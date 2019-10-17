Third-quarter 2019 sales: strong sales outperformance of 290bps for the first nine months of 2019, Q3 sales slightly below wordlwide automotive production, 2019 guidance fully confirmed 0 10/17/2019 | 01:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Nanterre (France), October 17, 2019 THIRD-QUARTER 2019 SALES STRONG SALES OUTPERFORMANCE OF 290bps FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 Q3 SALES SLIGHTLY BELOW WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION 2019 GUIDANCE FULLY CONFIRMED In €m Q3 2018 Q3 2019 YoY change 9m 2018 9m 2019 YoY change Group sales 4,014 4,185 4.3% 13,005 13,157 1.2% At constant currencies and excl. Clarion -3.7% -3.1% 9-MONTH SALES AT €13,157m, REPRESENTING A STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE OF 290bps Q3 SALES AT €4,185m, SLIGHTLY BELOW WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION Up 4.3% on a reported basis, including: A scope effect of €256m due to the consolidation of Clarion A limited bolt-on contribution of €14m, vs. €164m in H1

Down 3.7% at constant currencies and excluding Clarion, impacted by: A peak effect of -4.5% or €179m due to the phasing of the already announced Seating EoPs (End of Production); this effect will reduce as from Q4 An effect of -0.6% or €23m due to the GM strike in the US

Interiors and Clean Mobility significantly outperformed worldwide automotive production 2019 GUIDANCE FULLY CONFIRMED Sales growth outperformance of between 150 and 350bps (at constant currencies and excluding Clarion consolidation)

(at constant currencies and excluding Clarion consolidation) Operating income increase in value and operating margin of at least 7% (including Clarion consolidation as from April 1)

(including Clarion consolidation as from April 1) Net cash flow of at least €500m (including Clarion consolidation as from April 1) Patrick KOLLER, CEO of Faurecia, declared: « Since the beginning of the year, our sales posted a solid outperformance versus automotive production of close to 300 basis points. Despite the market degradation throughout the year, our resilience and agility allow us to fully confirm our guidance for the year. In addition, we are on track for a record year of order intake in 2019. Despite current market conditions, we maintain the pace of our strategic transformation. A few days ago, we announced our project to acquire the remaining 50% stake of the SAS joint venture. This acquisition would expand our systems integration offer to cover all interior modules and strengthen our Just in Time plant network. During the quarter, we have also announced a significant cost reduction plan for Clarion, in line with our profitable growth roadmap for our new Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics. We look forward to sharing our strategy update and medium-term perspectives at our Capital Markets Day to be held in Paris on November 26.”

The Board of Directors, under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen, met on October 16, 2019 and reviewed the present Press Release. Fourth new Business Group “Faurecia Clarion Electronics” reported as from January 1, 2019: This new Business Group mainly regroups the operations of Coagent (consolidated as from January 1, 2018 and previously classified within “Interiors”), Parrot Automotive (sales consolidated as from January 1, 2019) and Clarion (consolidated as from April 1, 2019), Due to time constraints related to the first consolidation of Clarion, it was accounted for only two months (April and May) in the consolidated sales in Q2; therefore, it was accounted for four months (June catch-up + July to September) in the consolidated sales in Q3.



References to IHS Markit forecast relate to data released in October 2019 - vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China.



Sales growth definition is explained at the end of this Press Release. Q3 GROUP SALES AT €4,185m: Up 4.3% on a reported basis

Down 3.7% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, reflecting market conditions and temporary impacts



Currencies had a positive impact of €64 million, representing 1.6% of last year’s sales (mostly the positive impact from the US dollar vs. the euro).

(mostly the positive impact from the US dollar vs. the euro). Sales at constant currencies (excluding Clarion) were down 3.7%, reflecting market conditions (worldwide automotive production dropped by 3.1%, source IHS Markit dated October 2019) and temporary impacts: A negative impact, as expected, of €179 million (representing 4.5% of last year’s sales) due to the end of production of complete seat programs, A negative impact of €23 million from the strike at GM plants in the US (representing 0.6% of last year’s sales), that started on September 16.

(worldwide automotive production dropped by 3.1%, source IHS Markit dated October 2019) Contribution from bolt-on acquisitions to Q3 sales amounted only to €14 million (Parrot Automotive) compared to a significant contribution of €164 million in H1.

