Euronext Paris  >  Faurecia SE    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/27 02:06:46 am
34.755 EUR   +0.01%
01:56aHALF YEAR 2020 RESULTS : agility and resilience
PU
01:50aFAURECIA : Car parts group Faurecia targets H2 profit, cash generation bounce
RE
01:30aHALF-YEAR 2020 RESULTS : agility and resilience
GL
Faurecia : Car parts group Faurecia targets H2 profit, cash generation bounce

07/27/2020 | 01:50am EDT

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French car parts group Faurecia said on Monday it expects to return to profit and cash generation in the second half of the year on the back of cost controls, after reporting an operating loss in the first half due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Faurecia targets sales of around 7.6 billion euros ($8.89 billion), an operating margin of around 4.5% of sales and net cash flow of around 600 million euros for the second half of the year, the statement said.

First half sales fell 35.4% at constant scope and exchange rates, while the company reported an operating loss of 114 million euros, which included 20 million euros of one-off items related to the coronavirus crisis.

Global car sales have slumped as measures to contain the pandemic forced production lines to shut and showrooms to close. ($1 = 0.8550 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Latest news on FAURECIA SE
Financials
Sales 2020 14 689 M 17 188 M 17 188 M
Net income 2020 32,4 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2020 3 084 M 3 609 M 3 609 M
P/E ratio 2020 149x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 4 757 M 5 532 M 5 566 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 115 496
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,71 €
Last Close Price 34,75 €
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE-27.65%5 532
DENSO CORPORATION-17.28%30 073
APTIV PLC-13.39%22 210
CONTINENTAL AG-21.40%21 075
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.2.80%18 031
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.51%15 807
