST

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results

Strong and resilient performance in 2019

Record order intake

February

February-March, 2020

17, 2020

The full-year 2019 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 14, 2020, under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen; they have been audited and the auditors' report is about to be issued.

Agenda

  1. FAURECIA AT A GLANCE
  2. INVESTMENT CASE
  3. FY 2019 RESULTS
  4. STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS
  5. ESG APPROACH

2 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Agenda

  1. FAURECIA AT A GLANCE
  2. INVESTMENT CASE
  3. FY 2019 RESULTS
  4. STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS
  5. ESG APPROACH

3 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

A leading automotive technology company

TOP TEN

automotive company,

€17.8 billion of sales

A TRUSTED

PARTNER

for all automakers, commercial vehicles and high horsepower

1 IN 3 VEHICLES

in the world equipped with a Faurecia technology

4 ACTIVITIES

  • Seating
  • Interiors
  • Clarion Electronics
  • Clean Mobility

115,000 employees in over 300 sites

8,500 engineers in 37 R&D centers

4 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Four Business Groups to drive profitable growth

SEATING

39% of 2019 group sales

  • Advanced safety systems: frames, mechanisms and mechatronics
  • Innovative solutions for thermal and postural comfort

INTERIORS

30% of 2019 group sales

  • Instrument panels, door panels, center consoles, acoustic and soft trim, decoration and smart surfaces
  • Personalized cabin climate comfort and air quality

CLARION ELECTRONICS

5% of 2019 group sales

  • IVI, intuitive HMI and full digital audio systems
  • Connectivity and cloud-based services
  • Advanced driver assistance and automated parking solutions

CLEAN MOBILITY

26% of 2019 group sales

  • Lightweight and fuel economy technologies for hybrid vehicles
  • After-treatmentsolutions for Commercial vehicles
    and High Horsepower engines
  • Zero emission technologies

5 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

A well balanced customer and geographic portfolio

2019 SALES BY CUSTOMER

Others

Chinese OEMs

Commercial Vehicles

19%

5% €17.8 bn 14%

7%

13% 14%

2019 SALES BY REGION

Amérique du Sud

& reste du monde

4 %

Asie

21 %

€17.8 bn 49 % Europe

Amérique du

25 %

Nord

6 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Increasingly diverse customer base

MASS MARKET OEMS

PREMIUM OEMS

CHINESE OEMS

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

NEW ENTRANTS

& HIGH HORSE POWER

7 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Continued improvement in performance over the past five years

SALES

OPERATING INCOME

€16,962m

€17,525m €17,768m

€1,158m

€1,274m

€1,283m

€970m

€15,466m €15,614m

€830m

FY 2015* FY 2016* FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019FY 2015* FY 2016* FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019

NET CASH FLOW

DIVIDEND

€528m

€587m

€1.10

€1.25

€1.30**

€435m

€0.90

€303m

€333 m

€0.65

FY 2015*

FY 2016*

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

8

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Restated for the disposal of the Automotive Exteriors business

** Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020

Agenda

  1. FAURECIA AT A GLANCE
  2. INVESTMENT CASE
  3. FY 2019 RESULTS
  4. STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS
  5. ESG APPROACH

9 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia's Investment Case (1/2)

  • One of the leading worldwide automotive suppliers
    • One of the top three global players in Seating, Interiors and Clean Mobility
    • A key partner for a broad and diversified base of OEMs around the globe
  • Clear and focused strategy with medium-term ambitions well defined
    • Fully aligned with the automotive industry megatrends
    • Focusing on two priorities: Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility
    • Mid-term2022 financial targets presented at a Capital Markets Day in November 2019
  • Solid track record of financial performance and guidance achievement
    • Growth in sales, driven by sustained development of order intake
    • Improved profitability with demonstrated resilience in challenging environment
    • Strong and increased cash generation
    • All annual financial targets met since 2014
  • Sustained and selective investment in innovation and development of new competences
    • Developing solutions for an increasingly connected, versatile and predictive cockpit
    • Accelerating on cleaner/zero emission solutions and new market segments
    • Focus on short time-to-market innovation

10 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia's Investment Case (2/2)

  • Sound financial structure and high flexibility
    • Strict financial discipline
    • Secured debt financing at low cost with long maturity and high flexibility
    • Cash allocation strategy focused on fair shareholder remuneration and bolt-on acquisitions
  • Strong governance and risk management
    • Two experienced governance bodies to drive strategy and execution
    • Efficient and transversal risk management
  • Shared culture for sustainable development to create long-term value for all stakeholders
    • Six Convictions and six Values to guide the Group's actions and behaviors
    • Six major transversal initiatives, including "Total Customer Satisfaction" as well as the launch of the Faurecia Foundation and a program to become Carbon neutral by 2030

11 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Agenda

  1. FAURECIA AT A GLANCE
  2. INVESTMENT CASE
  3. FY 2019 RESULTS
  4. STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS
  5. ESG APPROACH

12 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

2019 Highlights

  • Strong and resilient performance in 2019
    • All financial targets achieved in a tough environment
    • Strong cash generation
    • Record order intake in 2019 resulting in €68bn over the last three years
  • Accelerated transformation for Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility
    • Creation of Faurecia Clarion Electronics
    • Acquisition of the 50% remaining stake in SAS
    • Creation of Symbio, a 50/50 JV with Michelin
  • Focus on Total Customer Satisfaction and Sustainable Development
    • Customer recognition through 48 awards and 221 launches on target
    • Values and Convictions defined and transversal initiatives deployed with KPIs
    • Launch of a program to become CO2 neutral by 2030 and creation of Faurecia Foundation

13 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

All targets achieved in a challenging environment

  • 2019 financial targets maintained throughout the year despite worsening worldwide automotive production from an estimated -1% in February 2019 to a final figure of -5.8%*(miss of 4.3m vehicles, of which 1.6m in China)