Sales included a positive scope effect of €256 million, due to the consolidation of Clarion. It was accounted for 4 months in the quarter, for the reason mentioned above. 9-MONTH GROUP SALES AT €13,157m: Up 1.2% on a reported basis

Down 3.1% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, representing an outperformance of 290bps vs. worldwide automotive production

This outperformance is fully in line with the 150bps to 350bps outperformance guided for the full-year



Currencies had a positive impact of €146 million, representing 1.1% of last year’s sales (mostly the positive impact from the US dollar vs. the euro partly offset by negative impact from the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso vs. the euro).

(mostly the positive impact from the US dollar vs. the euro partly offset by negative impact from the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso vs. the euro). Sales at constant currencies (excluding Clarion) were down 3.1%, representing an outperformance of 290bps (worldwide automotive production dropped by 6.0%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) . They included: A positive effect of €178 million due to the contribution from bolt-on acquisitions (see detail in appendix), representing 1.4% of last year’s sales, A negative effect, as expected, of €397 million (representing 3.1% of last year’s sales) due to the end of production of complete seat programs.

(worldwide automotive production dropped by 6.0%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) They included: Sales included a positive scope effect of €407 million, due to the consolidation of Clarion, since April 1. SALES BY BUSINESS GROUP

Seating (40% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €1,571 million (vs. €1,743 million in Q3 2018) Down 9.9% on a reported basis Down 10.5% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, underperforming worldwide automotive production (-3.1%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €12 million (+0.7% of last year’s sales)

(vs. €1,743 million in Q3 2018) Sales in the quarter were penalized by the temporary negative impact from EoPs for a combined effect of €179 million (representing -10.3% of last year’s sales) and the negative impact from the strike at GM plants in the US for €8 million (representing -0.5% of last year’s sales). Sales drop was broadly in line with the previous quarter, excluding the positive impact from bolt-on contribution that favored Q2 but no longer favored Q3. Nevertheless, over two years, sales ex-currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect were broadly stable (Q3 2018 posted strong growth of +10.3%), outperforming worldwide automotive production by c. 600bps. The Volkswagen Chattanooga (USA) Seating business, which was transferred to Faurecia at the beginning of the year and represents €1.3 billion of lifetime sales, is not included in the above-mentioned consolidated sales figures; as a minority business, it is accounted for by the equity method (sales for this business amounted to €40 million in the quarter). In 9 months, sales amounted to €5,210 million (vs. €5,524 million in 9m 2018) Down 5.7% on a reported basis Down 6.4% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, broadly in line with worldwide automotive production (-6.0%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €40 million (+0.7% of last year’s sales)

(vs. €5,524 million in 9m 2018) Growth at constant currencies included a bolt-on contribution of €106 million from the JV with BYD in Asia (in H1). Sales in the 9 months were impacted, as expected, by the end of production of complete seat programs, for a combined negative amount of €397 million (representing 7.2% of last year’s sales). Strong order book recorded in recent years, with a positive product mix (including two major frame programs), confirms market gain and solid growth prospects for Seating, starting late 2020 and strongly accelerating as from 2021. Interiors (30% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €1,198 million (vs. €1,185 million in Q3 2018) Up 1.1% on a reported basis Down 1.5% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 160bps worldwide automotive production (-3.1%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €31 million (+2.6% of last year’s sales)

(vs. €1,185 million in Q3 2018) Sales in the quarter posted growth with PSA in Europe, FCA and Tesla in North America as well as Hyundai and Chinese OEMs in Asia. This growth did not fully offset challenging market conditions faced by other OEMs. In 9 months, sales amounted to €3,939 million (vs. €3,981 million in 9m 2018) Down 1.0% on a reported basis Down 2.2% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 380bps worldwide automotive production (-6.0%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €45 million (+1.1% of last year’s sales)

(vs. €3,981 million in 9m 2018) Growth at constant currencies included a bolt-on contribution of €21 million from the JV with Wuling in Asia (in H1). Clean Mobility (26% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €1,114 million (vs. €1,061 million in Q3 2018) Up 5.1% on a reported basis Up 3.1% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 620bps worldwide automotive production (-3.1%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €21 million (+2.0% of last year’s sales)

