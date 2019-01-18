FB Financial Corporation : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FBK) announced today
that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight
cents ($0.08) per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2019 to
shareholders of record as of February 1, 2019.
Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,
“We are pleased with the Board of Director’s decision to pay our fourth
consecutive quarterly dividend. This demonstrates FB Financial’s strong
financial performance and its commitment to building long-term
shareholder value by returning a portion of the Company’s earnings to
shareholders through cash dividends.”
ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company
headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its
wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest
Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 56 full-service bank
branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a
national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank
serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has
approximately $5.1 billion in total assets.
