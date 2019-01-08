Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
36.015 USD   -0.07%
2018FB FINANCIAL CORP : quaterly earnings release
2018FB FINANCIAL CORP : half-yearly earnings release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FB Financial Corporation : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter And Year End Earnings Call

01/08/2019 | 04:16pm EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE: FBK) announced today that it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and year end results of operations on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 after the close of the market.  The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results of operations, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at FBK webcast.  For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-278-8469, confirmation code 8375112. For those unable to listen live, a 12 month online replay of the webcast will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.  A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at investors.firstbankonline.com.

About FB Financial Corporation
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 56 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $5.1 billion in assets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-financial-corporation-announces-2018-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-earnings-call-300775126.html

SOURCE FB Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
