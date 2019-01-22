FB Financial Corporation : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results 0 01/22/2019 | 05:04pm EST Send by mail :

% Change 4Q18 / 4Q17

% Change Balance Sheet Highlights Investment securities $ 658,805 $ 609,568 $ 543,992 32.0 % 21.1 % Loans - held for sale 278,815 323,486 526,185 (54.8 )% (47.0 )% Loans - held for investment 3,667,511 3,538,531 3,166,911 14.5 % 15.8 % Allowance for loan losses 28,932 27,608 24,041 19.0 % 20.3 % Total assets 5,136,764 5,058,167 4,727,713 6.2 % 8.7 % Customer deposits 4,068,610 4,017,391 3,578,694 5.1 % 13.7 % Brokered and internet time deposits 103,107 112,082 85,701 (31.8 )% 20.3 % Total deposits 4,171,717 4,129,473 3,664,395 4.1 % 13.8 % Borrowings 227,776 210,968 347,595 31.6 % (34.5 )% Total shareholders' equity 671,857 648,731 596,729 14.1 % 12.6 % Tangible book value per share(1) $ 17.02 $ 16.25 $ 14.56 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.5 % 10.2 % 9.7 % (1) Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation issued January 22, 2019 for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure. For the Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2018 2017 Results of operations Net interest income $ 51,367 $48,983 NIM 4.50 % 4.63 % Provision for loan losses $ 2,200 $956 Net charge-off ratio 0.06 % 0.05 % Noninterest income $ 27,249 $37,017 Mortgage banking income $ 18,997 $30,280 Total revenue $ 78,616 $86,000 Noninterest expenses $ 53,736 $57,540 Merger-related expenses $ 401 $2,069 Efficiency ratio 68.4 % 66.9 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 65.4 % 63.6 % Pre-tax income $ 22,680 $27,504 Total mortgage banking pre-tax contribution (loss), adjusted(1) $ (1,784 ) $4,430 Net income $ 17,040 $23,018 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $0.74 Effective tax rate(2) 24.9 % 16.3 % Net income, adjusted(1) $ 17,336 $18,265 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted(1) $ 0.55 $0.59 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 31,344,949 31,166,080 Actual shares outstanding - period end 30,724,532 30,535,517 Returns on average: Assets ("ROAA") 1.35 % 1.96 % Adjusted(1) 1.37 % 1.55 % Equity ("ROAE") 10.3 % 15.8 % Tangible common equity("ROATCE")(1) 13.3 % 21.3 % Adjusted(1) 13.5 % 16.9 % (1) Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation issued January 22, 2019 for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Included $5.9 million income tax benefit related to reduction of deferred tax liability based on changes of enacted federal corporate tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2017. Continued Focus on Execution of Strategy The Company grew loans (HFI) by $129.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, or 14.5% annualized. The Company also increased its contractual yield on the portfolio by 9 basis points to 5.56% during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 36 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company grew customer deposits by $51.2 million, or 5.1% annualized, while total deposit growth was 4.1% annualized. The net growth in customer deposits was impacted by a $24.6 million seasonal decline in mortgage servicing escrow deposits. The cost of customer deposits increased to 100 basis points from 79 basis points in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the full quarter impact of the third quarter time deposit campaign. The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.50% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 4.71% and 4.63% for the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Accretion related to purchased loans and nonaccrual interest contributed 17 basis points to the Company’s NIM in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 25 and 29 basis points for the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. The Company’s NIM and net interest income were negatively impacted from the lower level of mortgage loans held for sale which decreased by $92.7 million in average balances during the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting lower mortgage volumes in the quarter. Holmes continued, “Our operating model across both our community and metropolitan markets allows us to balance growth and profitability. We will continue to focus on growing customer relationships, with appropriate pricing, on both sides of the balance sheet to manage our margin and returns.” Noninterest Income Impacted by Mortgage Environment Noninterest income was $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $37.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking income was $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $26.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest rate lock commitment volume totaled $1.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.70 billion in the third quarter of 2018 and $1.81 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s total mortgage direct contribution was a loss of $1.8 million, which is within the range previously disclosed. The loss includes severance and related costs totaling approximately $0.3 million. Holmes commented, “Our mortgage business has been negatively impacted by increasing rates and related market conditions, as well as seasonal decreases, which has challenged profitability. Our mortgage team has reduced its expenses and repositioned its origination channels for lower projected volumes. Our team continues to monitor market conditions and is making additional changes as needed to deliver improved results.” Operating Efficiency Gains Maintained Noninterest expense was $53.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $57.