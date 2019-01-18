Log in
FB FINANCIAL CORP (FBK)
FB Financial Corporation : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

01/18/2019

FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2019.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the Board of Director’s decision to pay our fourth consecutive quarterly dividend. This demonstrates FB Financial’s strong financial performance and its commitment to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the Company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 56 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $5.1 billion in total assets.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 342 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 83,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,52%
P/E ratio 2018 14,24
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 1 158 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Ayers Executive Chairman
James R. Gordon CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Orrin H. Ingram Independent Director
Stuart C. McWhorter Independent Director
