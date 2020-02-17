Faurecia : Non-deal roadshow post-Full Year 2019 results 0 02/17/2020 | 01:27pm EST Send by mail :

Interiors

Clarion Electronics

Clean Mobility 115,000 employees in over 300 sites 8,500 engineers in 37 R&D centers 4 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Four Business Groups to drive profitable growth SEATING 39% of 2019 group sales Advanced safety systems: frames, mechanisms and mechatronics

Innovative solutions for thermal and postural comfort INTERIORS 30% of 2019 group sales Instrument panels, door panels, center consoles, acoustic and soft trim, decoration and smart surfaces

Personalized cabin climate comfort and air quality CLARION ELECTRONICS 5% of 2019 group sales IVI, intuitive HMI and full digital audio systems

Connectivity and cloud-based services

cloud-based services Advanced driver assistance and automated parking solutions CLEAN MOBILITY 26% of 2019 group sales Lightweight and fuel economy technologies for hybrid vehicles

After-treatment solutions for Commercial vehicles

and High Horsepower engines

solutions for Commercial vehicles and High Horsepower engines Zero emission technologies 5 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 A well balanced customer and geographic portfolio 2019 SALES BY CUSTOMER Others Chinese OEMs Commercial Vehicles 19% 5% €17.8 bn 14% 7% 13% 14% 2019 SALES BY REGION Amérique du Sud & reste du monde 4 % Asie 21 % €17.8 bn 49 % Europe Amérique du 25 % Nord 6 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Increasingly diverse customer base MASS MARKET OEMS PREMIUM OEMS CHINESE OEMS COMMERCIAL VEHICLES NEW ENTRANTS & HIGH HORSE POWER 7 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Continued improvement in performance over the past five years SALES OPERATING INCOME €16,962m €17,525m €17,768m €1,158m €1,274m €1,283m €970m €15,466m €15,614m €830m FY 2015* FY 2016* FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019FY 2015* FY 2016* FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 NET CASH FLOW DIVIDEND €528m €587m €1.10 €1.25 €1.30** €435m €0.90 €303m €333 m €0.65 FY 2015* FY 2016* FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 8 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Restated for the disposal of the Automotive Exteriors business ** Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020 Agenda FAURECIA AT A GLANCE INVESTMENT CASE FY 2019 RESULTS STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS ESG APPROACH 9 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia's Investment Case (1/2) One of the leading worldwide automotive suppliers

One of the top three global players in Seating, Interiors and Clean Mobility A key partner for a broad and diversified base of OEMs around the globe

Clear and focused strategy with medium-term ambitions well defined

medium-term ambitions well defined Fully aligned with the automotive industry megatrends Focusing on two priorities: Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility Mid-term 2022 financial targets presented at a Capital Markets Day in November 2019

Solid track record of financial performance and guidance achievement

Growth in sales, driven by sustained development of order intake Improved profitability with demonstrated resilience in challenging environment Strong and increased cash generation All annual financial targets met since 2014

Sustained and selective investment in innovation and development of new competences

Developing solutions for an increasingly connected, versatile and predictive cockpit Accelerating on cleaner/zero emission solutions and new market segments Focus on short time-to-market innovation

10 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia's Investment Case (2/2) Sound financial structure and high flexibility

Strict financial discipline Secured debt financing at low cost with long maturity and high flexibility Cash allocation strategy focused on fair shareholder remuneration and bolt-on acquisitions

Strong governance and risk management

Two experienced governance bodies to drive strategy and execution Efficient and transversal risk management

Shared culture for sustainable development to create long-term value for all stakeholders

long-term value for all stakeholders Six Convictions and six Values to guide the Group's actions and behaviors Six major transversal initiatives, including "Total Customer Satisfaction" as well as the launch of the Faurecia Foundation and a program to become Carbon neutral by 2030

11 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Agenda FAURECIA AT A GLANCE INVESTMENT CASE FY 2019 RESULTS STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS ESG APPROACH 12 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 2019 Highlights Strong and resilient performance in 2019

All financial targets achieved in a tough environment Strong cash generation Record order intake in 2019 resulting in €68bn over the last three years

Accelerated transformation for Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility

Creation of Faurecia Clarion Electronics Acquisition of the 50% remaining stake in SAS Creation of Symbio, a 50/50 JV with Michelin

Focus on Total Customer Satisfaction and Sustainable Development

Customer recognition through 48 awards and 221 launches on target Values and Convictions defined and transversal initiatives deployed with KPIs Launch of a program to become CO 2 neutral by 2030 and creation of Faurecia Foundation

13 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 All targets achieved in a challenging environment 2019 financial targets maintained throughout the year despite worsening worldwide automotive production from an estimated -1% in February 2019 to a final figure of -5.8%* (miss of 4.3m vehicles, of which 1.6m in China) SALES PROFITABILITY NET CASH FLOW FY 2019 sales at constant FY 2019 operating income FY 2019 net cash flow currencies should outperform should increase in value should be at least €500m worldwide automotive production and operating margin between 150 and 350bps should be at least 7% of sales (excluding Clarion consolidation) (including Clarion consolidation as from April 1) (including Clarion consolidation as from April 1) €17,768m ✓ €1,283m ✓ Strong cash generation ✓ Outperformance of 280bps (vs. €1,274m in 2018) of €587m 7.2% of sales (vs. €528m in 2018) vs. worldwide automotive production (7.4% excl. Clarion consolidation) 14 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China) Robust profitable growth roadmap for Faurecia Clarion Electronics Creation of our fourth Business Group with the successful integration of Clarion, Parrot and Coagent

