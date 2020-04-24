24.04.2020
Faurecia extends its cooperation with Xuyang Group to develop display technologies
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, today announced a new joint venture with Changchun Xuyang Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. (Xuyang Group), which marks another key milestone in the strategic cooperation between Faurecia and Xuyang Group.
Faurecia and Xuyang Group will be engaged in the production, assembly and sales of automotive display products, as well as relevant after-sales services for OEMs. The joint venture will be consolidated by Faurecia.
In recent years, Faurecia has accelerated its strategic transformation in particular through the creation of its fourth Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, which has the ambition to become a global leader in cockpit electronics. This latest partnership will strengthen its position in the automotive market in China.
We are pleased to broaden our relationship with Xuyang Group, with whom we already collaborate on Seating and Interiors as well as in R&D along with the University of Jilin. By regrouping our expertise, we will reinforce Faurecia's Cockpit of the Future strategy and accelerate its deployment for the Chinese market.
Executive Vice President and President of Faurecia China
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Changchun, Xuyang Group has become one of the leading manufacturing companies in Jilin province with four core business units: intelligent cockpit, intelligent manufacturing, high-end equipment and new energy. In 2001 Faurecia and Xuyang Group started working together and over the past years have deepened their strategic cooperation by jointly setting up twelve plants for seating and interiors in Changchun, Tianjin, Foshan, Chongqing and Chengdu.