SALES

PROFITABILITY

NET CASH FLOW

FY 2019 sales at constant

FY 2019 operating income

FY 2019 net cash flow

currencies should outperform

should increase in value

should be at least €500m

worldwide automotive production

and operating margin

between 150 and 350bps

should be at least 7% of sales

(excluding Clarion consolidation)

(including Clarion consolidation as from April 1)

(including Clarion consolidation as from April 1)

€17,768m

€1,283m

Strong cash generation

Outperformance of 280bps

(vs. €1,274m in 2018)

of €587m

7.2% of sales

(vs. €528m in 2018)

vs. worldwide automotive production

(7.4% excl. Clarion consolidation)

14

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Robust profitable growth roadmap for Faurecia Clarion Electronics

  • Creation of our fourth Business Group with the successful integration of Clarion, Parrot and Coagent
  • Accelerated cost competitiveness program to generate at least €80m annual savings by end 2020
    • Reduction of 14% of headcount at end 2019 (19% targeted at end 2020)
    • 4 plant closures, of which 3 in China
    • €22m savings generated in 2019
    • Clarion operating margin reached 3% of sales in 2019
  • Strong order intake for FCE at €1.9bn in 2019

Target to reach €2.5 billion of sales and 8% profitability in 2025

15 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Record order intake securing future profitable growth

3-YEAR ROLLING ORDER INTAKE

(lifetime sales)

€68bn

€62bn

€63bn

€53bn

2014-20162015-20172016-20182017-2019

  • Record order intake in 2019 resulting in €68bn over the last three years:
    • Reflecting continuous market share gains
    • With high profitability
  • New Value Spaces* represented 17% of 2019 order intake (vs. 12% in 2018) and included:

• Commercial Vehicles and HHP at €1.6bn

SEATING - SALES GROWTH PROFILE

• FCE at €1.9bn

• Two orders for Fuel cell tanks and systems

> Secured order intake, including ramp-up of Seating new programs,

will fuel acceleration in sales outperformance as from 2021

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

16

Non-dealroadshow post-FY2019 results - February March 2020 * NVS = 100% FCE + Comfort & Wellness/Advanced safety for Seating + CV/HHP/Zero emission for Clean Mobility

Anticipating the next disruption and targeting CO2 neutrality by 2030

ACCOUNTING

  • Scope 1 Heat use in Plants
  • Scope 2 Electricity used in Plants
  • Scope 3 Upstream and Downstream Indirect Emissions
  • We exclude "use of sold products" from scope 3

ACTIONS

STARTING POINT

USE

Faurecia 2019 "controlled"

Carbon Footprint (Deloitte)

LESS

8

7

Scope 1 & 2

DESIGN

6

FOR PLANET

5

Logistics

4

3

Other

BUY

GREEN

2

Purchased

1

Goods &

Services

MOVE

0

7.5

M tCO2e

LESS

Mt CO2e in 2019

Faurecia is one of the four Tier-1 Suppliers already ranked A- by the CDP on climate

17 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Strong financial performance and increased proposed dividend

Sales

Up 1.4% on a reported basis and down 3.0% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect

€17,768m

Outperformance of 280bps, in line with guidance of between 150bps and 350bps

vs. €17,525m in 2018

Operating income

In line with guidance of increase in value year-on-year

€1,283m

vs. €1,274m in 2018

Operating margin

In line with guidance of at least 7%

7.2% of sales

Excluding Clarion, operating margin stood at 7.4%

vs. 7.3% of sales in 2018

Net income

Mainly impacted by:

Higher restructuring costs for Clarion and to adapt to tough environment

€590m

One-offs due to Clarion acquisition and integration costs

vs. €701m in 2018

Net Cash Flow

Well above guidance

A positive impact from the disposal of Clarion's HQ in Saitama

€587m

A negative impact from higher restructuring and lower factoring

of at least €500m, including:

vs. €528m in 2018

of receivables

Net debt at year-end

Including acquisitions for €1.4bn and a negative impact of €0.9bn from IFRS16 adoption

€2.5bn

Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.05x at Dec. 31, 2019

vs. €0.5bn at Dec. 31, 2018

Proposed dividend*

Increase in dividend reflects confidence in future profitable growth prospects

€1.30 per share

vs. €1.25 paid in 2019

18

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020

Sales outperformance of 300bps

despite significant impact from Seating EoPs

€17,525m

€187m

€(529)m

€586m

€17,768m

+1.1%

-3.0%

+3.3%

Currency effect

Growth ex-currencies*

Clarion scope effect**

Vs. automotive production

growth*** of -5.8%

FY 2018

FY 2019

WW auto prod. 90.5m

WW auto prod. 85.3m

  • Solid outperformance throughout the year
  • Seasonality with:
    • H1 favored by bolt-ons
    • H2 more negatively impacted by Seating EoPs + GM strike

H1 2019

H2 2019

FY 2019

Worldwide automotive production***

-7.2%

-4.3%

-5.8%

Faurecia growth ex-currencies & excl. Clarion

-2.8%

-3.3%

-3.0%

o/w

Bolt-ons

+1.8%

+0.3%

+1.1%

Seating EoPs

-2.4%

-3.4%

-2.9%

GM strike

-0.9%

-0.4%

Excluding the 3 impacts

-2.2%

+0.7%

-0.8%

Outperformance

440bps

100bps

280bps

Outperformance excl. the 3 impacts

500bps

500bps

500bps

19

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December)

*** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Confirmed resilient performance thanks to strong action plans

7.3%

7.4%

7.2%

€(188)m

€175m

Other

Clarion

consolidation

Volume/mix

Resilience

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2019

excluding Clarion

including Clarion

  • The negative impact from volume/mix was broadly offset by cost savings generated by:
    • Our three global cost optimization programs
    • Resilience actions put in place as early as H2 2018 for cost flexibilization

