Faurecia : Non-deal roadshow post-Full Year 2019 results
0
02/17/2020 | 01:27pm EST
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results
Strong and resilient performance in 2019
Record order intake
February
February-March, 2020
17, 2020
The full-year 2019 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 14, 2020, under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen; they have been audited and the auditors' report is about to be issued.
2 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
3 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
A leading automotive technology company
TOP TEN
automotive company,
€17.8 billion of sales
A TRUSTED
PARTNER
for all automakers, commercial vehicles and high horsepower
1 IN 3 VEHICLES
in the world equipped with a Faurecia technology
4 ACTIVITIES
Seating
Interiors
Clarion Electronics
Clean Mobility
115,000 employees in over 300 sites
8,500 engineers in 37 R&D centers
4 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Four Business Groups to drive profitable growth
SEATING
39% of 2019 group sales
Advanced safety systems: frames, mechanisms and mechatronics
Innovative solutions for thermal and postural comfort
INTERIORS
30% of 2019 group sales
Instrument panels, door panels, center consoles, acoustic and soft trim, decoration and smart surfaces
Personalized cabin climate comfort and air quality
CLARION ELECTRONICS
5% of 2019 group sales
IVI, intuitive HMI and full digital audio systems
Connectivity and cloud-based services
Advanced driver assistance and automated parking solutions
CLEAN MOBILITY
26% of 2019 group sales
Lightweight and fuel economy technologies for hybrid vehicles
After-treatmentsolutions for Commercial vehicles
and High Horsepower engines
Zero emission technologies
5 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
A well balanced customer and geographic portfolio
2019 SALES BY CUSTOMER
Others
Chinese OEMs
Commercial Vehicles
19%
5% €17.8 bn 14%
7%
13% 14%
2019 SALES BY REGION
Amérique du Sud
& reste du monde
4 %
Asie
21 %
€17.8 bn 49 %Europe
Amérique du
25 %
Nord
6 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Increasingly diverse customer base
MASS MARKET OEMS
PREMIUM OEMS
CHINESE OEMS
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
NEW ENTRANTS
& HIGH HORSE POWER
7 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Continued improvement in performance over the past five years
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Restated for the disposal of the Automotive Exteriors business
** Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020
9 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia's Investment Case (1/2)
One of the leading worldwide automotive suppliers
One of the top three global players in Seating, Interiors and Clean Mobility
A key partner for a broad and diversified base of OEMs around the globe
Clear and focused strategy with medium-term ambitions well defined
Fully aligned with the automotive industry megatrends
Focusing on two priorities: Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility
Mid-term2022 financial targets presented at a Capital Markets Day in November 2019
Solid track record of financial performance and guidance achievement
Growth in sales, driven by sustained development of order intake
Improved profitability with demonstrated resilience in challenging environment
Strong and increased cash generation
All annual financial targets met since 2014
Sustained and selective investment in innovation and development of new competences
Developing solutions for an increasingly connected, versatile and predictive cockpit
Accelerating on cleaner/zero emission solutions and new market segments
Focus on short time-to-market innovation
10 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia's Investment Case (2/2)
Sound financial structure and high flexibility
Strict financial discipline
Secured debt financing at low cost with long maturity and high flexibility
Cash allocation strategy focused on fair shareholder remuneration and bolt-on acquisitions
Strong governance and risk management
Two experienced governance bodies to drive strategy and execution
Efficient and transversal risk management
Shared culture for sustainable development to create long-term value for all stakeholders
Six Convictions and six Values to guide the Group's actions and behaviors
Six major transversal initiatives, including "Total Customer Satisfaction" as well as the launch of the Faurecia Foundation and a program to become Carbon neutral by 2030
11 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
12 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
2019 Highlights
Strong and resilient performance in 2019
All financial targets achieved in a tough environment
Strong cash generation
Record order intake in 2019 resulting in €68bn over the last three years
Accelerated transformation for Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility
Creation of Faurecia Clarion Electronics
Acquisition of the 50% remaining stake in SAS
Creation of Symbio, a 50/50 JV with Michelin
Focus on Total Customer Satisfaction and Sustainable Development
Customer recognition through 48 awards and 221 launches on target
Values and Convictions defined and transversal initiatives deployed with KPIs
Launch of a program to become CO2 neutral by 2030 and creation of Faurecia Foundation
13 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
All targets achieved in a challenging environment