Accelerated cost competitiveness program to generate at least €80m annual savings by end 2020

Reduction of 14% of headcount at end 2019 (19% targeted at end 2020) 4 plant closures, of which 3 in China €22m savings generated in 2019 Clarion operating margin reached 3% of sales in 2019

Strong order intake for FCE at €1.9bn in 2019 Target to reach €2.5 billion of sales and 8% profitability in 2025 15 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Record order intake securing future profitable growth 3-YEAR ROLLING ORDER INTAKE (lifetime sales) €68bn €62bn €63bn €53bn 2014-20162015-20172016-20182017-2019 Record order intake in 2019 resulting in €68bn over the last three years:

Reflecting continuous market share gains With high profitability

New Value Spaces* represented 17% of 2019 order intake (vs. 12% in 2018) and included: • Commercial Vehicles and HHP at €1.6bn SEATING - SALES GROWTH PROFILE • FCE at €1.9bn • Two orders for Fuel cell tanks and systems > Secured order intake, including ramp-up of Seating new programs, will fuel acceleration in sales outperformance as from 2021 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e 16 Non-dealroadshow post-FY2019 results - February March 2020 * NVS = 100% FCE + Comfort & Wellness/Advanced safety for Seating + CV/HHP/Zero emission for Clean Mobility Anticipating the next disruption and targeting CO2 neutrality by 2030 ACCOUNTING Scope 1 Heat use in Plants

Heat use in Plants Scope 2 Electricity used in Plants

Electricity used in Plants Scope 3 Upstream and Downstream Indirect Emissions We exclude "use of sold products" from scope 3 ACTIONS STARTING POINT USE Faurecia 2019 "controlled" Carbon Footprint (Deloitte) LESS 8 7 Scope 1 & 2 DESIGN 6 FOR PLANET 5 Logistics 4 3 Other BUY GREEN 2 Purchased 1 Goods & Services MOVE 0 7.5 M tCO2e LESS Mt CO2e in 2019 Faurecia is one of the four Tier-1 Suppliers already ranked A- by the CDP on climate 17 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Strong financial performance and increased proposed dividend Sales Up 1.4% on a reported basis and down 3.0% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect €17,768m Outperformance of 280bps, in line with guidance of between 150bps and 350bps vs. €17,525m in 2018 Operating income In line with guidance of increase in value year-on-year €1,283m vs. €1,274m in 2018 Operating margin In line with guidance of at least 7% 7.2% of sales Excluding Clarion, operating margin stood at 7.4% vs. 7.3% of sales in 2018 Net income Mainly impacted by: • Higher restructuring costs for Clarion and to adapt to tough environment €590m • One-offs due to Clarion acquisition and integration costs vs. €701m in 2018 Net Cash Flow Well above guidance • A positive impact from the disposal of Clarion's HQ in Saitama €587m • A negative impact from higher restructuring and lower factoring of at least €500m, including: vs. €528m in 2018 of receivables Net debt at year-end Including acquisitions for €1.4bn and a negative impact of €0.9bn from IFRS16 adoption €2.5bn Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.05x at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. €0.5bn at Dec. 31, 2018 Proposed dividend* Increase in dividend reflects confidence in future profitable growth prospects €1.30 per share vs. €1.25 paid in 2019 18 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020 Sales outperformance of 300bps despite significant impact from Seating EoPs €17,525m €187m €(529)m €586m €17,768m +1.1% -3.0% +3.3% Currency effect Growth ex-currencies* Clarion scope effect** Vs. automotive production growth*** of -5.8% FY 2018 FY 2019 WW auto prod. 90.5m WW auto prod. 85.3m Solid outperformance throughout the year

Seasonality with:

H1 favored by bolt-ons H2 more negatively impacted by Seating EoPs + GM strike

H1 2019 H2 2019 FY 2019 Worldwide automotive production*** -7.2% -4.3% -5.8% Faurecia growth ex-currencies & excl. Clarion -2.8% -3.3% -3.0% o/w Bolt-ons +1.8% +0.3% +1.1% Seating EoPs -2.4% -3.4% -2.9% GM strike -0.9% -0.4% Excluding the 3 impacts -2.2% +0.7% -0.8% Outperformance 440bps 100bps 280bps Outperformance excl. the 3 impacts 500bps 500bps 500bps 19 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December) *** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China) Confirmed resilient performance thanks to strong action plans 7.3% 7.4% 7.2% €(188)m €175m Other Clarion consolidation Volume/mix Resilience FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2019 excluding Clarion including Clarion The negative impact from volume/mix was broadly offset by cost savings generated by:

Our three global cost optimization programs Resilience actions put in place as early as H2 2018 for cost flexibilization

20 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Successful resilience action plans Operational flexibility through direct and indirect headcount management