20 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Successful resilience action plans

  • Operational flexibility through direct and indirect headcount management
    • Total headcount reduction of c. 6% year-on-year (at constant perimeter)
    • Additional flexibility through temporary headcount, still representing an estimated share of c.19% of total headcount (including FCE) at 2019 year-end
  • Rationalization and optimization of industrial footprint
    • 20 plants closed year-on-year, of which 4 for FCE + 11 non-industrial sites
  • Tight management of manufacturing and SG&A fixed costs strengthened since July 2018
    • Limited recruitment
    • Reduced use of sub-contractors
    • Strict control of travel, consultancies and other general expenses
  • Continued benefits from the three global cost optimization programs

Savings of €175m in 2019, representing over 5% of cost base

21 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Seating 39% of Group sales

Improved profitability despite lower sales

SALES

€7,438m

€52m

€(517)m

+0.7%

-6.9%

€6,973m

Currency

Growth

effect

ex-currencies*

Vs. automotive

production growth**

of -5.8%

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales down 6.3% on a reported basis and down 7.0%
    • underperformance of 110bps due to the temporary impact of EoPs for €(511)m or (6.8)%
      • Expected impact in 2020 of c. €(100)m in Q1 and c. €(40)m in Q2
      • Positive impact from SoPs to start gradually from Q4 2020 and accelerate in 2021
  • Ex-currencies,sales included €106m or +1.4% of sales from bolt-ons

OPERATING INCOME

€453.1m

€448.5m

6.0%

+1.0%

6.5%

of sales

or +50bps

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Increase in operating margin mostly driven by improved execution and accretive mix effect (seat structures vs. complete seats)

22

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Including bolt-ons ** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Interiors 30% of Group sales

Strong sales outperformance of 490bps; profitability temporarily impacted by the Decoration activity

SALES

€58m

€(51)m

€5,363

+1.1%

-0.9%

€5,370m

Currency

Growth

ex-currencies*

effect

Vs. automotive

production growth**

of -5.8%

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales broadly stable on a reported basis and down 0.9% ex-currencies
    • outperformance of 490bps
  • Sales growth with RNM in Europe, FCA and Tesla in North America, as well as Hyundai, Vinfast and Chinese OEMs in Asia did not offset challenging market conditions faced by other OEMs

OPERATING INCOME

€325.3m

€293.7m

6.1%

-9.7%

5.5%

of sales

or -60bps

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Operating margin mostly impacted by losses in the Decoration activity in Europe for €37m (back to profit expected in H2 2020)

23

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Including bolt-ons

** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Clean Mobility 26% of Group sales

Strong sales outperformance of 500bps and improved profitability

SALES

€75m

€(36)m

€4,654m

€4,615m

+1.6%

-0.8%

Growth

Currency

ex-currencies*

effect

Vs. automotive

production growth**

of -5.8%

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales up 0.8% on a reported basis and slightly down 0.8% ex-currencies→ outperformance of 500bps
  • Outperformance in all regions, mainly driven by RNM, GM, Hyundai and Honda

OPERATING INCOME

€524.6m

€499.8m

10.8%

+5.0%

11.3%

of sales

or +50bps

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Increase in operating margin mostly driven by North America, Europe and South America (tax recovery in Brazil)

24

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Including bolt-ons

** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Clarion Electronics 5% of Group sales

Successful integration of Clarion and improved profitability in H2 thanks to accelerated cost-cutting plans

SALES

€771m

Clarion

€586m

€109m

Parrot Automotive

€49m

Coagent

Coagent

€136m

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales included the first consolidation of Clarion (since April 1) and of Parrot Automotive (since January 1)
  • Coagent posted double-digit growth, driven by new launches

OPERATING INCOME

€11.9m

1.5%

€0.3m

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Significant improvement in H2, thanks to Clarion back to profit
  • 2019 included €(6)m from one-off integration costs (mainly SAP implementation); excluding this one-off, operating margin stood at 2.3%

25 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Europe 49% of Group sales

Sales outperformance in a challenging environment and improved profitability

SALES

€8,858m

€(16)m

€(250)m

-0.2%

Currency

-2.8%

€49m

€8,641m

effect

+0.6%

Growth ex-currencies*

Clarion

Vs. automotive production

scope

effect**

growth*** of -4.0%

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales down 2.4% on a reported basis and down 2.8% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 120bps
  • Sales in the region were negatively impacted by Seating EoPs for €132m (or -1.5%)

€565.9m

OPERATING INCOME

€558.0m

-1.4%

6.4%

6.5%

of sales

or +10bps

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Increased operating margin despite lower sales

North America 25% of Group sales

Sales impacted by significant Seating EoP and resilient profitability

SALES

€227m

€(364)m

€4,474m

+5.1%

-8.1%

€146m

€4,483m

Currency

+3.3%

effect

Growth ex-currencies*

Clarion

Vs. automotive production

scope

effect**

growth*** of -3.9%

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales up 0.2% on a reported basis and down 8.1% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → underperformance of 420bps
  • Sales in the region were negatively impacted by:
    • the impact from Seating EoP for €280m (or -6.3%)
    • the GM strike for €73m (or -1.6%)

€289.7m

OPERATING INCOME

€282.6m

-2.5%

6.5%

6.3%

of sales

or -20bps

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Operating margin mainly impacted by the GM strike

26

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December)

*** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Asia 21% of Group sales

Sales outperformance of 910bps in a tough environment; resilient double-digit profitability in China

