Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Faurecia SE    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macron wants France to be Europe's top clean car producer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 01:54pm EDT
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video conference at the Elysee Palace

By Michel Rose

President Emmanuel Macron announced an 8 billion euro (7 billion pounds) plan on Tuesday to make France the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe and urged French carmakers to make vehicles in their own country.

French car plants are only just starting to rev up production after the coronavirus lockdown, which hit the auto sector badly, and Macron wants to accelerate the transition to electric cars to help revive the industry.

"We need a motivational goal: make France Europe's top producer of clean vehicles by bringing output (up) to more than one million electric and hybrid cars per year over the next five years," Macron told a news conference.

To achieve that goal, he said France would increase the state bonus for consumers buying electric cars to 7,000 euros ($7,690) from 6,000 euros.

But to help dealerships sell the 400,000 vehicles left unsold because of the lockdown, Macron said people buying a traditional car would also receive a 3,000-euro bonus under a scheme that would apply to three-quarters of households.

"Our fellow citizens need to buy more vehicles, and in particular clean ones. Not in two, five or 10 years - now," Macron said following a visit to a Valeo car parts factory in northern France.

No car model currently produced in France should be manufactured abroad, he said.

Renault, which produces its Zoe electric model in France, had pledged to make a future Renault electric engine in France and not in Asia, as initially envisaged, he said.

The government will not sign off on a planned 5 billion euro state loan for Renault until management and unions conclude talks over the carmaker's French workforce and plants in France, Macron said.

France was Europe's top producer of electric and hybrid cars in 2019, with almost 240,000 vehicles, but IHS data show it is set to be overtaken this year by Germany.

(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten, Matthieu Protard, Gwenaelle Barzic and Michael Nienaber in Berlin, Editing by David Goodman and Timothy Heritage)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE 6.36% 36.81 Real-time Quote.-27.94%
PEUGEOT 5.76% 12.945 Real-time Quote.-42.54%
RENAULT 6.62% 19.154 Real-time Quote.-57.41%
VALEO 10.24% 21.63 Real-time Quote.-37.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FAURECIA SE
01:54pMacron wants France to be Europe's top clean car producer
RE
11:35aFrance aims to become Europe's top producer of clean cars - Macron
RE
11:33aMACRON : measures to help French autos sector worth some 8 billion euros
RE
05/25French crisis measures have cost 450 bln euros, finance minister says
RE
05/20FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
05/20FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
05/15FAURECIA : Convening of the General Meeting
GL
05/14Fiat Chrysler/Peugeot deal in spotlight after Exor setbacks
RE
04/30FAURECIA : Availability of Universal Registration Document
AQ
04/24FAURECIA : extends its cooperation with Xuyang Group to develop display technolo..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 335 M
EBIT 2020 615 M
Net income 2020 176 M
Debt 2020 2 886 M
Yield 2020 1,81%
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 4 738 M
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,96 €
Last Close Price 34,61 €
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE-27.94%5 162
DENSO CORPORATION-21.47%28 062
APTIV PLC-24.30%18 323
CONTINENTAL AG-28.08%18 067
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-15.94%14 477
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-27.15%14 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group