Total headcount reduction of c. 6% year-on-year (at constant perimeter) Additional flexibility through temporary headcount, still representing an estimated share of c.19% of total headcount (including FCE) at 2019 year-end

Rationalization and optimization of industrial footprint

20 plants closed year-on-year, of which 4 for FCE + 11 non-industrial sites

Tight management of manufacturing and SG&A fixed costs strengthened since July 2018

Limited recruitment Reduced use of sub-contractors Strict control of travel, consultancies and other general expenses

Continued benefits from the three global cost optimization programs Savings of €175m in 2019, representing over 5% of cost base 21 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Seating 39% of Group sales Improved profitability despite lower sales SALES €7,438m €52m €(517)m +0.7% -6.9% €6,973m Currency Growth effect ex-currencies* Vs. automotive production growth** of -5.8% FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales down 6.3% on a reported basis and down 7.0%

underperformance of 110bps due to the temporary impact of EoPs for €(511)m or (6.8)% Expected impact in 2020 of c. €(100)m in Q1 and c. €(40)m in Q2 Positive impact from SoPs to start gradually from Q4 2020 and accelerate in 2021

Ex-currencies, sales included €106m or +1.4% of sales from bolt-ons OPERATING INCOME €453.1m €448.5m 6.0% +1.0% 6.5% of sales or +50bps of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Increase in operating margin mostly driven by improved execution and accretive mix effect (seat structures vs. complete seats) 22 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Including bolt-ons ** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China) Interiors 30% of Group sales Strong sales outperformance of 490bps; profitability temporarily impacted by the Decoration activity SALES €58m €(51)m €5,363 +1.1% -0.9% €5,370m Currency Growth ex-currencies* effect Vs. automotive production growth** of -5.8% FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales broadly stable on a reported basis and down 0.9% ex-currencies

ex-currencies outperformance of 490bps

Sales growth with RNM in Europe, FCA and Tesla in North America, as well as Hyundai, Vinfast and Chinese OEMs in Asia did not offset challenging market conditions faced by other OEMs OPERATING INCOME €325.3m €293.7m 6.1% -9.7% 5.5% of sales or -60bps of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Operating margin mostly impacted by losses in the Decoration activity in Europe for €37m (back to profit expected in H2 2020) 23 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Including bolt-ons ** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China) Clean Mobility 26% of Group sales Strong sales outperformance of 500bps and improved profitability SALES €75m €(36)m €4,654m €4,615m +1.6% -0.8% Growth Currency ex-currencies* effect Vs. automotive production growth** of -5.8% FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales up 0.8% on a reported basis and slightly down 0.8% ex-currencies → outperformance of 500bps

ex-currencies Outperformance in all regions, mainly driven by RNM, GM, Hyundai and Honda OPERATING INCOME €524.6m €499.8m 10.8% +5.0% 11.3% of sales or +50bps of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Increase in operating margin mostly driven by North America, Europe and South America (tax recovery in Brazil) 24 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Including bolt-ons ** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China) Clarion Electronics 5% of Group sales Successful integration of Clarion and improved profitability in H2 thanks to accelerated cost-cutting plans SALES €771m Clarion €586m €109m Parrot Automotive €49m Coagent Coagent €136m FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales included the first consolidation of Clarion (since April 1) and of Parrot Automotive (since January 1)

Coagent posted double-digit growth, driven by new launches OPERATING INCOME €11.9m 1.5% €0.3m of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Significant improvement in H2, thanks to Clarion back to profit

2019 included €(6)m from one-off integration costs (mainly SAP implementation); excluding this one-off, operating margin stood at 2.3% 25 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Europe 49% of Group sales Sales outperformance in a challenging environment and improved profitability SALES €8,858m €(16)m €(250)m -0.2% Currency -2.8% €49m €8,641m effect +0.6% Growth ex-currencies* Clarion Vs. automotive production scope effect** growth*** of -4.0% FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales down 2.4% on a reported basis and down 2.8% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 120bps

ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect Sales in the region were negatively impacted by Seating EoPs for €132m (or -1.5%) €565.9m OPERATING INCOME €558.0m -1.4% 6.4% 6.5% of sales or +10bps of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Increased operating margin despite lower sales North America 25% of Group sales Sales impacted by significant Seating EoP and resilient profitability SALES €227m €(364)m €4,474m +5.1% -8.1% €146m €4,483m Currency +3.3% effect Growth ex-currencies* Clarion Vs. automotive production scope effect** growth*** of -3.9% FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales up 0.2% on a reported basis and down 8.1% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → underperformance of 420bps

ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect Sales in the region were negatively impacted by:

the impact from Seating EoP for €280m (or -6.3%) the GM strike for €73m (or -1.6%)

€289.7m OPERATING INCOME €282.6m -2.5% 6.5% 6.3% of sales or -20bps of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Operating margin mainly impacted by the GM strike 26 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December) *** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China) Asia 21% of Group sales Sales outperformance of 910bps in a tough environment; resilient double-digit profitability in China SALES €386m €3,766m €81m +11.9% €42m €3,257m +2.5% Clarion +1.3% Growth ex-currencies* scope Currency Vs. automotive production effect** effect growth*** of -6.6% FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales up 15.6% on a reported basis and up 2.5% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 910bps

ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect Positively impacted by bolt-on contribution of €137m (or +4.2%) Negatively impacted by Seating EoP in China for €99m (or -3.0%)

In China, sales amounted to €2,595m, up 4.0% on a reported basis and up 0.8% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 1,010bps OPERATING INCOME €373.6m €367.0m +1.8% 11.3% 9.9% of sales or -140bps of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Operating margin impacted by tough market conditions and dilutive effect from Clarion

Excluding Clarion, operating margin stood at 10.7%

In China, operating margin proved resilient in double digits South America 4% of Group sales Strong sales outperformance of 970bps and improved profitability driven by Brazil SALES €714m €(60)m €37m €5m €696m -8.4% +5.2% +0.7% Currency Growth ex-currencies* Clarion effect scope Vs. automotive production effect** growth*** of -4.5% FY 2018 FY 2019 Sales down 2.5% on a reported basis and up 5.2% ex-currencies

→ outperformance of 970bps

ex-currencies → outperformance of 970bps Growing sales in Brazil (mainly driven by Clean Mobility and Seating) offset reduced exposure to Argentina OPERATING INCOME €47.9m €24.6m +94.7% 3.4% 6.9% of sales or +350bps of sales FY 2018 FY 2019 Margin improvement mainly driven by tax recovery in Brazil (PIS-Cofins) 27 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December) *** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China) Operating income up to €1,283m Resilient operating margin and dilutive impact from Clarion in €m FY 2018 FY 2019 Change Sales 17,525 17,768 +1.4% ex-currency growth* -3.0% Cost of sales (15,249) (15,287) +0.2% % of sales (87.0%) (86.0%) Gross margin 2,276 2,482 +9.0% % of sales 13.0% 14.0% +100bps R&D gross (1,093) (1,330) Capitalized development costs 794 910 as % of R&D gross 72.7% 68.4% R&D costs, net (299) (420) % of sales (1.7%) (2.4%) Selling and administrative expenses (703) (779) % of sales (4.0%) (4.4%) Operating income 1,274 1,283 +0.7% (before amort. of acquired intangible assets) % of sales 7.3% 7.2% -10bps Gross margin improved by 100bps, reflecting resilience actions

Net R&D increased by 70bps, reflecting increased innovation for €33m (CoF, Zero Emission, CVE&HHP) and FCE for €64m (Clarion and Parrot Automotive)

Selling and administrative expenses increase included €(107)m from FCE; excluding FCE, they were down 4.4%

Resilient operating margin at 7.2% of sales

Demonstrating solid operating leverage in a tough context Including a dilutive impact from Clarion of 20bps

28 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Including bolt-ons, excluding Clarion scope effect Net income impacted by higher restructuring and Clarion-related costs in €m FY 2018 FY 2019 Change Operating income 1,274 1,283 +0.7% (before amort. of acquired intangible assets) Amort. of intangible assets acquired (11) (56) in business combinations Operating income 1,263 1,227 -2.9% (after amort. of acquired intangible assets) Restructuring (101) (194) Other non-recurring operating income and expense (47) (20) Net interest expense & Other financial income and expense (164) (219) Income before tax of fully consolidated companies 952 794 -16.6% Income taxes (190) (167) as % of pre-tax income (20.0%) (21.0%) Net income of fully consolidated companies 762 627 -17.7% Share of net income of associates 31 38 Consolidated net income before minority interest 793 665 -16.2% Minority interest (93) (75) Consolidated net income, Group share 701 590 -15.8% Amortization of intangible assets in 2019 mainly included €(50)m for FCE (of which €33m for 9 months of Clarion)

Restructuring expenses increase of €93m, of which:

€(31)m to adapt to challenging environment €(62)m related to FCE

Restructuring expenses to be significantly reduced in 2020 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses in 2019 included €(16)m of acquisition & integration costs related to Clarion

non-recurring operating income and expenses in 2019 included €(16)m of acquisition & integration costs related to Clarion Net financial expenses 2019 included:

Financing of Clarion for €(39)m (incl. hedging) €(45)m related to IFRS16

2019 tax rate of 21% benefited mainly from

the recognition of deferred tax assets in Germany

the recognition of deferred tax assets in Germany Excluding Clarion, net income stood at €722m, up 3% year-on-year 29 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Net cash flow up 11%, to €587m in €m FY 2018 FY 2019 Change Operating income 1,274 1,283 +0.7% Depreciation and amortization, of which: 867 1,121 . Amortization of R&D intangible assets 399 438 . Other depreciation and amortization 468 683 EBITDA 2,141 2,404 +12.3% Capex (673) (685) Capitalized R&D (593) (681) Change in WCR 80 166 Change in factoring (61) (57) Restructuring (93) (166) Financial expenses (108) (197) Taxes (261) (296) Other (operational) 97 99 Net cash flow 528 587 +11.2% Dividends paid (incl. mino.) (211) (212) Share purchase (48) (29) Net financial investment & Other (296) (1,486) IFRS16 impact (906) Change in net debt (26) (2,046) EBITDA up €263m or +12.3%, mostly due to the application of IFRS16 as of January 1, 2019