SALES

€386m

€3,766m

€81m

+11.9%

€42m

€3,257m

+2.5%

Clarion

+1.3%

Growth ex-currencies*

scope

Currency

Vs. automotive production

effect**

effect

growth*** of -6.6%

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales up 15.6% on a reported basis and up 2.5% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 910bps
    • Positively impacted by bolt-on contribution of €137m (or +4.2%)
    • Negatively impacted by Seating EoP in China for €99m (or -3.0%)
  • In China, sales amounted to €2,595m, up 4.0% on a reported basis and up 0.8% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 1,010bps

OPERATING INCOME

€373.6m

€367.0m

+1.8%

11.3%

9.9%

of sales

or -140bps

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Operating margin impacted by tough market conditions and dilutive effect from Clarion
    • Excluding Clarion, operating margin stood at 10.7%
  • In China, operating margin proved resilient in double digits

South America 4% of Group sales

Strong sales outperformance of 970bps and improved profitability driven by Brazil

SALES

€714m

€(60)m

€37m

€5m

€696m

-8.4%

+5.2%

+0.7%

Currency

Growth ex-currencies*

Clarion

effect

scope

Vs. automotive production

effect**

growth*** of -4.5%

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Sales down 2.5% on a reported basis and up 5.2% ex-currencies
    → outperformance of 970bps
  • Growing sales in Brazil (mainly driven by Clean Mobility and Seating) offset reduced exposure to Argentina

OPERATING INCOME

€47.9m

€24.6m

+94.7%

3.4%

6.9%

of sales

or +350bps

of sales

FY 2018

FY 2019

  • Margin improvement mainly driven by tax recovery in Brazil (PIS-Cofins)

27

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December)

*** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Operating income up to €1,283m

Resilient operating margin and dilutive impact from Clarion

in €m

FY 2018

FY 2019

Change

Sales

17,525

17,768

+1.4%

ex-currency growth*

-3.0%

Cost of sales

(15,249)

(15,287)

+0.2%

% of sales

(87.0%)

(86.0%)

Gross margin

2,276

2,482

+9.0%

% of sales

13.0%

14.0%

+100bps

R&D gross

(1,093)

(1,330)

Capitalized development costs

794

910

as % of R&D gross

72.7%

68.4%

R&D costs, net

(299)

(420)

% of sales

(1.7%)

(2.4%)

Selling and administrative expenses

(703)

(779)

% of sales

(4.0%)

(4.4%)

Operating income

1,274

1,283

+0.7%

(before amort. of acquired intangible assets)

% of sales

7.3%

7.2%

-10bps

  • Gross margin improved by 100bps, reflecting resilience actions
  • Net R&D increased by 70bps, reflecting increased innovation for €33m (CoF, Zero Emission, CVE&HHP) and FCE for €64m (Clarion and Parrot Automotive)
  • Selling and administrative expenses increase included €(107)m from FCE; excluding FCE, they were down 4.4%
  • Resilient operating margin at 7.2% of sales
    • Demonstrating solid operating leverage in a tough context
    • Including a dilutive impact from Clarion of 20bps

28

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Including bolt-ons, excluding Clarion scope effect

Net income impacted by higher restructuring and Clarion-related costs

in €m

FY 2018

FY 2019

Change

Operating income

1,274

1,283

+0.7%

(before amort. of acquired intangible assets)

Amort. of intangible assets acquired

(11)

(56)

in business combinations

Operating income

1,263

1,227

-2.9%

(after amort. of acquired intangible assets)

Restructuring

(101)

(194)

Other non-recurring operating income and expense

(47)

(20)

Net interest expense & Other financial income and expense

(164)

(219)

Income before tax of fully consolidated companies

952

794

-16.6%

Income taxes

(190)

(167)

as % of pre-tax income

(20.0%)

(21.0%)

Net income of fully consolidated companies

762

627

-17.7%

Share of net income of associates

31

38

Consolidated net income before minority interest

793

665

-16.2%

Minority interest

(93)

(75)

Consolidated net income, Group share

701

590

-15.8%

  • Amortization of intangible assets in 2019 mainly included €(50)m for FCE (of which €33m for 9 months of Clarion)
  • Restructuring expenses increase of €93m, of which:
    • €(31)m to adapt to challenging environment
    • €(62)m related to FCE

Restructuring expenses to be significantly reduced in 2020

  • Other non-recurring operating income and expenses in 2019 included €(16)m of acquisition & integration costs related to Clarion
  • Net financial expenses 2019 included:
    • Financing of Clarion for €(39)m (incl. hedging)
    • €(45)m related to IFRS16
  • 2019 tax rate of 21% benefited mainly from
    the recognition of deferred tax assets in Germany
  • Excluding Clarion, net income stood at €722m, up 3% year-on-year

29 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Net cash flow up 11%, to €587m

in €m

FY 2018

FY 2019

Change

Operating income

1,274

1,283

+0.7%

Depreciation and amortization, of which:

867

1,121

. Amortization of R&D intangible assets

399

438

. Other depreciation and amortization

468

683

EBITDA

2,141

2,404

+12.3%

Capex

(673)

(685)

Capitalized R&D

(593)

(681)

Change in WCR

80

166

Change in factoring

(61)

(57)

Restructuring

(93)

(166)

Financial expenses

(108)

(197)

Taxes

(261)

(296)

Other (operational)

97

99

Net cash flow

528

587

+11.2%

Dividends paid (incl. mino.)