(vs. €1,061 million in Q3 2018) Sales growth in the quarter reflected outperformance in all regions: +80bps in Europe, +1,080bps in North America, +90bps in Asia and +580bps in South America. It was mainly driven by sales growth with VW, Ford, GM and Hyundai. In 9 months, sales amounted to €3,465 million (vs. €3,421 million in 9m 2018) Up 1.3% on a reported basis Down 0.4% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 560bps worldwide automotive production (-6.0%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €60 million (+1.7% of last year’s sales)

(vs. €3,421 million in 9m 2018) Growth at constant currencies included a bolt-on contribution of €14 million from Hug Engineering in Europe (in H1). Faurecia Clarion Electronics (4% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €302 million (vs. €26 million in Q3 2018) In Q3 2018, this new Business Group only included sales from Coagent Electronics (consolidated since January 1, 2018). In Q3 2019, sales included Coagent Electronics for €32 million, Parrot Automotive (sales consolidated since January 1, 2019) for €14 million and Clarion (4 months in Q3) for €256 million.



(vs. €26 million in Q3 2018) In 9m, sales amounted to €542 million (vs. €80 million in 9m 2018) In 9m 2018, this new Business Group only included sales from Coagent Electronics (consolidated since January 1, 2018). In 9m 2019, sales included Coagent Electronics for €98 million, Parrot Automotive (sales consolidated since January 1, 2019) for €37 million and Clarion (6 months since April 1) for €407 million.

(vs. €80 million in 9m 2018)

SALES BY REGION

Europe (49% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €1,875 million (vs. €1,858 million in Q3 2018) Up 0.9% on a reported basis Down 0.7% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, underperforming regional automotive production (+0.7%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €9 million (+0.5% of last year’s sales, mainly attributable to the Turkish lira and the Russian ruble vs. the euro) The positive scope effect from Clarion consolidation (4 months in Q3) represented €21 million of sales in the region

(vs. €1,858 million in Q3 2018) Sales in the quarter were penalized by the negative impact from Seating EoPs for €30 million (representing -1.6% of last year’s sales). Sales growth with PSA and VW, as well as the contribution from Parrot Automotive (for €12 million in the quarter), did not fully offset drop with other OEMs. In 9 months, sales amounted to €6,406 million (vs. €6,588 million in 9m 2018) Down 2.8% on a reported basis Down 2.9% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 90bps regional automotive production (-3.8%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a negative impact of €22 million (-0.3% of last year’s sales, mainly attributable to the Turkish lira vs. the euro) The positive scope effect from Clarion consolidation (6 months since April 1) represented €34 million of sales in the region

(vs. €6,588 million in 9m 2018) Growth at constant currencies included a bolt-on contribution of €43 million (see detail in appendix). Sales in the nine months were penalized by a significant negative impact from Seating EoPs for €113 million (representing -1.7 of last year’s sales) North America (26% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €1,134 million (vs. €1,115 million in Q3 2018) Up 1.8% on a reported basis Down 7.4% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, underperforming regional automotive production (-0.4%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €48 million (+4.3% of last year’s sales, mainly attributable to the US dollar vs. the euro) The positive scope effect from Clarion consolidation (4 months in Q3) represented €54 million of sales in the region

(vs. €1,115 million in Q3 2018) Sales in the quarter were penalized by a significant negative impact from Seating EoPs for €91 million (representing -8.2% of last year’s sales) and by the negative impact from the strike at GM plants for €23 million (or -2.1% of last year’s sales), as well a negative customer mix effect. Conversely, Clean Mobility posted a solid outperformance, with double-digit sales growth at constant currencies. In 9 months, sales amounted to €3,423 million (vs. €3,347 million in 9m 2018) Up 2.3% on a reported basis Down 6.6% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, underperforming regional automotive production (-2.2%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €198 million (+5.9% of last year’s sales, mainly attributable to the US dollar vs. the euro) The positive scope effect from Clarion consolidation (6 months since April 1) represented €101 million of sales in the region

(vs. €3,347 million in 9m 2018) Sales in the nine months were penalized by a significant negative impact from Seating EoPs for €226 million (representing -6.8% of last year’s sales) Asia (20% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €942 million (vs. €807 million in Q3 2018) Up 16.8% on a reported basis Down 7.0% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, underperforming regional automotive production (-4.5%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €13 million (+1.6% of last year’s sales, mainly attributable to the Chinese yuan renminbi vs. the euro) The positive scope effect from Clarion consolidation (4 months in Q3) represented €179 million of sales in the region