2019 financial targets maintained throughout the year despite worsening worldwide automotive production from an estimated -1% in February 2019 to a final figure of -5.8%*(miss of 4.3m vehicles, of which 1.6m in China)
SALES
PROFITABILITY
NET CASH FLOW
FY 2019 sales at constant
FY 2019 operating income
FY 2019 net cash flow
currencies should outperform
should increase in value
should be at least €500m
worldwide automotive production
and operating margin
between 150 and 350bps
should be at least 7% of sales
(excluding Clarion consolidation)
(including Clarion consolidation as from April 1)
(including Clarion consolidation as from April 1)
€17,768m
✓
€1,283m
✓
Strong cash generation
✓
Outperformance of 280bps
(vs. €1,274m in 2018)
of €587m
7.2% of sales
(vs. €528m in 2018)
vs. worldwide automotive production
(7.4% excl. Clarion consolidation)
14
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Robust profitable growth roadmap for Faurecia Clarion Electronics
Creation of our fourth Business Group with the successful integration of Clarion, Parrot and Coagent
Accelerated cost competitiveness program to generate at least €80m annual savings by end 2020
Reduction of 14% of headcount at end 2019 (19% targeted at end 2020)
4 plant closures, of which 3 in China
€22m savings generated in 2019
Clarion operating margin reached 3% of sales in 2019
Strong order intake for FCE at €1.9bn in 2019
Target to reach €2.5 billion of sales and 8% profitability in 2025
15 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Record order intake securing future profitable growth
3-YEAR ROLLING ORDER INTAKE
(lifetime sales)
€68bn
€62bn
€63bn
€53bn
2014-20162015-20172016-20182017-2019
Record order intake in 2019 resulting in €68bn over the last three years:
Reflecting continuous market share gains
With high profitability
New Value Spaces* represented 17% of 2019 order intake(vs. 12% in 2018) and included:
• Commercial Vehicles and HHP at €1.6bn
SEATING - SALES GROWTH PROFILE
• FCE at €1.9bn
• Two orders for Fuel cell tanks and systems
> Secured order intake, including ramp-up of Seating new programs,
will fuel acceleration in sales outperformance as from 2021
2018
2019
2020e
2021e
2022e
16
Non-dealroadshowpost-FY2019 results - February March 2020
Anticipating the next disruption and targeting CO2 neutrality by 2030
ACCOUNTING
Scope 1 Heat use in Plants
Scope 2 Electricity used in Plants
Scope 3 Upstream and Downstream Indirect Emissions
We exclude "use of sold products" from scope 3
ACTIONS
STARTING POINT
USE
Faurecia 2019 "controlled"
Carbon Footprint (Deloitte)
LESS
8
7
Scope 1 & 2
DESIGN
6
FOR PLANET
5
Logistics
4
3
Other
BUY
GREEN
2
Purchased
1
Goods &
Services
MOVE
0
7.5
M tCO2e
LESS
Mt CO2e in 2019
Faurecia is one of the four Tier-1 Suppliers already ranked A- by the CDP on climate
17 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Strong financial performance and increased proposed dividend
Sales
Up 1.4% on a reported basis and down 3.0% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect
€17,768m
Outperformance of 280bps, in line with guidance of between 150bps and 350bps
vs. €17,525m in 2018
Operating income
In line with guidance of increase in value year-on-year
€1,283m
vs. €1,274m in 2018
Operating margin
In line with guidance of at least 7%
7.2% of sales
Excluding Clarion, operating margin stood at 7.4%
vs. 7.3% of sales in 2018
Net income
Mainly impacted by:
• Higher restructuring costs for Clarion and to adapt to tough environment
€590m
• One-offs due to Clarion acquisition and integration costs
vs. €701m in 2018
Net Cash Flow
Well above guidance
• A positive impact from the disposal of Clarion's HQ in Saitama
€587m
• A negative impact from higher restructuring and lower factoring
of at least €500m, including:
vs. €528m in 2018
of receivables
Net debt at year-end
Including acquisitions for €1.4bn and a negative impact of €0.9bn from IFRS16 adoption
€2.5bn
Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.05x at Dec. 31, 2019
vs. €0.5bn at Dec. 31, 2018
Proposed dividend*
Increase in dividend reflects confidence in future profitable growth prospects
€1.30 per share
vs. €1.25 paid in 2019
18
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020
Sales outperformance of 300bps
despite significant impact from Seating EoPs
€17,525m
€187m
€(529)m
€586m
€17,768m
+1.1%
-3.0%
+3.3%
Currency effect
Growth ex-currencies*
Clarion scope effect**
Vs. automotive production
growth*** of -5.8%
FY 2018
FY 2019
WW auto prod. 90.5m
WW auto prod. 85.3m
Solid outperformance throughout the year
Seasonality with:
H1 favored by bolt-ons
H2 more negatively impacted by Seating EoPs + GM strike
H1 2019
H2 2019
FY 2019
Worldwide automotive production***
-7.2%
-4.3%
-5.8%
Faurecia growth ex-currencies & excl. Clarion
-2.8%
-3.3%
-3.0%
o/w
Bolt-ons
+1.8%
+0.3%
+1.1%
Seating EoPs
-2.4%
-3.4%
-2.9%
GM strike
-0.9%
-0.4%
Excluding the 3 impacts
-2.2%
+0.7%
-0.8%
Outperformance
440bps
100bps
280bps
Outperformance excl. the 3 impacts
500bps
500bps
500bps
19
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December)
*** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Confirmed resilient performance thanks to strong action plans
7.3%
7.4%
7.2%
€(188)m
€175m
Other
Clarion
consolidation
Volume/mix
Resilience
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2019
excluding Clarion
including Clarion
The negative impact from volume/mix was broadly offset by cost savings generated by:
Our three global cost optimization programs
Resilience actions put in place as early as H2 2018 for cost flexibilization
20 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Successful resilience action plans