(211)

(212)

Share purchase

(48)

(29)

Net financial investment & Other

(296)

(1,486)

IFRS16 impact

(906)

Change in net debt

(26)

(2,046)

  • EBITDA up €263m or +12.3%, mostly due to the application of IFRS16 as of January 1, 2019
  • Strict control of capex, broadly stable year-on-year
  • Capitalized R&D increase mainly reflected FCE
  • Change in WCR reflected further deployment of reverse factoring
  • Net factoring reduction of €(57)m
  • Restructuring included closure of 20 plants in 2019
  • Financial expenses reflected IFRS16 impact, Clarion acquisition and one-offs due to refinancing operations
  • Other (operational) included the sale of Clarion's HQ in Saitama for €110m (no P&L impact)
  • Net financial investments mainly included the acquisition of Clarion, the investment in Symbio and the stake increase in Coagent from 50.1% to 100%

30 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Strong financial discipline and secured financing

NET DEBT VARIATION (€m)

Opening net debt

Closing net debt

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

IFRS 16

1st application

(726)

Clarion

impact

Impact

(180)

acquisition

for the period

Net

Financial inv.,

(1,210)

cash flow

Dividends

share purchase

587

(212)

& others

(305)

(478)

(2,594)

(2,524)

LONG-TERM DEBT MATURITY PROFILE (€m)

900

800

Schuldschein

700

and other bank loans

600

Senior Notes

500

400

300

200

100

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

  • Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.05x (incl. IFRS16 impact)
    • Policy to maintain ratio below 1x
    • 2022 estimated at 0.7x
  • Strong financial flexibility through €1.2bn undrawn credit facility
    • Maturity in June 2024
  • BB+/Ba1 rating (outlook Stable) affirmed by all 3 rating agencies
  • Successful financing of recent acquisitions:
    • Clarion financing achieved @ 2.6% average cost
    • SAS financing achieved through €250 million additional
      Senior Notes due 2026, issued at a yield of 2.4%
  • Successful pricing of €700m bonds due 2027 @ 2.375%
    and anticipated repayment of €700m 3.625% bonds due 2023
  • Average cost of LT debt < 2.5%

31 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Increase in proposed dividend to €1.30 per share

  • Faurecia will propose to shareholders a dividend of €1.30 per share
  • It will be payable in cash early June 2020, subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders'
    Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020
  • This increase in dividend reflects:
    • The Group's confidence in its profitable growth and enhanced cash flow roadmap
    • Its commitment to shareholder value

DIVIDEND PER SHARE

€1.25

€1.30*

€1.10

€0.90

€0.65

€0.35

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

* Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020

32 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

2020 market assumptions in an environment with low visibility

AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH 2020 vs. 2019

NORTH

EUROPE

AMERICA

CHINA

Slightly down

Slightly down

around -5%

(-3 to -4%)

(-1 to -2%)

WORLDWIDE

c. -3%

  • Europe, impacted by:
    • New CO2 rules
    • Economic challenges (Brexit, weakening macro in countries such as Italy and Spain)
    • Contraction in Russia
  • North America, impacted by:
    • Volatility risk in a Presidential election year
    • Slowdown of commercial vehicles
  • China, impacted by:
    • Short-termdisruption due to Covid-19
    • Low visibility on domestic demand and final outcome of trade talks with the US
  • Strong seasonality, with Q1 2020 being the weakest quarter of the year and expected to post a drop in double digits, mostly impacted by Asia and Europe

33 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Update on China situation

  • Faurecia in China
    • €2.6bn of sales in 2019
    • 58 plants (o/w 4 in Wuhan and 2 in XiangYang in Hubei province) and 19,700 people at Dec. 31, 2019
  • Health and safety of our people and families is Nr. 1 priority
    • No employee infected to date
    • Start-upof production and offices respecting all health and safety measures
  • Progressive start up of production after the prolonged New Year shutdown: 52 plants, representing 81% of normalized activity, restarted by February 17
  • Very limited impact on Faurecia's supply chain:
    • Natural hedge between imports and exports
    • Exports represent c. 7% of China sales
    • To date, exports have resumed without supply chain issues
  • Management process in place to permanently evaluate impact as situation evolves

34 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

FY 2020 guidance

  • With the assumption of worldwide automotive production down c. 3% in 2020 vs. 2019, our FY 2020 guidance* is as follows:

SOLID GROWTH

IMPROVEMENT

STRONG

IN REPORTED SALES

IN PROFITABILITY

CASH GENERATION

including:

Operating margin

Net cash flow

Scope effect of c. 500bps

> 7.2%

> €500m

(3 months for Clarion + 11 months for SAS)

Outperformance** of 100 to 200bps

vs. worldwide automotive production

(including negative contribution from FCE;

FCE contribution back to ≥ 0 as from 2022)

This guidance does not include the risk of a possible impact of Covid-19 on the global supply chain

35

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

* Currency assumptions: USD/€ @ 1.15 and CNY/€ @ 7.80, on average

** At constant scope and currencies

Update on PSA/FCA merger process

  • On December 18th, 2019, PSA and FCA signed an agreement to merge
  • PSA confirmed it will distribute to its shareholders its 46% stake in Faurecia before completion
    of the deal, which is expected to take place 12 to 15 months after the signature of the agreement
  • Faurecia's considerations about the merger:
    • The combination of PSA and FCA would create the #1 customer for Faurecia, similar in size to VW Group, and provide new business opportunities through platforms, innovation
      and footprint
    • Faurecia would benefit from an enhanced market profile, based on a larger free float, increased liquidity and higher visibility
    • Faurecia continues to focus on deploying its strategy

36 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Key takeaways

  • 2019 confirmed the Group's resilience and agility, with all financial targets achieved, and secured future profitable growth through record order intake
  • Despite tough environment, the Group continued its transformation with the creation of a fourth Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, and acquisitions/partnerships
    that contribute to enhance its Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility strategy
  • FY 2020 guidance of continued improvement in profitability and strong cash generation
    puts Faurecia on track to achieve its mid-termtargets as presented at its last Capital Markets Day
  • Faurecia is committed to value creation for all stakeholders and make a positive contribution
    to society including CO2 neutrality target by 2030

