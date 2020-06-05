Faurecia : Availability of documents AGM - Press release

Press release

Nanterre (France), June 5, 2020

Combined General Meeting of June 26, 2020

Availability of preparatory documents

In the context of the Covid-19 sanitary crisis, the Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors on June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the registered office in Nanterre, without shareholders being physically present and other persons entitled to attend it. It will be broadcast live on the Group's website (www.faurecia.com).

The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on May 22, 2020 and the convening notice was published in the BALO and in the gazette les Petites Affiches on June 5, 2020. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting.

The aforementioned documents as well as any other document and information required by applicable laws and regulations can be found on the Group's website and/or available pursuant to the modalities provided under applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Shareholders are invited to regularly view the section dedicated to the 2020 General Meeting, available on the Group's website, containing all useful information concerning this meeting.