Operational flexibility through direct and indirect headcount management
Total headcount reduction of c. 6% year-on-year (at constant perimeter)
Additional flexibility through temporary headcount, still representing an estimated share of c.19% of total headcount (including FCE) at 2019 year-end
Rationalization and optimization of industrial footprint
20 plants closed year-on-year, of which 4 for FCE + 11 non-industrial sites
Tight management of manufacturing and SG&A fixed costs strengthened since July 2018
Limited recruitment
Reduced use of sub-contractors
Strict control of travel, consultancies and other general expenses
Continued benefits from the three global cost optimization programs
Savings of €175m in 2019, representing over 5% of cost base
21 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Seating 39% of Group sales
Improved profitability despite lower sales
SALES
€7,438m
€52m
€(517)m
+0.7%
-6.9%
€6,973m
Currency
Growth
effect
ex-currencies*
Vs. automotive
production growth**
of -5.8%
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales down 6.3% on a reported basis and down 7.0%
underperformance of 110bpsdue to the temporary impact of EoPs for €(511)m or (6.8)%
Expected impact in 2020 of c. €(100)m in Q1 and c. €(40)m in Q2
Positive impact from SoPs to start gradually from Q4 2020 and accelerate in 2021
Ex-currencies,sales included €106m or +1.4% of sales from bolt-ons
OPERATING INCOME
€453.1m
€448.5m
6.0%
+1.0%
6.5%
of sales
or +50bps
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Increase in operating margin mostly driven by improved execution and accretive mix effect (seat structures vs. complete seats)
22
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Including bolt-ons ** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Interiors 30% of Group sales
Strong sales outperformance of 490bps; profitability temporarily impacted by the Decoration activity
SALES
€58m
€(51)m
€5,363
+1.1%
-0.9%
€5,370m
Currency
Growth
ex-currencies*
effect
Vs. automotive
production growth**
of -5.8%
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales broadly stable on a reported basis and down 0.9% ex-currencies
outperformance of 490bps
Sales growth with RNM in Europe, FCA and Tesla in North America, as well as Hyundai, Vinfast and Chinese OEMs in Asia did not offset challenging market conditions faced by other OEMs
OPERATING INCOME
€325.3m
€293.7m
6.1%
-9.7%
5.5%
of sales
or -60bps
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Operating margin mostly impacted by losses in the Decoration activity in Europe for €37m (back to profit expected in H2 2020)
23
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Including bolt-ons
** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Clean Mobility 26% of Group sales
Strong sales outperformance of 500bps and improved profitability
SALES
€75m
€(36)m
€4,654m
€4,615m
+1.6%
-0.8%
Growth
Currency
ex-currencies*
effect
Vs. automotive
production growth**
of -5.8%
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales up 0.8% on a reported basis and slightly down 0.8% ex-currencies→ outperformance of 500bps
Outperformance in all regions, mainly driven by RNM, GM, Hyundai and Honda
OPERATING INCOME
€524.6m
€499.8m
10.8%
+5.0%
11.3%
of sales
or +50bps
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Increase in operating margin mostly driven by North America, Europe and South America (tax recovery in Brazil)
24
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Including bolt-ons
** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Clarion Electronics 5% of Group sales
Successful integration of Clarion and improved profitability in H2 thanks to accelerated cost-cutting plans
SALES
€771m
Clarion
€586m
€109m
Parrot Automotive
€49m
Coagent
Coagent
€136m
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales included the first consolidation of Clarion (since April 1) and of Parrot Automotive (since January 1)
Coagent posted double-digit growth, driven by new launches
OPERATING INCOME
€11.9m
1.5%
€0.3m
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Significant improvement in H2, thanks to Clarion back to profit
2019 included €(6)m from one-off integration costs (mainly SAP implementation); excluding this one-off, operating margin stood at 2.3%
25 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Europe 49% of Group sales
Sales outperformance in a challenging environment and improved profitability
SALES
€8,858m
€(16)m
€(250)m
-0.2%
Currency
-2.8%
€49m
€8,641m
effect
+0.6%
Growth ex-currencies*
Clarion
Vs. automotive production
scope
effect**
growth*** of -4.0%
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales down 2.4% on a reported basis and down 2.8% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 120bps
Sales in the region were negatively impacted by Seating EoPs for €132m (or -1.5%)
€565.9m
OPERATING INCOME
€558.0m
-1.4%
6.4%
6.5%
of sales
or +10bps
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Increased operating margin despite lower sales
North America 25% of Group sales
Sales impacted by significant Seating EoP and resilient profitability
SALES
€227m
€(364)m
€4,474m
+5.1%
-8.1%
€146m
€4,483m
Currency
+3.3%
effect
Growth ex-currencies*
Clarion
Vs. automotive production
scope
effect**
growth*** of -3.9%
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales up 0.2% on a reported basis and down 8.1% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → underperformance of 420bps
Sales in the region were negatively impacted by:
the impact from Seating EoP for €280m (or -6.3%)