37 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Agenda

  1. FAURECIA AT A GLANCE
  2. INVESTMENT CASE
  3. FY 2019 RESULTS
  4. STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS
  5. ESG APPROACH

38 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Mobility industry at the heart of major transformations

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES

New energy sources

Environmental issues

Growing urbanization

Income disparities

Rising Asia

Connected

TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTIONS

Digitalization

Connected objects

& data science

MOBILITY INDUSTRY

AT A TURNING POINT

AutonomousRide-sharing

Human

  • bio-inspiredscience Women empowerment
    Aging population
    Millennials aspirations

Individualism & freedom

Electrified

STRUCTURE EVOLVING SOCIETY OF

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS DRIVEN BY AFFORDABILITY AND CO2 NEUTRALITY

39 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Transformation strategy aligned with megatrends giving significant market opportunity

Sustainable Mobility

Cockpit of the Future

Solutions for fuel efficiency,

Solutions for a connected, versatile

air quality and zero emissions

and predictive cockpit

Addressable

Addressable

market

market

€46bn

€73bn

in 2030

in 2030

40 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Sustained investment in innovation and development of a broad ecosystem

Acquisitions

Partnerships

Start-ups

Sustainable Mobility Cockpit of the Future

Group

> Sustainable Mobility

Partnership with Michelin for fuel cell systems

Acquisition of Ullit for high-pressure tanks

> Cockpit of the Future

Acquisitions of Clarion, Creo Dynamics

and Covatech

Acquisition of the remaining stake in SAS

Partnerships with Microsoft, Aptoide,

Devialet and Allwinner

> Cybersecurity

Investment in Guardknox and technology

platform in Tel Aviv

> Innovation

€584m over the last three years (€235m in 2019)

> Patents

608 first patents, of which 476 for Seating,

Interiors and Clean Mobility (vs. 403 in 2018)

+ 132 for FCE

41 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia now offers an extended range of product lines

for Sustainable Mobility and Cockpit of the Future

SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE

PASSENGER

DUAL POWER ELECTRIC

SEAT STRUCTURE

COVERS

COMFORT

COMPLETE SEATS

& WELLNESS

VEHICLES

VEHICLES

SYSTEMS

& FOAM SOLUTIONS

SOLUTIONS

FUEL CELL ELECTRIC

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

INTERIOR MODULES

INSTRUMENT PANELS

DOOR PANELS

ACOUSTIC

VEHICLES

& HIGH HORSEPOWER

& CENTER CONSOLES

SYSTEMS

SMART MATERIALS

ADAS

COCKPIT DOMAIN

IMMERSIVE

DISPLAY

DECORATION

CONTROLLER

EXPERIENCES

TECHNOLOGIES

& INTERIOR LIGHTING

42

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Recent acquisitions & JVs

Total Customer Satisfaction improvement in performance and perception

PERFORMANCE

Customer Claims

Quality-31%

20182019

Delivery Red Alerts

Delivery-20%

20182019

PERCEPTION

App Feedbacks

16XListen

20182019

% of Positive Feedbacks

+40%Improve

20182019

TOTAL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE, EVERYTIME

HR

Engineering

Program

Purchasing /

Finance

Sales

Plants

Management

Suppliers

43 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Our resilience is based on 3 pillars

GLOBAL INITIATIVES

  • Total Customer Satisfaction
  • Three Global cost optimization programs launched in 2018:
    • "Operations Execution and Digital Transformation" for increasing industrial efficiency
    • "Global Business Services" for a leaner cost structure
    • "Global R&D Power" for improving engineering efficiency
  • Convert to Cash

Enhanced efficiency

& leaner cost structure

STRUCTURAL ACTIONS

GOVERNANCE

& COST FLEXIBILIZATION

& MANAGEMENT FOCUS

> Rationalization/Optimization

>

Monthly Operations Reviews

of industrial footprint

with Business Groups

> Tight management of direct

>

Annual stress case scenarii

and indirect headcount

with specific actions plans

> Use of temporary staff

>

Sponsorship of an Executive

> SG&A cost-cutting measures

Committee member for each

key country/sub-region

>

Monthly Risk Management

Reviews for plants and programs

Increased agility

High anticipation

& resilience

& responsiveness

44 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Our Convert2Cash (C2C) program is delivering on targets

PROGRAM OBJECTIVES

presented in May 2018

  • Accelerate overdue collection (< 0.5% of sales)
  • Inventories converging to benchmark
    (down 1 day every year)
  • Increase volume per supplier against improved payment terms
  • Secure D&D/Tooling financing
  • Capex optimized by 10% by 2020 (standardization, utilization
    & re-use)

PROGRESS TO DATE

  • Overdues down 25% vs. end 2017
  • Inventories adjusted to volume drop
  • Reverse factoring in place in all regions
  • Capex down 7% mainly thanks to equipment re-use

NEXT STEPS

  • Integration of FCE and SAS
  • Just Needed Inventory (JNI) processes and Material Planning (MPTS) centralization to reduce inventories
    to 8 days by 2022
  • Targeting > 50% D&D/Tooling paid at SOP
  • Systematic Make-or-Buy review to get a 15% reduction in Capex by 2022

2022 NCF target of 4% of sales

45 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Cash allocation strategy remains focused on bolt-on acquisitions and fair shareholder remuneration

  • Self-financedbolt-on strategy
    • In line with strategic priority
      of accelerating NVS and increasing presence in Asian markets
    • Consistent with net debt reduction policy
  • Dividend policy
    • Fair shareholder remuneration through increase in dividend along with increase in profits and cash generation

NET CASH FLOW ALLOCATION STRATEGY

Dividends

&

share repurchases*

Bolt-ons

c. 40%

&

deleveraging

    1. 60%
  • Share repurchases are mainly allocated to performance share plans (no dilution for shareholders)