Strict control of capex, broadly stable year-on-year

broadly stable year-on-year Capitalized R&D increase mainly reflected FCE

increase mainly reflected FCE Change in WCR reflected further deployment of reverse factoring

reflected further deployment of reverse factoring Net factoring reduction of €(57)m

Restructuring included closure of 20 plants in 2019

included closure of 20 plants in 2019 Financial expenses reflected IFRS16 impact, Clarion acquisition and one-offs due to refinancing operations

reflected IFRS16 impact, Clarion acquisition and one-offs due to refinancing operations Other (operational) included the sale of Clarion's HQ in Saitama for €110m (no P&L impact)

included the sale of Clarion's HQ in Saitama for €110m (no P&L impact) Net financial investments mainly included the acquisition of Clarion, the investment in Symbio and the stake increase in Coagent from 50.1% to 100% 30 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Strong financial discipline and secured financing NET DEBT VARIATION (€m) Opening net debt Closing net debt Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 IFRS 16 1st application (726) Clarion impact Impact (180) acquisition for the period Net Financial inv., (1,210) cash flow Dividends share purchase 587 (212) & others (305) (478) (2,594) (2,524) LONG-TERM DEBT MATURITY PROFILE (€m) 900 800 Schuldschein 700 and other bank loans 600 Senior Notes 500 400 300 200 100 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.05x (incl. IFRS16 impact)

debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.05x (incl. IFRS16 impact) Policy to maintain ratio below 1x 2022 estimated at 0.7x

Strong financial flexibility through €1.2bn undrawn credit facility

Maturity in June 2024

BB+/Ba1 rating (outlook Stable) affirmed by all 3 rating agencies Successful financing of recent acquisitions:

Clarion financing achieved @ 2.6% average cost SAS financing achieved through €250 million additional

Senior Notes due 2026, issued at a yield of 2.4%

Successful pricing of €700m bonds due 2027 @ 2.375%

and anticipated repayment of €700m 3.625% bonds due 2023

and anticipated repayment of €700m 3.625% bonds due 2023 Average cost of LT debt < 2.5% 31 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Increase in proposed dividend to €1.30 per share Faurecia will propose to shareholders a dividend of €1.30 per share

It will be payable in cash early June 2020, subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020

Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020 This increase in dividend reflects:

The Group's confidence in its profitable growth and enhanced cash flow roadmap Its commitment to shareholder value

DIVIDEND PER SHARE €1.25 €1.30* €1.10 €0.90 €0.65 €0.35 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 * Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020 32 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 2020 market assumptions in an environment with low visibility AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH 2020 vs. 2019 NORTH EUROPE AMERICA CHINA Slightly down Slightly down around -5% (-3 to -4%) (-1 to -2%) WORLDWIDE c. -3% Europe, impacted by:

New CO 2 rules Economic challenges (Brexit, weakening macro in countries such as Italy and Spain) Contraction in Russia

North America, impacted by:

Volatility risk in a Presidential election year Slowdown of commercial vehicles

China, impacted by:

Short-term disruption due to Covid-19 Low visibility on domestic demand and final outcome of trade talks with the US

Strong seasonality, with Q1 2020 being the weakest quarter of the year and expected to post a drop in double digits, mostly impacted by Asia and Europe 33 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Update on China situation Faurecia in China

€2.6bn of sales in 2019 58 plants (o/w 4 in Wuhan and 2 in XiangYang in Hubei province) and 19,700 people at Dec. 31, 2019

Health and safety of our people and families is Nr. 1 priority

No employee infected to date Start-up of production and offices respecting all health and safety measures

Progressive start up of production after the prolonged New Year shutdown: 52 plants, representing 81% of normalized activity, restarted by February 17

Very limited impact on Faurecia's supply chain:

Natural hedge between imports and exports Exports represent c. 7% of China sales To date, exports have resumed without supply chain issues

Management process in place to permanently evaluate impact as situation evolves 34 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 FY 2020 guidance With the assumption of worldwide automotive production down c. 3% in 2020 vs. 2019, our FY 2020 guidance* is as follows: SOLID GROWTH IMPROVEMENT STRONG IN REPORTED SALES IN PROFITABILITY CASH GENERATION including: Operating margin Net cash flow Scope effect of c. 500bps > 7.2% > €500m (3 months for Clarion + 11 months for SAS) Outperformance** of 100 to 200bps vs. worldwide automotive production (including negative contribution from FCE; FCE contribution back to ≥ 0 as from 2022) This guidance does not include the risk of a possible impact of Covid-19 on the global supply chain 35 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 * Currency assumptions: USD/€ @ 1.15 and CNY/€ @ 7.80, on average ** At constant scope and currencies Update on PSA/FCA merger process On December 18 th , 2019, PSA and FCA signed an agreement to merge

, 2019, PSA and FCA signed an agreement to merge PSA confirmed it will distribute to its shareholders its 46% stake in Faurecia before completion

of the deal, which is expected to take place 12 to 15 months after the signature of the agreement

of the deal, which is expected to take place 12 to 15 months after the signature of the agreement Faurecia's considerations about the merger:

The combination of PSA and FCA would create the #1 customer for Faurecia, similar in size to VW Group, and provide new business opportunities through platforms, innovation

and footprint Faurecia would benefit from an enhanced market profile, based on a larger free float, increased liquidity and higher visibility Faurecia continues to focus on deploying its strategy