the GM strike for €73m (or -1.6%)
€289.7m
OPERATING INCOME
€282.6m
-2.5%
6.5%
6.3%
of sales
or -20bps
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Operating margin mainly impacted by the GM strike
26
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December)
*** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Asia 21% of Group sales
Sales outperformance of 910bps in a tough environment; resilient double-digit profitability in China
SALES
€386m
€3,766m
€81m
+11.9%
€42m
€3,257m
+2.5%
Clarion
+1.3%
Growth ex-currencies*
scope
Currency
Vs. automotive production
effect**
effect
growth*** of -6.6%
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales up 15.6% on a reported basis and up 2.5% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 910bps
Positively impacted by bolt-on contribution of €137m (or +4.2%)
Negatively impacted by Seating EoP in China for €99m (or -3.0%)
In China, sales amounted to €2,595m, up 4.0% on a reported basis and up 0.8% ex-currencies and excluding Clarion scope effect → outperformance of 1,010bps
OPERATING INCOME
€373.6m
€367.0m
+1.8%
11.3%
9.9%
of sales
or -140bps
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Operating margin impacted by tough market conditions and dilutive effect from Clarion
Excluding Clarion, operating margin stood at 10.7%
In China, operating margin proved resilient in double digits
South America 4% of Group sales
Strong sales outperformance of 970bps and improved profitability driven by Brazil
SALES
€714m
€(60)m
€37m
€5m
€696m
-8.4%
+5.2%
+0.7%
Currency
Growth ex-currencies*
Clarion
effect
scope
Vs. automotive production
effect**
growth*** of -4.5%
FY 2018
FY 2019
Sales down 2.5% on a reported basis and up 5.2% ex-currencies
→ outperformance of 970bps
Growing sales in Brazil (mainly driven by Clean Mobility and Seating) offset reduced exposure to Argentina
OPERATING INCOME
€47.9m
€24.6m
+94.7%
3.4%
6.9%
of sales
or +350bps
of sales
FY 2018
FY 2019
Margin improvement mainly driven by tax recovery in Brazil (PIS-Cofins)
27
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Including bolt-ons ** Only 9 months (April to December)
*** Source: IHS Markit forecast dated February 2020 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Operating income up to €1,283m
Resilient operating margin and dilutive impact from Clarion
in €m
FY 2018
FY 2019
Change
Sales
17,525
17,768
+1.4%
ex-currency growth*
-3.0%
Cost of sales
(15,249)
(15,287)
+0.2%
% of sales
(87.0%)
(86.0%)
Gross margin
2,276
2,482
+9.0%
% of sales
13.0%
14.0%
+100bps
R&D gross
(1,093)
(1,330)
Capitalized development costs
794
910
as % of R&D gross
72.7%
68.4%
R&D costs, net
(299)
(420)
% of sales
(1.7%)
(2.4%)
Selling and administrative expenses
(703)
(779)
% of sales
(4.0%)
(4.4%)
Operating income
1,274
1,283
+0.7%
(before amort. of acquired intangible assets)
% of sales
7.3%
7.2%
-10bps
Gross margin improved by 100bps,reflecting resilience actions
Net R&D increased by 70bps,reflecting increased innovation for €33m (CoF, Zero Emission, CVE&HHP) and FCE for €64m (Clarion and Parrot Automotive)
Selling and administrative expenses increaseincluded €(107)m from FCE; excluding FCE, they were down 4.4%
Resilient operating margin at 7.2% of sales
Demonstrating solid operating leverage in a tough context
Including a dilutive impact from Clarion of 20bps
28
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Including bolt-ons, excluding Clarion scope effect
Net income impacted by higher restructuring and Clarion-related costs
in €m
FY 2018
FY 2019
Change
Operating income
1,274
1,283
+0.7%
(before amort. of acquired intangible assets)
Amort. of intangible assets acquired
(11)
(56)
in business combinations
Operating income
1,263
1,227
-2.9%
(after amort. of acquired intangible assets)
Restructuring
(101)
(194)
Other non-recurring operating income and expense
(47)
(20)
Net interest expense & Other financial income and expense
(164)
(219)
Income before tax of fully consolidated companies
952
794
-16.6%
Income taxes
(190)
(167)
as % of pre-tax income
(20.0%)
(21.0%)
Net income of fully consolidated companies
762
627
-17.7%
Share of net income of associates
31
38
Consolidated net income before minority interest
793
665
-16.2%
Minority interest
(93)
(75)
Consolidated net income, Group share
701
590
-15.8%
Amortization of intangible assets in 2019 mainly included €(50)m for FCE(of which €33m for 9 months of Clarion)
Restructuring expenses increase of €93m, of which:
€(31)m to adapt to challenging environment
€(62)m related to FCE
Restructuring expenses to be significantly reduced in 2020
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses in 2019 included €(16)m of acquisition & integration costs related to Clarion
Net financial expenses 2019 included:
Financing of Clarion for €(39)m (incl. hedging)
€(45)m related to IFRS16
2019 tax rate of 21% benefited mainly from
the recognition of deferred tax assets in Germany
Excluding Clarion, net income stood at €722m, up 3% year-on-year
29 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Net cash flow up 11%, to €587m
in €m
FY 2018
FY 2019
Change
Operating income
1,274
1,283
+0.7%
Depreciation and amortization, of which:
867
1,121
. Amortization of R&D intangible assets
399
438
. Other depreciation and amortization
468
683
EBITDA
2,141
2,404
+12.3%
Capex
(673)
(685)
Capitalized R&D
(593)
(681)
Change in WCR
80
166
Change in factoring
(61)
(57)
Restructuring
(93)
(166)
Financial expenses
(108)
(197)
Taxes
(261)
(296)
Other (operational)
97
99
Net cash flow
528
587
+11.2%
Dividends paid (incl. mino.)
