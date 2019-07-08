Log in
FB FINANCIAL CORP

(FBK)
FB Financial Corporation : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call

07/08/2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2019 second quarter results of operations on Monday, July 22, 2019, after the close of the market.  The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to discuss its second quarter results of operations, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1631/31026. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-206-4969, confirmation code 5512413. For those unable to listen live, a 12 month online replay of the webcast will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.  A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at investors.firstbankonline.com.

About FB Financial Corporation
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 66 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $5.7 billion in assets.

SOURCE FB Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
