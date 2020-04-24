Faurecia : extends its cooperation with Xuyang Group to develop display technologies

Texte

Faurecia and Xuyang Group will be engaged in the production, assembly and sales of automotive display products, as well as relevant after-sales services for OEMs. The joint venture will be consolidated by Faurecia.

In recent years, Faurecia has accelerated its strategic transformation in particular through the creation of its fourth Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, which has the ambition to become a global leader in cockpit electronics. This latest partnership will strengthen its position in the automotive market in China.