Faurecia : Availability of documents AGM - Press release

06/05/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

Press release

Nanterre (France), June 5, 2020

Combined General Meeting of June 26, 2020

Availability of preparatory documents

In the context of the Covid-19 sanitary crisis, the Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors on June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the registered office in Nanterre, without shareholders being physically present and other persons entitled to attend it. It will be broadcast live on the Group's website (www.faurecia.com).

The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on May 22, 2020 and the convening notice was published in the BALO and in the gazette les Petites Affiches on June 5, 2020. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting.

The aforementioned documents as well as any other document and information required by applicable laws and regulations can be found on the Group's website and/or available pursuant to the modalities provided under applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Shareholders are invited to regularly view the section dedicated to the 2020 General Meeting, available on the Group's website, containing all useful information concerning this meeting.

Contacts

Presse

Eric FOHLEN-WEILL

Corporate communications Director Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58 eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

Analysts/Investors

Marc MAILLET

Anne-Sophie JUGEAN

Head of Investor Relations

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 71 31

marc.maillet@faurecia.com

annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 248 industrial sites, 37 R&D centers and 115,500 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the "Cockpit of the Future" and "Sustainable Mobility". In 2019, the Group posted sales of €17.8 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

1

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 16:20:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 15 130 M 17 118 M 17 118 M
Net income 2020 134 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2020 2 920 M 3 304 M 3 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,3x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 5 100 M 5 777 M 5 771 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 115 496
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,58 €
Last Close Price 37,26 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -7,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE-22.42%5 777
DENSO CORPORATION-13.33%30 593
APTIV PLC-11.88%21 331
CONTINENTAL AG-20.49%20 762
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.04%16 947
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-10.83%15 371