(vs. €807 million in Q3 2018) Growth in the quarter has almost not benefited from bolt-on contribution (only €2 million from Parrot Automotive), compared to the €133 million bolt-on contribution in the first-half. Sales in the quarter were penalized by the negative impact from Seating EoP in China for €58 million (representing -7.2% of last year’s sales) and by the negative impact from BYD in China, whose sales dropped by €25 million (representing -3.1% of last year’s sales). In China, sales amounted to €598 million, down 4.9% on a reported basis and down 9.8% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect. They were impacted by the two above-mentioned effects for €83 million (representing -13.2% of last year’s sales). Sales to Chinese OEMs reached €186 million and represented 31% of sales in the country. In 9 months, sales amounted to €2,659 million (vs. €2,350 million in 9m 2018) Up 13.1% on a reported basis Up 0.5% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 780bps regional automotive production (-7.3%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a positive impact of €29 million (+1.2% of last year’s sales, mainly attributable to the Chinese yuan renminbi vs. the euro) The positive scope effect from Clarion consolidation (6 months since April 1) represented €269 million of sales in the region

(vs. €2,350 million in 9m 2018) Growth at constant currencies benefited from bolt-on contribution of €135 million (see detail in appendix). South America (4% of Group sales) In Q3, sales amounted to €186 million (vs. €185 million in Q3 2018) Up 0.2% on a reported basis Up 2.7% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 740bps regional automotive production (-4.7%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a negative impact of €7 million (-3.5% of last year’s sales, attributable to the Argentine peso partly offset by the Brazilian real vs. the euro)

(vs. €185 million in Q3 2018) All Business Groups contributed to sales outperformance in the quarter. In 9 months, sales amounted to €530 million (vs. €549 million in 9m 2018) Down 3.3% on a reported basis Up 5.7% at constant currencies and excl. Clarion scope effect, outperforming by 920bps regional automotive production (-3.5%, source: IHS Markit dated October 2019) Currencies had a negative impact of €52 million (-9.5% of last year’s sales, attributable to the Argentine peso and the Brazilian real vs. the euro)

(vs. €549 million in 9m 2018)

PROJECT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 50% OF SAS TO EXPAND SYSTEMS INTEGRATION OFFER AND COVER ALL INTERIOR MODULES

On October 14, Faurecia announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire the remaining 50% of its SAS joint venture from Continental. This joint venture was established in 1996 and has become a key player in complex interior module assembly. It employs 4, 490 people in 19 facilities in Europe, North America and South America. With the addition of SAS core competences in systems integration and complexity management this project will strengthen Faurecia’s Just-In-Time plants network. It will also expand Faurecia’s systems integration offer to cover all interior modules as well as Faurecia’s new product lines such as displays, electronics, sensors and thermal management. Sales (IFRS15) are expected to reach c. €700 million in 2019, vs. €663 million in 2018. With an order book showing strong growth potential, sales should exceed €1 billion in 2024 (representing a CAGR of c. 9%). Growth will be accelerated through regional and customer diversification based on Faurecia’s global customer intimacy particularly in China. Faurecia would acquire the 50% share of the joint venture from Continental for €225 million (excluding cash). This project is immediately accretive to Faurecia in operating margin, net income and ROCE. It is subject to employee consultations and to the appropriate regulatory approvals. Closing is expected in early 2020 and SAS will be consolidated into the Interiors Business Group.

2019 GUIDANCE FULLY CONFIRMED, DEMONSTRATING GROUP STRONG RESILIENCE

IN A TOUGHER THAN EXPECTED ENVIRONMENT

Faurecia confirms all its full-year 2019 financial targets. These targets are confirmed under the updated assumption that worldwide automotive production is now expected to be down by close to 6% in 2019 vs. 2018. This represents a drop of c. 4.5 million vehicles, compared with the initial assumption (early 2019) that worldwide automotive production should be down c. 1% in 2019 vs. 2018. Based on this updated assumption and including the impact of IFRS16 implementation as of January 1, 2019, Faurecia’s full-year 2019 financial targets remain unchanged: Sales growth at constant currencies should outperform worldwide automotive production by 150 to 350bps (excluding Clarion consolidation)



Operating income should increase in value and operating margin should be at least 7% (including Clarion consolidation as from April 1)



Net cash flow should be at least €500m (including Clarion consolidation as from April 1) This confirmation of full-year 2019 financial targets, despite a worsening environment since the beginning of the year, demonstrates the strong resilience of Faurecia’s business model and financial performance. Main currency assumptions: USD/€ @ 1.14 on average and CNY/€ @ 7.71 on average

A conference call for financial analysts and media will be held today at 8:00 am (Paris time).