(211)
(212)
Share purchase
(48)
(29)
Net financial investment & Other
(296)
(1,486)
IFRS16 impact
(906)
Change in net debt
(26)
(2,046)
EBITDA up €263m or +12.3%,mostly due to the application of IFRS16 as of January 1, 2019
Strict control of capex, broadly stable year-on-year
Capitalized R&D increase mainly reflected FCE
Change in WCR reflected further deployment of reverse factoring
Net factoring reduction of €(57)m
Restructuring included closure of 20 plants in 2019
Financial expenses reflected IFRS16 impact, Clarion acquisition and one-offs due to refinancing operations
Other (operational) included the sale of Clarion's HQ in Saitama for €110m (no P&L impact)
Net financial investmentsmainly included the acquisition of Clarion, the investment in Symbio and the stake increase in Coagent from 50.1% to 100%
30 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Strong financial discipline and secured financing
NET DEBT VARIATION (€m)
Opening net debt
Closing net debt
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
IFRS 16
1st application
(726)
Clarion
impact
Impact
(180)
acquisition
for the period
Net
Financial inv.,
(1,210)
cash flow
Dividends
share purchase
587
(212)
& others
(305)
(478)
(2,594)
(2,524)
LONG-TERM DEBT MATURITY PROFILE (€m)
900
800
Schuldschein
700
and other bank loans
600
Senior Notes
500
400
300
200
100
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.05x (incl. IFRS16 impact)
Policy to maintain ratio below 1x
2022 estimated at 0.7x
Strong financial flexibility through €1.2bn undrawn credit facility
Maturity in June 2024
BB+/Ba1 rating (outlook Stable) affirmed by all 3 rating agencies
Successful financing of recent acquisitions:
Clarion financing achieved @ 2.6% average cost
SAS financing achieved through €250 million additional
Senior Notes due 2026, issued at a yield of 2.4%
Successful pricing of €700m bonds due 2027 @ 2.375%
and anticipated repayment of €700m 3.625% bonds due 2023
Average cost of LT debt < 2.5%
31 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Increase in proposed dividend to €1.30 per share
Faurecia will propose to shareholders a dividend of €1.30 per share
It will be payable in cash early June 2020, subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders'
Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020
This increase in dividend reflects:
The Group's confidence in its profitable growth and enhanced cash flow roadmap
Its commitment to shareholder value
DIVIDEND PER SHARE
€1.25
€1.30*
€1.10
€0.90
€0.65
€0.35
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
* Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2020
32 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
2020 market assumptions in an environment with low visibility
AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH 2020 vs. 2019
NORTH
EUROPE
AMERICA
CHINA
Slightly down
Slightly down
around -5%
(-3 to -4%)
(-1 to -2%)
WORLDWIDE
c. -3%
Europe, impacted by:
New CO2 rules
Economic challenges (Brexit, weakening macro in countries such as Italy and Spain)
Contraction in Russia
North America, impacted by:
Volatility risk in a Presidential election year
Slowdown of commercial vehicles
China, impacted by:
Short-termdisruption due to Covid-19
Low visibility on domestic demand and final outcome of trade talks with the US
Strong seasonality, with Q1 2020 being the weakest quarter of the year and expected to post a drop in double digits, mostly impacted by Asia and Europe
33 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Update on China situation
Faurecia in China
€2.6bn of sales in 2019
58 plants (o/w 4 in Wuhan and 2 in XiangYang in Hubei province) and 19,700 people at Dec. 31, 2019
Health and safety of our people and families is Nr. 1 priority
No employee infected to date
Start-upof production and offices respecting all health and safety measures
Progressive start up of production after the prolonged New Year shutdown: 52 plants, representing 81% of normalized activity, restarted by February 17
Very limited impact on Faurecia's supply chain:
Natural hedge between imports and exports
Exports represent c. 7% of China sales
To date, exports have resumed without supply chain issues
Management process in place to permanently evaluate impact as situation evolves
34 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
FY 2020 guidance
With the assumption of worldwide automotive production down c. 3% in 2020 vs. 2019, our FY 2020 guidance* is as follows:
SOLID GROWTH
IMPROVEMENT
STRONG
IN REPORTED SALES
IN PROFITABILITY
CASH GENERATION
including:
Operating margin
Net cash flow
Scope effect of c. 500bps
> 7.2%
> €500m
(3 months for Clarion + 11 months for SAS)
Outperformance** of 100 to 200bps
vs. worldwide automotive production
(including negative contribution from FCE;
FCE contribution back to ≥ 0 as from 2022)
This guidance does not include the risk of a possible impact of Covid-19 on the global supply chain
35
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
* Currency assumptions: USD/€ @ 1.15 and CNY/€ @ 7.80, on average
** At constant scope and currencies
Update on PSA/FCA merger process
On December 18th, 2019, PSA and FCA signed an agreement to merge
PSA confirmed it will distribute to its shareholders its 46% stake in Faurecia before completion
of the deal, which is expected to take place 12 to 15 months after the signature of the agreement
Faurecia's considerations about the merger:
The combination of PSA and FCA would create the #1 customer for Faurecia, similar in size to VW Group, and provide new business opportunities through platforms, innovation
and footprint
Faurecia would benefit from an enhanced market profile, based on a larger free float, increased liquidity and higher visibility