36 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Key takeaways 2019 confirmed the Group's resilience and agility , with all financial targets achieved, and secured future profitable growth through record order intake

, with all financial targets achieved, and secured future profitable growth through record order intake Despite tough environment, the Group continued its transformation with the creation of a fourth Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, and acquisitions/partnerships

that contribute to enhance its Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility strategy

with the creation of a fourth Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, and acquisitions/partnerships Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility strategy FY 2020 guidance of continued improvement in profitability and strong cash generation

puts Faurecia on track to achieve its mid-term targets as presented at its last Capital Markets Day

improvement in profitability and strong cash generation puts Faurecia as presented at its last Capital Markets Day Faurecia is committed to value creation for all stakeholders and make a positive contribution

to society including CO 2 neutrality target by 2030 37 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Agenda FAURECIA AT A GLANCE INVESTMENT CASE FY 2019 RESULTS STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS ESG APPROACH 38 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Mobility industry at the heart of major transformations GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES New energy sources Environmental issues Growing urbanization Income disparities Rising Asia Connected TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTIONS Digitalization Connected objects & data science MOBILITY INDUSTRY AT A TURNING POINT AutonomousRide-sharing Human bio-inspired science Women empowerment

Aging population

Millennials aspirations Individualism & freedom Electrified STRUCTURE EVOLVING SOCIETY OF AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS DRIVEN BY AFFORDABILITY AND CO2 NEUTRALITY 39 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Transformation strategy aligned with megatrends giving significant market opportunity Sustainable Mobility Cockpit of the Future Solutions for fuel efficiency, Solutions for a connected, versatile air quality and zero emissions and predictive cockpit Addressable Addressable market market €46bn €73bn in 2030 in 2030 40 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Sustained investment in innovation and development of a broad ecosystem Acquisitions Partnerships Start-ups Sustainable Mobility Cockpit of the Future Group > Sustainable Mobility • Partnership with Michelin for fuel cell systems • Acquisition of Ullit for high-pressure tanks > Cockpit of the Future • Acquisitions of Clarion, Creo Dynamics and Covatech • Acquisition of the remaining stake in SAS • Partnerships with Microsoft, Aptoide, Devialet and Allwinner > Cybersecurity • Investment in Guardknox and technology platform in Tel Aviv > Innovation • €584m over the last three years (€235m in 2019) > Patents • 608 first patents, of which 476 for Seating, Interiors and Clean Mobility (vs. 403 in 2018) + 132 for FCE 41 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia now offers an extended range of product lines for Sustainable Mobility and Cockpit of the Future SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE PASSENGER DUAL POWER ELECTRIC SEAT STRUCTURE COVERS COMFORT COMPLETE SEATS & WELLNESS VEHICLES VEHICLES SYSTEMS & FOAM SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS FUEL CELL ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INTERIOR MODULES INSTRUMENT PANELS DOOR PANELS ACOUSTIC VEHICLES & HIGH HORSEPOWER & CENTER CONSOLES SYSTEMS SMART MATERIALS ADAS COCKPIT DOMAIN IMMERSIVE DISPLAY DECORATION CONTROLLER EXPERIENCES TECHNOLOGIES & INTERIOR LIGHTING 42 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Recent acquisitions & JVs Total Customer Satisfaction improvement in performance and perception PERFORMANCE Customer Claims Quality-31% 20182019 Delivery Red Alerts Delivery-20% 20182019 PERCEPTION App Feedbacks 16XListen 20182019 % of Positive Feedbacks +40%Improve 20182019 TOTAL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE, EVERYTIME HR Engineering Program Purchasing / Finance Sales Plants Management Suppliers 43 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Our resilience is based on 3 pillars GLOBAL INITIATIVES Total Customer Satisfaction

Three Global cost optimization programs launched in 2018:

"Operations Execution and Digital Transformation" for increasing industrial efficiency "Global Business Services" for a leaner cost structure "Global R&D Power" for improving engineering efficiency

Convert to Cash Enhanced efficiency & leaner cost structure STRUCTURAL ACTIONS GOVERNANCE & COST FLEXIBILIZATION & MANAGEMENT FOCUS > Rationalization/Optimization > Monthly Operations Reviews of industrial footprint with Business Groups > Tight management of direct > Annual stress case scenarii and indirect headcount with specific actions plans > Use of temporary staff > Sponsorship of an Executive > SG&A cost-cutting measures Committee member for each key country/sub-region > Monthly Risk Management Reviews for plants and programs Increased agility High anticipation & resilience & responsiveness 44 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Our Convert2Cash (C2C) program is delivering on targets PROGRAM OBJECTIVES presented in May 2018 Accelerate overdue collection (< 0.5% of sales)

Inventories converging to benchmark

(down 1 day every year)

(down 1 day every year) Increase volume per supplier against improved payment terms

Secure D&D/Tooling financing

Capex optimized by 10% by 2020 (standardization, utilization

& re-use) PROGRESS TO DATE Overdues down 25% vs. end 2017

Inventories adjusted to volume drop

Reverse factoring in place in all regions

Capex down 7% mainly thanks to equipment re-use NEXT STEPS Integration of FCE and SAS