Dial-in numbers: France: +33 (0)1 70 73 27 27

UK: +44 (0)203 009 5710

USA: +1 917-720-0178 No access code needed. A replay will be available as soon as possible after the call. The financial presentation accompanying the conference call will be available at 7:30 am today (Paris time) on the Faurecia website: www.faurecia.com and may also be viewed at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dhdqvg6f Calendar November 26, 2019: Capital Markets Day (Paris) December 5, 2019: Goldman Sachs Global Automobile Conference (London) January 2020: Presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (Las Vegas) February 17, 2020: FY 2019 results announcement (before market hours) About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With around 300 sites including 46 R&D centers and 122,000 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2018, the Group posted sales of €17.5 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com Contacts







Press

Eric FOHLEN-WEILL

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58

eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

Analysts/Investors

Marc MAILLET

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@faurecia.com



Anne-Sophie JUGEAN

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 71 31

annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com

Appendices Q3 2019 Sales by Business Group Sales Reported Currency effect Growth ex-currencies* Clarion scope effect** Reported (in €m) Q3 2018 value % value % value % Q3 2019 % Seating 1,743 12 0.7% -184 -10.5% 1,571 -9.9% of which bolt-ons 0 0.0% Interiors 1,185 31 2.6% -17 -1.5% 1,198 1.1% of which bolt-ons 0 0.0% Clean Mobility 1,061 21 2.0% 33 3.1% 1,114 5.1% of which bolt-ons 0 0.0% Faurecia Clarion Electronics 26 1 2.0% 20 256 302 of which bolt-ons 14 Group 4,014 64 1.6% -148 -3.7% 256 6.4% 4,185 4.3% of which bolt-ons 14 0.3% * Consistent with previous quarters, growth ex-currencies included bolt-ons (detailed in Appendix)

** In Q3 2019, four months of Clarion sales were consolidated (June catch-up + July to September) Q3 2019 Sales by region Sales Reported Currency effect Growth ex-currencies* Clarion scope effect** Reported (in €m) Q3 2018 value % value % value % Q3 2018 % Europe 1,858 9 0.5% -13 -0.7% 21 1.1% 1,875 0.9% of which bolt-ons 12 0.6% North America 1,115 48 4.3% -82 -7.4% 54 4.9% 1,134 1.8% Asia 807 13 1.6% -57 -7.0% 179 22.2% 942 16.8% of which China 629 9 1.4% -61 -9.8% 22 3.5% 598 -4.9% of which bolt-ons 2 0.3% South America 185 -7 -3.5% 5 2.7% 2 1.0% 186 0.2% RoW 49 0 0.8% -2 -3.8% 47 -3.0% Group 4,014 64 1.6% -148 -3.7% 256 6.4% 4,185 4.3% of which bolt-ons 14 0.3% * Consistent with previous quarters, growth ex-currencies included bolt-ons (detailed in Appendix)