Faurecia continues to focus on deploying its strategy
36 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Key takeaways
2019 confirmed the Group'sresilience and agility, with all financial targets achieved, and secured future profitable growth through record order intake
Despite tough environment, the Group continued itstransformation with the creation of a fourth Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, and acquisitions/partnerships that contribute to enhance its Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility strategy
FY 2020 guidance of continued improvement in profitability and strong cash generation
puts Faurecia on track to achieve itsmid-termtargets as presented at its last Capital Markets Day
Faurecia is committed tovalue creation for all stakeholders and make a positive contribution to society including CO2 neutrality target by 2030
37 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
38 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Mobility industry at the heart of major transformations
GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES
New energy sources
Environmental issues
Growing urbanization
Income disparities
Rising Asia
Connected
TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTIONS
Digitalization
Connected objects
& data science
MOBILITY INDUSTRY
AT A TURNING POINT
AutonomousRide-sharing
Human
bio-inspiredscience Women empowerment
Aging population
Millennials aspirations
Individualism & freedom
Electrified
STRUCTURE EVOLVING SOCIETY OF
AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS DRIVEN BY AFFORDABILITY AND CO2 NEUTRALITY
39 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Transformation strategy aligned with megatrends giving significant market opportunity
Sustainable Mobility
Cockpit of the Future
Solutions for fuel efficiency,
Solutions for a connected, versatile
air quality and zero emissions
and predictive cockpit
Addressable
Addressable
market
market
€46bn
€73bn
in 2030
in 2030
40 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Sustained investment in innovation and development of a broad ecosystem
Acquisitions
Partnerships
Start-ups
Sustainable Mobility Cockpit of the Future
Group
> Sustainable Mobility
•
Partnership with Michelin for fuel cell systems
• Acquisition of Ullit for high-pressure tanks
> Cockpit of the Future
•Acquisitions of Clarion, Creo Dynamics
and Covatech
• Acquisition of the remaining stake in SAS
• Partnerships with Microsoft,Aptoide,
Devialet and Allwinner
> Cybersecurity
• Investment in Guardknox and technology
platform in Tel Aviv
> Innovation
•€584m over the last three years (€235m in 2019)
> Patents
•608 first patents, of which 476 for Seating,
Interiors and Clean Mobility (vs. 403 in 2018)
+ 132 for FCE
41 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia now offers an extended range of product lines
for Sustainable Mobility and Cockpit of the Future
SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE
PASSENGER
DUAL POWER ELECTRIC
SEAT STRUCTURE
COVERS
COMFORT
COMPLETE SEATS
& WELLNESS
VEHICLES
VEHICLES
SYSTEMS
& FOAM SOLUTIONS
SOLUTIONS
FUEL CELL ELECTRIC
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
INTERIOR MODULES
INSTRUMENT PANELS
DOOR PANELS
ACOUSTIC
VEHICLES
& HIGH HORSEPOWER
& CENTER CONSOLES
SYSTEMS
SMART MATERIALS
ADAS
COCKPIT DOMAIN
IMMERSIVE
DISPLAY
DECORATION
CONTROLLER
EXPERIENCES
TECHNOLOGIES
& INTERIOR LIGHTING
42
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Recent acquisitions & JVs
Total Customer Satisfaction improvement in performance and perception
PERFORMANCE
Customer Claims
Quality-31%
20182019
Delivery Red Alerts
Delivery-20%
20182019
PERCEPTION
App Feedbacks
16XListen
20182019
% of Positive Feedbacks
+40%Improve
20182019
TOTAL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE, EVERYTIME
HR
Engineering
Program
Purchasing /
Finance
Sales
Plants
Management
Suppliers
43 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Our resilience is based on 3 pillars
GLOBAL INITIATIVES
Total Customer Satisfaction
Three Global cost optimization programs launched in 2018:
"Operations Execution and Digital Transformation"for increasing industrial efficiency
"Global Business Services"for a leaner cost structure
44 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Our Convert2Cash (C2C) program is delivering on targets
PROGRAM OBJECTIVES
presented in May 2018
Accelerate overdue collection (< 0.5% of sales)
Inventories converging to benchmark
(down 1 day every year)
Increase volume per supplier against improved payment terms
Secure D&D/Tooling financing
Capex optimized by 10% by 2020 (standardization, utilization
& re-use)
PROGRESS TO DATE
Overdues down 25% vs. end 2017
Inventories adjusted to volume drop
Reverse factoring in place in all regions
Capex down 7% mainly thanks to equipment re-use
NEXT STEPS
Integration of FCE and SAS
Just Needed Inventory (JNI) processes and Material Planning (MPTS) centralization to reduce inventories
to 8 days by 2022
Targeting > 50% D&D/Tooling paid at SOP
Systematic Make-or-Buy review to get a 15% reduction in Capex by 2022
2022 NCF target of 4% of sales
45 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Cash allocation strategy remains focused on bolt-on acquisitions and fair shareholder remuneration
Self-financedbolt-on strategy
In line with strategic priority
of accelerating NVS and increasing presence in Asian markets
Consistent with net debt reduction policy
Dividend policy
Fair shareholder remuneration through increase in dividend along with increase in profits and cash generation
NET CASH FLOW ALLOCATION STRATEGY
Dividends
&
share repurchases*
Bolt-ons