Just Needed Inventory (JNI) processes and Material Planning (MPTS) centralization to reduce inventories

to 8 days by 2022

to 8 days by 2022 Targeting > 50% D&D/Tooling paid at SOP

Systematic Make-or-Buy review to get a 15% reduction in Capex by 2022 2022 NCF target of 4% of sales 45 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Cash allocation strategy remains focused on bolt-on acquisitions and fair shareholder remuneration Self-financed bolt-on strategy

bolt-on strategy In line with strategic priority

of accelerating NVS and increasing presence in Asian markets Consistent with net debt reduction policy

Dividend policy

Fair shareholder remuneration through increase in dividend along with increase in profits and cash generation

NET CASH FLOW ALLOCATION STRATEGY Dividends & share repurchases* Bolt-ons c. 40% & deleveraging 60%

Share repurchases are mainly allocated to performance share plans (no dilution for shareholders) 46 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia's market assumptions with low visibility for 2020 AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH 2020 vs. 2019 2020-2022 CAGR North America Europe China North America Europe China Slightly down Slightly down c. -5% Flat Flat c. +3% (-1 to -2%) (-3 to -4%) WORLDWIDE WORLDWIDE c. -3% c. +1% 47 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Sales growth and improved operating margin in all Business Groups > €17.8bn of sales OM = 7.2% of sales OM = 1.5% of sales 5% of Group sales 26% of Group sales OM = 11.3% of sales 30% of Group sales OM = 5.5% of sales 39% of Group sales OM = 6.5% of sales CAGR ≥ +5% x2 CAGR c. +4% CAGR c. +6% (incl. SAS scope effect) CAGR c. +4% (acceleration in 2021 onwards) > €20.5bn of sales OM = 8% of sales ˂ 10% of Group sales OM ≥ 6% of sales c. 25% of Group sales OM ≥ 12% of sales c. 30% of Group sales OM ≥ 7% of sales 35% of Group sales

OM ≥ 7% of sales 2019e 2022 target (no bolt-on included) 48 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 FAS FIS FCM FCE FY 2020 guidance puts us on track to achieve our mid-term targets Faurecia is committed to generate profitable growth and create value for all stakeholders

Our mid-term financial targets presented at our Capital Markets Day on November 26, 2019 are as follows: 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS SALES OPERATING NET MARGIN CASH FLOW > €20.5bn 8% of sales 4% of sales 49 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Agenda FAURECIA AT A GLANCE INVESTMENT CASE FY 2019 RESULTS STRATEGY AND 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS ESG APPROACH 50 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Strong Convictions are the basis of our CSR approach "As a company, we believe that acting responsibly is key to ensure the sustainable development of our ecosystem for the future generations. By acting responsibly, we create long-term value for all our stakeholders and ensure the sustainability of our business and the planet. This is the reason why we have defined our Convictions" WE ARE CONVINCED THAT Environmental The world is in a Diversity issues pose a state of permanent is a strength serious challenge disruption for humanity Companies must Power must Short-term thinking have a positive have a jeopardizes future impact on society counterbalance generations 51 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Six transversal initiatives to respond to our Convictions and to anticipate the next disruption Environmental Companies The world Short-term Power thinking issues pose a must have is in a state Diversity must have a jeopardizes serious challenge a positive impact of permanent is a strength counterbalance future for humanity on society disruption generations CO2 Neutrality by 2030 Faurecia Foundation for mobility, education and environment Strategic innovation for Sustainable Mobility and Cockpit of the Future Inclusive Culture to attract, develop and retain diverse talents Total Customer Satisfaction for long term partnerships Learning Organization to anticipate future disruption 52 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for PLANET PLANET KEY INDICATOR CONTENT TARGET 2022 RESULTS 2019 GHG emissions CO2 tons equivalent/ -20% by 2022 Million euros of sales (42 in 2019, vs 41 in 2018) scope 1 & 2 MWh per Million euros -10% by 2022 CO2 Energy efficiency (117,5 in 2019 vs 116 in 2018) of sales NEUTRAL BY 2030 100% of the new innovation EcoDesign in products Develop the methodology projects and 80% of the products and assess the Group portfolio portfolio screened by the EcoDesign methodology by 2022 Waste treatment Tons wastes -5% by 2022 per Million euros of sales (14,66 in 2019 vs 14,07 in 2018) 53 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for BUSINESS BUSINESS STRATEGIC INNOVATION & STAKEHOLDER SATISFACTION KEY INDICATOR CONTENT TARGET 2022 RESULTS 2019 Patents Number of new patents filled 500 / year (610 in 2019 incl 134 for FCE) Number of plant at risks, 5% in 2022 Plant risk assessment (based on internal (5,8% in 2019, 15 sites at risk and mitigation risk assessment) over 259 sites) / % of number of plants Customers satisfaction Index based on the Total Ranking 4/5 stars in 2022 Customer Satisfaction (4/5 in 2019) Suppliers Index based on the Supplier 2,95 in 2022 satisfaction Survey (2,88 in 2019) 54 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for PEOPLE PEOPLE INCLUSIVE AND DIVERSITY CULTURE & EMPLOYABILITY & SOCIETY INVOLVEMENT KEY INDICATOR CONTENT TARGET 2022 RESULTS 2019 % women managers in M&Ps 31% in 2022 (24,4% in 2019) Diversity & inclusion % women managers in top leaders 21% in 2022 (15% in 2019) % non European in top leaders 39% in 2022 (34% in 2019) Employees satisfaction Engagement Index based 67 pts in 2022 on the Employee Survey (64 pts in 2019) Safety at work Fr1t, number of accidents per million -30% by 2022 hours worked without day lost (2,05 in 2019 -13% ) Employability Number of training hours 24h/ employee/year per employee (21.6 h in 2019) Foundation at group level to develop projects on education, 10 projects in 2022 Societal mobility and environment engagement Local communities >1200 projects/year involvement from sites (1000 projects in 2019) 55 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Two governance bodies driving strategy and execution Board of Directors Executive Committee Decides the strategy