** In Q3 2019, four months of Clarion sales were consolidated (June catch-up + July to September) 9m 2019 Sales by Business Group Sales Reported Currency effect Growth ex-currencies* Clarion scope effect Reported (in €m) 9m 2018 value % value % value % 9m 2019 % Seating 5,524 40 0.7% -354 -6.4% 5,210 -5.7% of which bolt-ons 106 1.9% Interiors 3,981 45 1.1% -86 -2.2% 3,939 -1.0% of which bolt-ons 21 0.5% Clean Mobility 3,421 60 1.7% -15 -0.4% 3,465 1.3% of which bolt-ons 14 0.4% Faurecia Clarion Electronics 80 1 1.5% 54 407 542 of which bolt-ons 37 Group 13,005 146 1.1% -400 -3.1% 407 3.1% 13,157 1.2% of which bolt-ons 178 1.4% * Consistent with previous quarters, growth ex-currencies included bolt-ons (detailed in Appendix) 9m 2019 Sales by region Sales Reported Currency effect Growth ex-currencies* Clarion scope effect Reported (in €m) 9m 2018 value % value % value % 9m 2018 % Europe 6,588 -22 -0.3% -194 -2.9% 34 0.5% 6,406 -2.8% of which bolt-ons 43 0.6% North America 3,347 198 5.9% -222 -6.6% 101 3.0% 3,423 2.3% Asia 2,350 29 1.2% 11 0.5% 269 11.4% 2,659 13.1% of which China 1,798 15 0.9% -44 -2.5% 37 2.1% 1,806 0.4% of which bolt-ons 135 5.7% South America 549 -52 -9.5% 31 5.7% 3 0.5% 530 -3.3% RoW 172 -7 -3.9% -26 -15.4% 139 -19.3% Group 13,005 146 1.1% -400 -3.1% 407 3.1% 13,157 1.2% of which bolt-ons 178 1.4% * Consistent with previous quarters, growth ex-currencies included bolt-ons (detailed in Appendix) Q3 and 9m 2019 Detailed contribution from bolt-ons to sales Sales (in €m) Business Group Region Conso as from Q1 2019 Q2 2019 H1 2019 Q3 2019 9M 2019 Hug Engineering Clean Mobility Europe Q2 2018 14 0 14 0 14 JV with Wuling Interiors Asia Q2 2018 21 0 21 0 21 BYD Seating Asia Q3 2018 59 48 106 0 106 Parrot Automotive Clarion Electronics Europe/Asia Q1 2019 12 12 23 14 37 TOTAL 105 60 164 14 178 Total Group sales 2018 4,315 4,677 8,991 4,014 13,005 % of 2019 ex-currency sales growth due to bolt-on contribution 2.4% 1.3% 1.8% 0.3% 1.4% 2018 Sales by quarter and Business Group, presenting Coagent separately Sales (in €m) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Seating 1,817 1,964 1,743 1,914 7,438 Interiors (restated for Coagent) 1,358 1,438 1,185 1,382 5,363 Clean Mobility 1,106 1,254 1,061 1,194 4,615 Coagent

(incl. into Faurecia Clarion Electronics) 34 20 26 30 109 Group 4,315 4,677 4,014 4,520 17,525 Definition of Sales growth Faurecia’s year-on-year sales evolution is made of three components: A “ Currency effect” , calculated by applying average currency rates for the period to the sales of the prior year,

, calculated by applying average currency rates for the period to the sales of the prior year, A “Scope effect” (acquisition/divestment) ,

, And “Growth at constant currencies”. As scope effect, Faurecia presents all acquisitions/divestments, whose sales on an annual basis amount to more than €250 million. Other acquisitions below this threshold are considered as “bolt-on acquisitions” and are included in “Growth at constant currencies”. Attachment Faurecia Q3 2019 Sales Press Release VDEF

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on FAURECIA 01:01a THIRD-QUARTER 2019 SALES : strong sales outperformance of 290bps for the first n.. GL 10/15 Time running out to get off Amazon's addictive cloud French minister warns RE 10/14 Faurecia to Buy Continental Out of SAS JV DJ 10/14 FAURECIA : to acquire remaining 50% of SAS joint-venture to expand systems integ.. GL 10/02 FAURECIA : Rapport annuel 2018 de la consommation énergétique de CHE (English on.. PU 09/18 FAURECIA : Never mind Brexit, German slowdown is a bigger worry in France RE 07/23 EUROPE : Automakers lift European shares to more than two-week high RE 07/23 EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Approach Seven-month High On U.S., China Optimi.. DJ 07/23 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Continental, Huawei, Facebook 07/23 U.S. Futures Track Global Stocks Upwards on Trade Optimism DJ

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 18 181 M EBIT 2019 1 277 M Net income 2019 668 M Debt 2019 2 211 M Yield 2019 2,88% P/E ratio 2019 9,27x P/E ratio 2020 8,30x EV / Sales2019 0,46x EV / Sales2020 0,43x Capitalization 6 127 M Chart FAURECIA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAURECIA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 50,00 € Last Close Price 44,95 € Spread / Highest target 84,6% Spread / Average Target 11,2% Spread / Lowest Target -24,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Michel de Rosen Chairman Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FAURECIA 35.92% 6 779 DENSO CORPORATION 3.24% 34 623 CONTINENTAL AG -1.52% 25 954 APTIV 44.73% 22 558 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --.--% 19 206 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 12.94% 16 552