c. 40%
&
deleveraging
60%
Share repurchases are mainly allocated to performance share plans (no dilution for shareholders)
46 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia's market assumptions with low visibility for 2020
AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH
AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH
2020 vs. 2019
2020-2022 CAGR
North America
Europe
China
North America
Europe
China
Slightly down
Slightly down
c. -5%
Flat
Flat
c. +3%
(-1 to -2%)
(-3 to -4%)
WORLDWIDE
WORLDWIDE
c. -3%
c. +1%
47 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Sales growth and improved operating margin in all Business Groups
> €17.8bn of sales
OM = 7.2% of sales
OM = 1.5% of sales
5% of Group sales
26% of Group sales OM = 11.3% of sales
30% of Group sales
OM = 5.5% of sales
39% of Group sales
OM = 6.5% of sales
CAGR
≥ +5%
x2
CAGR
c. +4%
CAGR
c. +6%
(incl. SAS scope effect)
CAGR
c. +4%
(acceleration in 2021 onwards)
> €20.5bn of sales
OM = 8% of sales
˂ 10% of Group sales
OM ≥ 6% of sales
c. 25% of Group sales
OM ≥ 12% of sales
c. 30% of Group sales
OM ≥ 7% of sales
35% of Group sales
OM ≥ 7% of sales
2019e
2022 target (no bolt-on included)
48
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
FAS
FIS
FCM
FCE
FY 2020 guidance puts us on track to achieve our mid-term targets
Faurecia is committed to generate profitable growth and create value for all stakeholders
Ourmid-termfinancial targets presented at our Capital Markets Day on November 26, 2019 are as follows:
2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS
SALES
OPERATING
NET
MARGIN
CASH FLOW
> €20.5bn
8% of sales
4% of sales
49 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
50 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Strong Convictions are the basis of our CSR approach
"As a company,
we believe that acting responsibly is key to ensure the sustainable development of our ecosystem for the future generations.
By acting responsibly,
we create long-term value for all our stakeholders and ensure the sustainability of our business and the planet.
This is the reason why we have defined our Convictions"
WE ARE CONVINCED THAT
Environmental
The world is in a
Diversity
issues pose a
state of permanent
is a strength
serious challenge
disruption
for humanity
Companies must
Power must
Short-term thinking
have a positive
have a
jeopardizes future
impact on society
counterbalance
generations
51 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Six transversal initiatives to respond to our Convictions and to anticipate the next disruption
Environmental
Companies
The world
Short-term
Power
thinking
issues pose a
must have
is in a state
Diversity
must have a
jeopardizes
serious challenge
a positive impact
of permanent
is a strength
counterbalance
future
for humanity
on society
disruption
generations
CO2 Neutrality by 2030
Faurecia Foundation for mobility,
education and environment
Strategic innovation for Sustainable
Mobility and Cockpit of the Future
Inclusive Culture to attract,
develop and retain diverse talents
Total Customer Satisfaction
for long term partnerships
Learning Organization to anticipate
future disruption
52 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for PLANET
PLANET
KEY INDICATOR
CONTENT
TARGET 2022
RESULTS 2019
GHG emissions
CO2
tons equivalent/
-20% by 2022
Million euros of sales
(42 in 2019, vs 41 in 2018)
scope 1 & 2
MWh per Million euros
-10% by 2022
CO2
Energy efficiency
(117,5 in 2019 vs 116 in 2018)
of sales
NEUTRAL
BY 2030
100% of the new innovation
EcoDesign in products
Develop the methodology
projects and 80% of the products
and assess the Group portfolio
portfolio screened by the EcoDesign
methodology by 2022
Waste treatment
Tons wastes
-5% by 2022
per Million euros of sales
(14,66 in 2019 vs 14,07 in 2018)
53 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for BUSINESS
BUSINESS
STRATEGIC INNOVATION
&
STAKEHOLDER SATISFACTION
KEY INDICATOR
CONTENT
TARGET 2022
RESULTS 2019
Patents
Number of new patents filled
500 / year
(610 in 2019 incl 134 for FCE)
Number of plant at risks,
5% in 2022
Plant risk assessment
(based on internal
(5,8% in 2019, 15 sites at risk
and mitigation
risk assessment)
over 259 sites)
/ % of number of plants
Customers satisfaction
Index based on the Total
Ranking 4/5 stars in 2022
Customer Satisfaction
(4/5 in 2019)
Suppliers
Index based on the Supplier
2,95 in 2022
satisfaction
Survey
(2,88 in 2019)
54 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia CSR Roadmap 2019-2022 for PEOPLE
PEOPLE
INCLUSIVE AND DIVERSITY CULTURE
&
EMPLOYABILITY
&
SOCIETY INVOLVEMENT
KEY INDICATOR
CONTENT
TARGET 2022
RESULTS 2019
% women managers in M&Ps
31% in 2022
(24,4% in 2019)
Diversity & inclusion
% women managers in top leaders
21% in 2022
(15% in 2019)
% non European in top leaders
39% in 2022
(34% in 2019)
Employees satisfaction
Engagement Index based
67 pts in 2022
on the Employee Survey
(64 pts in 2019)
Safety at work
Fr1t, number of accidents per million
-30% by 2022
hours worked without day lost
(2,05 in 2019 -13% )
Employability
Number of training hours
24h/ employee/year
per employee
(21.6 h in 2019)
Foundation at group level
to develop projects on education,
10 projects in 2022
Societal
mobility and environment
engagement
Local communities
>1200 projects/year
involvement from sites
(1000 projects in 2019)
55 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Two governance bodies driving strategy and execution
Board of Directors
Executive Committee
Decides the strategy
Oversees the implementation
Proposes the strategy
Pilots the execution
56 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
A diverse, multidisciplinary and committed Board of Directors