46 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia's market assumptions with low visibility for 2020

AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH

AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH

2020 vs. 2019

2020-2022 CAGR

North America

Europe

China

North America

Europe

China

Slightly down

Slightly down

c. -5%

Flat

Flat

c. +3%

(-1 to -2%)

(-3 to -4%)

WORLDWIDE

WORLDWIDE

c. -3%

c. +1%

47 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Sales growth and improved operating margin in all Business Groups

> €17.8bn of sales

OM = 7.2% of sales

OM = 1.5% of sales

5% of Group sales

26% of Group sales OM = 11.3% of sales

30% of Group sales

OM = 5.5% of sales

39% of Group sales

OM = 6.5% of sales

CAGR

≥ +5%

x2

CAGR

c. +4%

CAGR

c. +6%

(incl. SAS scope effect)

CAGR

c. +4%

(acceleration in 2021 onwards)

> €20.5bn of sales

OM = 8% of sales

˂ 10% of Group sales

OM ≥ 6% of sales

c. 25% of Group sales

OM ≥ 12% of sales

c. 30% of Group sales

OM ≥ 7% of sales

  • 35% of Group sales
    OM ≥ 7% of sales

2019e

2022 target (no bolt-on included)

48

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

FAS

FIS

FCM

FCE

FY 2020 guidance puts us on track to achieve our mid-term targets

  • Faurecia is committed to generate profitable growth and create value for all stakeholders
  • Our mid-termfinancial targets presented at our Capital Markets Day on November 26, 2019 are as follows:

2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS

SALES

OPERATING

NET

MARGIN

CASH FLOW

> €20.5bn

8% of sales

4% of sales

49 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Agenda

  1. FAURECIA AT A GLANCE
  2. INVESTMENT CASE
  3. FY 2019 RESULTS
  4. STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS
  5. ESG APPROACH

50 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Strong Convictions are the basis of our CSR approach

"As a company,

we believe that acting responsibly is key to ensure the sustainable development of our ecosystem for the future generations.

By acting responsibly,

we create long-term value for all our stakeholders and ensure the sustainability of our business and the planet.

This is the reason why we have defined our Convictions"

WE ARE CONVINCED THAT

Environmental

The world is in a

Diversity

issues pose a

state of permanent

is a strength

serious challenge

disruption

for humanity

Companies must

Power must

Short-term thinking

have a positive

have a

jeopardizes future

impact on society

counterbalance

generations

51 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Six transversal initiatives to respond to our Convictions and to anticipate the next disruption

Environmental

Companies

The world

Short-term

Power

thinking

issues pose a

must have

is in a state

Diversity

must have a

jeopardizes

serious challenge

a positive impact

of permanent

is a strength

counterbalance

future

for humanity

on society

disruption

generations

CO2 Neutrality by 2030

Faurecia Foundation for mobility,

education and environment

Strategic innovation for Sustainable

Mobility and Cockpit of the Future

Inclusive Culture to attract,

develop and retain diverse talents

Total Customer Satisfaction

for long term partnerships

Learning Organization to anticipate

future disruption

52 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for PLANET

PLANET

KEY INDICATOR

CONTENT

TARGET 2022

RESULTS 2019

GHG emissions

CO2

tons equivalent/

-20% by 2022

Million euros of sales

(42 in 2019, vs 41 in 2018)

scope 1 & 2

MWh per Million euros

-10% by 2022

CO2

Energy efficiency

(117,5 in 2019 vs 116 in 2018)

of sales

NEUTRAL

BY 2030

100% of the new innovation

EcoDesign in products

Develop the methodology

projects and 80% of the products

and assess the Group portfolio

portfolio screened by the EcoDesign

methodology by 2022

Waste treatment

Tons wastes

-5% by 2022

per Million euros of sales

(14,66 in 2019 vs 14,07 in 2018)

53 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for BUSINESS

BUSINESS

STRATEGIC INNOVATION

&

STAKEHOLDER SATISFACTION

KEY INDICATOR

CONTENT

TARGET 2022

RESULTS 2019

Patents

Number of new patents filled

500 / year

(610 in 2019 incl 134 for FCE)

Number of plant at risks,

5% in 2022

Plant risk assessment

(based on internal

(5,8% in 2019, 15 sites at risk

and mitigation

risk assessment)

over 259 sites)

/ % of number of plants

Customers satisfaction

Index based on the Total

Ranking 4/5 stars in 2022

Customer Satisfaction

(4/5 in 2019)

Suppliers

Index based on the Supplier

2,95 in 2022

satisfaction

Survey

(2,88 in 2019)

54 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for PEOPLE

PEOPLE

INCLUSIVE AND DIVERSITY CULTURE

&

EMPLOYABILITY

&

SOCIETY INVOLVEMENT

KEY INDICATOR

CONTENT

TARGET 2022

RESULTS 2019

% women managers in M&Ps

31% in 2022

(24,4% in 2019)

Diversity & inclusion

% women managers in top leaders

21% in 2022

(15% in 2019)

% non European in top leaders

39% in 2022

(34% in 2019)

Employees satisfaction

Engagement Index based

67 pts in 2022

on the Employee Survey

(64 pts in 2019)

Safety at work

Fr1t, number of accidents per million

-30% by 2022

hours worked without day lost

(2,05 in 2019 -13% )

Employability

Number of training hours

24h/ employee/year

per employee

(21.6 h in 2019)

Foundation at group level

to develop projects on education,

10 projects in 2022

Societal

mobility and environment

engagement

Local communities

>1200 projects/year

involvement from sites

(1000 projects in 2019)

55 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Two governance bodies driving strategy and execution

Board of Directors

Executive Committee

  • Decides the strategy
  • Oversees the implementation
  • Proposes the strategy
  • Pilots the execution

