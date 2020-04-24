Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Faurecia SE    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/24 09:01:34 am
32.09 EUR   +2.56%
08:48aFAURECIA : extends its cooperation with Xuyang Group to develop display technologies
PU
04/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Oil stocks take a hit
04/20FAURECIA : First quarter 2020 sales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Faurecia : extends its cooperation with Xuyang Group to develop display technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:48am EDT
24.04.2020
Partager
Partager :
Catégorie
Cockpit du futur
Institutionnel
Faurecia extends its cooperation with Xuyang Group to develop display technologies
Chapô
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, today announced a new joint venture with Changchun Xuyang Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. (Xuyang Group), which marks another key milestone in the strategic cooperation between Faurecia and Xuyang Group.
Choix du type de champs
Corps
Texte

Faurecia and Xuyang Group will be engaged in the production, assembly and sales of automotive display products, as well as relevant after-sales services for OEMs. The joint venture will be consolidated by Faurecia.

In recent years, Faurecia has accelerated its strategic transformation in particular through the creation of its fourth Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, which has the ambition to become a global leader in cockpit electronics. This latest partnership will strengthen its position in the automotive market in China.

Citation

We are pleased to broaden our relationship with Xuyang Group, with whom we already collaborate on Seating and Interiors as well as in R&D along with the University of Jilin. By regrouping our expertise, we will reinforce Faurecia's Cockpit of the Future strategy and accelerate its deployment for the Chinese market.

Auteur
François Tardif
Fonction de l'auteur
Executive Vice President and President of Faurecia China
Texte

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Changchun, Xuyang Group has become one of the leading manufacturing companies in Jilin province with four core business units: intelligent cockpit, intelligent manufacturing, high-end equipment and new energy. In 2001 Faurecia and Xuyang Group started working together and over the past years have deepened their strategic cooperation by jointly setting up twelve plants for seating and interiors in Changchun, Tianjin, Foshan, Chongqing and Chengdu.

Contenu(s) associé(s)
Date
24.04.2020
Fichier
Catégorie
Communiqué de presse

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 12:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FAURECIA SE
08:48aFAURECIA : extends its cooperation with Xuyang Group to develop display technolo..
PU
04/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Oil stocks take a hit
04/20FAURECIA : First quarter 2020 sales
PU
04/20Q1 sales impacted by COVID-19 disruption but outperforming market by 390bps
GL
04/20FAURECIA : Q1 sales impacted by COVID-19 disruption but outperforming market by ..
GL
04/20FAURECIA SE : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/15FAURECIA SE : quaterly sales release
04/14Faurecia strengthens its liquidity by 800 millions euros to face any potentia..
GL
04/14FAURECIA : strengthens its liquidity by 800 million euros To face any potential ..
PU
03/31Dior turns its hand to face masks in coronavirus battle
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 911 M
EBIT 2020 727 M
Net income 2020 273 M
Debt 2020 2 827 M
Yield 2020 2,15%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 4 283 M
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,27  €
Last Close Price 31,29  €
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE-34.85%4 638
DENSO CORPORATION3.25%27 203
APTIV PLC-36.05%15 499
CONTINENTAL AG-38.04%15 468
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.84%14 627
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD0.85%13 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group