6
46%
61.5%
2
nationalities
female*
independent*
employee
representatives
6 96.55%
meetings** attendance rate
EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE
Automotive technologies
Industry
Banking, Finance
and Risk Management
Artificial intelligence & digital technologies
Governance & CSR
Geographic markets
Automotive industry
Leadership and crisis management
Digital and technologies
* Excluding employee
57
Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
representatives
+ 1 meeting dedicated to Faurecia spin-off
(without members affiliated with PSA)
1 meeting with independant members
Main activities of the Board of Directors in 2019
STRATEGY
Annual review
of the Group's strategy
Regular update
on strategic projects
Clarion's integration
Updates on regional
markets
Prososed distribution
of Faurecia shares
by PSA
FINANCES
Examination and approval
of the accounts
Setting the dividend
Bond issue
Review of the provisional
accounts
COMPENSATION AND HUMAN RESOURCES
Determination of the remuneration of the Corporate Officers (including say on pay)
Review and decision on performance share plans
Review of succession plans
GOVERNANCE
Review of draft resolutions and convening of the AGM
Change of Committees
allocation of work
Recruitment of new board
members
RISK & CSR
Review of the main
risks and CSR approach
58 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Three committees in support of the Board
AUDIT
GOVERNANCE AND
COMPENSATION
COMMITTEE
NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE
COMMITTEE
Chair
Odile
Michel
Linda
Desforges
de Rosen
Hasenfratz
Meetings
5
5
5
Attendance rate
100%
95%
90%
Members
Valérie Landon
Penelope Herscher
Daniel Bernardino
Olivia Larmaraud
Denis Mercier
Peter Mertens
Emmanuel Pioche
Philippe de Rovira
Robert Peugeot
59 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
An active and dedicated Executive Committee
6 business and region EVPs
7 support functions EVPs
50%
14%
53 years
10 years
non-French
female
average age
average group
seniority
60 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia Risk governance model
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MANAGEMENT
Board of Directors
Yearly review of Risk Management process
and top risks
Executive Committee
Monthly Committee with review
of specific risks
Audit Committee
Risk Committee
Yearly presentation of Risk Management process
Quarterly Committee with review of Tier-1
and Tier-1 risks
and Tier-2 risks
Quarterly review of a specific Tier-1 risk
Other Committees
(CSR, Internal Control, Compliance)
As appropriate to review relevant risks
61 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Faurecia Risk Management program
51 risks identified of which 15 "top risks"
Risk Identification
More than 50 key risk indicators
Risk Monitoring
Risk Assessment
Probability & impact assessment performed with risk owners
Risk Control
More than 100 existing controls identified / More than 20 actions plans identified
62 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Financial calendar
> April 20, 2020
Q1 2020 sales announcement
> May, 29, 2020
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
> July 27, 2020
H1 2020 results announcement
> October 23, 2020
Q3 2020 sales announcement
64 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Contact & share data
Investor Relations
Marc MAILLET
Tel: +33 1 72 36 75 70
E-mail: marc.maillet@faurecia.com
Anne-Sophie JUGEAN
Tel: +33 1 72 36 71 31
E-mail: annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com
23-27, avenue des Champs Pierreux
92000 Nanterre (France) Web site: www.faurecia.com
Share Data
Bloomberg Ticker:
EO:FP
Reuters Ticker:
EPED.PA
Datastream:
F:BERT
ISIN Code:
FR0000121147
Bonds ISIN Codes
2025 bonds: XS1785467751
2026 bonds: XS1963830002
2027 bonds: XS2081474046
65 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020
Disclaimer
Important information concerning forward looking statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Faurecia. Such forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives and cannot be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the future Faurecia's results or any other performance indicator. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "objective", "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "would,", "will", "could,", "predict," "continue," "convinced," and "confident," the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, expectations and statements regarding Faurecia's operation of its business, and the future operation, direction and success of Faurecia's business.
Although Faurecia believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous various risks, whether known or unknown, and uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of Faurecia and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please refer to public filings made with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), press releases, presentations and, in particular, to those described in the section 2."Risk Factor" section of Faurecia's 2018 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2019 under number D.19-0415 (a version of which is available on www.faurecia.com).
Subject to regulatory requirements, Faurecia does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any information relating to past performance contained herein is not a guarantee of future performance. Nothing herein should be construed as an investment recommendation or as legal, tax, investment or accounting advice.
This presentation does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Faurecia securities.
66 Non-deal roadshow post-FY 2019 results - February March 2020