56 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

A diverse, multidisciplinary and committed Board of Directors

6

46%

61.5%

2

nationalities

female*

independent*

employee

representatives

6 96.55%

meetings** attendance rate

EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE

  • Automotive technologies
  • Industry
  • Banking, Finance
    and Risk Management
  • Artificial intelligence & digital technologies
  • Governance & CSR
  • Geographic markets
  • Automotive industry
  • Leadership and crisis management
  • Digital and technologies

* Excluding employee

57

Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

representatives

  • + 1 meeting dedicated to Faurecia spin-off

    • (without members affiliated with PSA)
    • 1 meeting with independant members

Main activities of the Board of Directors in 2019

STRATEGY

Annual review

of the Group's strategy

Regular update

on strategic projects

Clarion's integration

Updates on regional

markets

Prososed distribution

of Faurecia shares

by PSA

FINANCES

Examination and approval

of the accounts

Setting the dividend

Bond issue

Review of the provisional

accounts

COMPENSATION AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Determination of the remuneration of the Corporate Officers (including say on pay)

Review and decision on performance share plans

Review of succession plans

GOVERNANCE

Review of draft resolutions and convening of the AGM

Change of Committees

allocation of work

Recruitment of new board

members

RISK & CSR

Review of the main

risks and CSR approach

58 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Three committees in support of the Board

AUDIT

GOVERNANCE AND

COMPENSATION

COMMITTEE

NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE

COMMITTEE

Chair

Odile

Michel

Linda

Desforges

de Rosen

Hasenfratz

Meetings

5

5

5

Attendance rate

100%

95%

90%

Members

Valérie Landon

Penelope Herscher

Daniel Bernardino

Olivia Larmaraud

Denis Mercier

Peter Mertens

Emmanuel Pioche

Philippe de Rovira

Robert Peugeot

59 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

An active and dedicated Executive Committee

6 business and region EVPs

7 support functions EVPs

50%

14%

53 years

10 years

non-French

female

average age

average group

seniority

60 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia Risk governance model

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MANAGEMENT

Board of Directors

Yearly review of Risk Management process

and top risks

Executive Committee

Monthly Committee with review

of specific risks

Audit Committee

Risk Committee

Yearly presentation of Risk Management process

Quarterly Committee with review of Tier-1

and Tier-1 risks

and Tier-2 risks

Quarterly review of a specific Tier-1 risk

Other Committees

(CSR, Internal Control, Compliance)

As appropriate to review relevant risks

61 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Faurecia Risk Management program

51 risks identified of which 15 "top risks"

Risk Identification

More than 50 key risk indicators

Risk Monitoring

Risk Assessment

Probability & impact assessment performed with risk owners

Risk Control

More than 100 existing controls identified / More than 20 actions plans identified

62 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Financial calendar

> April 20, 2020

Q1 2020 sales announcement

> May, 29, 2020

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

> July 27, 2020

H1 2020 results announcement

> October 23, 2020

Q3 2020 sales announcement

64 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Contact & share data

Investor Relations

Marc MAILLET

Tel: +33 1 72 36 75 70

E-mail: marc.maillet@faurecia.com

Anne-Sophie JUGEAN

Tel: +33 1 72 36 71 31

E-mail: annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com

23-27, avenue des Champs Pierreux

92000 Nanterre (France) Web site: www.faurecia.com

Share Data

Bloomberg Ticker:

EO:FP

Reuters Ticker:

EPED.PA

Datastream:

F:BERT

ISIN Code:

FR0000121147

Bonds ISIN Codes

2025 bonds: XS1785467751

2026 bonds: XS1963830002

2027 bonds: XS2081474046

65 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Disclaimer

Important information concerning forward looking statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Faurecia. Such forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives and cannot be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the future Faurecia's results or any other performance indicator. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "objective", "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "would,", "will", "could,", "predict," "continue," "convinced," and "confident," the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, expectations and statements regarding Faurecia's operation of its business, and the future operation, direction and success of Faurecia's business.

Although Faurecia believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous various risks, whether known or unknown, and uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of Faurecia and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please refer to public filings made with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), press releases, presentations and, in particular, to those described in the section 2."Risk Factor" section of Faurecia's 2018 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2019 under number D.19-0415 (a version of which is available on www.faurecia.com).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Faurecia does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any information relating to past performance contained herein is not a guarantee of future performance. Nothing herein should be construed as an investment recommendation or as legal, tax, investment or accounting advice.

This presentation does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Faurecia securities.

66 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 18:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FAURECIA
01:27pFAURECIA : Non-deal roadshow post-Full Year 2019 results
PU
12:53pEUROPE : China measures, Italian banks lift European shares to record close
RE
10:03aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Washington will not facilitate the rise of a Chinese pla..
05:22aFAURECIA : Résultats annuels 2019 - présentation
PU
01:17aFAURECIA : Full-year 2019 results
PU
01:14aCar parts group Faurecia 2019 profits rise, sees challenging market in 2020
RE
01:00aAll 2019 financial targets achieved demonstrating resilience and focus on cas..
GL
02/12FAURECIA : annual earnings release
02/06FAURECIA : wins a major award for hydrogen storage systems for Hyundai trucks
PU
01/30FAURECIA : completes the acquisition of SAS and expands its systems integration ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 19 319 M
EBIT 2020 1 382 M
Net income 2020 731 M
Debt 2020 2 053 M
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
P/E ratio 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 5 864 M
Chart FAURECIA
Duration : Period :
Faurecia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,61  €
Last Close Price 43,02  €
Spread / Highest target 92,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA-10.43%6 358
DENSO CORPORATION-8.61%31 629
CONTINENTAL AG-3.87%24 028
APTIV-7.00%22 547
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 957
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.50%16 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group