Oversees the implementation

Proposes the strategy

Pilots the execution 56 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 A diverse, multidisciplinary and committed Board of Directors 6 46% 61.5% 2 nationalities female* independent* employee representatives 6 96.55% meetings** attendance rate EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE Automotive technologies

Industry

Banking, Finance

and Risk Management

and Risk Management Artificial intelligence & digital technologies

Governance & CSR

Geographic markets

Automotive industry

Leadership and crisis management

Digital and technologies * Excluding employee 57 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 representatives + 1 meeting dedicated to Faurecia spin-off

spin-off

(without members affiliated with PSA) 1 meeting with independant members

Main activities of the Board of Directors in 2019 STRATEGY Annual review of the Group's strategy Regular update on strategic projects Clarion's integration Updates on regional markets Prososed distribution of Faurecia shares by PSA FINANCES Examination and approval of the accounts Setting the dividend Bond issue Review of the provisional accounts COMPENSATION AND HUMAN RESOURCES Determination of the remuneration of the Corporate Officers (including say on pay) Review and decision on performance share plans Review of succession plans GOVERNANCE Review of draft resolutions and convening of the AGM Change of Committees allocation of work Recruitment of new board members RISK & CSR Review of the main risks and CSR approach 58 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Three committees in support of the Board AUDIT GOVERNANCE AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE COMMITTEE Chair Odile Michel Linda Desforges de Rosen Hasenfratz Meetings 5 5 5 Attendance rate 100% 95% 90% Members Valérie Landon Penelope Herscher Daniel Bernardino Olivia Larmaraud Denis Mercier Peter Mertens Emmanuel Pioche Philippe de Rovira Robert Peugeot 59 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 An active and dedicated Executive Committee 6 business and region EVPs 7 support functions EVPs 50% 14% 53 years 10 years non-French female average age average group seniority 60 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia Risk governance model BOARD OF DIRECTORS MANAGEMENT Board of Directors Yearly review of Risk Management process and top risks Executive Committee Monthly Committee with review of specific risks Audit Committee Risk Committee Yearly presentation of Risk Management process Quarterly Committee with review of Tier-1 and Tier-1 risks and Tier-2 risks Quarterly review of a specific Tier-1 risk Other Committees (CSR, Internal Control, Compliance) As appropriate to review relevant risks 61 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Faurecia Risk Management program 51 risks identified of which 15 "top risks" Risk Identification More than 50 key risk indicators Risk Monitoring Risk Assessment Probability & impact assessment performed with risk owners Risk Control More than 100 existing controls identified / More than 20 actions plans identified 62 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Financial calendar > April 20, 2020 Q1 2020 sales announcement > May, 29, 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting > July 27, 2020 H1 2020 results announcement > October 23, 2020 Q3 2020 sales announcement 64 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Contact & share data Investor Relations Marc MAILLET Tel: +33 1 72 36 75 70 E-mail: marc.maillet@faurecia.com Anne-Sophie JUGEAN Tel: +33 1 72 36 71 31 E-mail: annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com 23-27, avenue des Champs Pierreux 92000 Nanterre (France) Web site: www.faurecia.com Share Data Bloomberg Ticker: EO:FP Reuters Ticker: EPED.PA Datastream: F:BERT ISIN Code: FR0000121147 Bonds ISIN Codes 2025 bonds: XS1785467751 2026 bonds: XS1963830002 2027 bonds: XS2081474046 65 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Disclaimer Important information concerning forward looking statements This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Faurecia. Such forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives and cannot be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the future Faurecia's results or any other performance indicator. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "objective", "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "would,", "will", "could,", "predict," "continue," "convinced," and "confident," the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, expectations and statements regarding Faurecia's operation of its business, and the future operation, direction and success of Faurecia's business. Although Faurecia believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous various risks, whether known or unknown, and uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of Faurecia and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please refer to public filings made with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), press releases, presentations and, in particular, to those described in the section 2."Risk Factor" section of Faurecia's 2018 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2019 under number D.19-0415 (a version of which is available on www.faurecia.com). Subject to regulatory requirements, Faurecia does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any information relating to past performance contained herein is not a guarantee of future performance. Nothing herein should be construed as an investment recommendation or as legal, tax, investment or accounting advice. This presentation does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Faurecia securities. 66 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020 Attachments Original document