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted for merger-related expenses, noninterest expense was $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Chief Financial Officer, James R. Gordon stated, “Noninterest expenses remained stable within the Banking Segment. Our core efficiency ratio was 65.4%, driven by our Banking Segment core efficiency ratio of 52.9%.” Asset Quality Remains Strong During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million, reflecting loan growth, renewals of previously acquired loans, credit metrics and net charge-offs of 0.06% of average loans. The Company’s nonperforming assets were 0.61% of total assets compared to 0.51% at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans were 0.46% of loans held for investment at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2018. Capital Positioned for Growth “Our earnings continue to drive strong capital levels capable of sustaining our growth. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets of 10.5% and per share growth in tangible book value of 16.9% year-over-year easily accommodate our quarterly cash dividend of eight cents per share. The announced branch acquisition proactively utilizes our excess capital while providing attractive earnings accretion,” commented Gordon. Summary “Overall, our Company continues to deliver strong organic growth and solid profitability while being opportunistic on the acquisition front. We remain committed to helping our customers and associates achieve their goals while providing shareholders with outstanding returns,” Holmes concluded. WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION The live broadcast of FB Financial Corporation’s earnings conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1631/28765. An online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 56 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $5.1 billion in total assets. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND EARNINGS PRESENTATION Investors are encouraged to review this Earnings Release in conjunction with the Supplemental Financial Information and Earnings Presentation posted on the Company’s website, which can be found at https://investors.firstbankonline.com. This Earnings Release, the Supplemental Financial Information and the Earnings Presentation are also included with a Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 22, 2019. BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS The Company has included its business segment financial tables as part of this Earnings Release. A detailed discussion of our business segments is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017, and investors are encouraged to review that discussion in conjunction with this Earnings Release. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Earnings Release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that have been made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements in some cases through FB Financial’s use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the proposed acquisition, including the timing, anticipated benefits and financial impact thereof, and the outlook for FB Financial’s future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to FB Financial’s assets, business, cash flows, condition (financial or otherwise), credit quality, financial performance, liquidity, short and long-term performance goals, prospects, results of operations, strategic initiatives and the timing, benefits, as well as statements relating to the anticipated benefits, financial impact and closing of the proposed acquisition by the Bank of the Atlantic Capital branches, including: the anticipated timing of the closing of the proposed acquisition, acceptance by the customers of the acquired Atlantic Capital branches of FB Financial’s products and services, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets, market acceptance of FB Financial generally in new markets, expectations regarding future investment in the acquired Atlantic Capital branches’ markets and the integration of the acquired Atlantic Capital branches’ operations. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, FB Financial’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this new release including, without limitation, the parties’ ability to consummate the Atlantic Capital acquisition or satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Atlantic Capital acquisition; the receipt of regulatory approvals required for the Atlantic Capital acquisition on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; the parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion and accounting and tax treatment of the Atlantic Capital acquisition; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Atlantic Capital acquisition will not be fully realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the acquired Atlantic Capital branches’ operations with those of FB Financial will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the failure of the Atlantic Capital acquisition to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the Atlantic Capital acquisition on employee and customer relationships and operating results (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers); the possibility that the Atlantic Capital acquisition may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; and the other risk factors set forth in FB Financial’s December 31, 2017 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2018, under the captions “Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements” and “Risk factors”. Many of these factors are difficult to foresee and are beyond FB Financial’s ability to control or predict. FB Financial believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. FB Financial does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law. GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This Earnings release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include, without limitation, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, core noninterest expense and core noninterest income, core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), adjusted mortgage contribution, adjusted return on average assets and equity and core total revenue. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes certain income and expense items that the Company’s management considers to be non-core/adjusted in nature. The Company refers to these non-GAAP measures as adjusted measures. The corresponding Supplemental Financial Information and Earnings Release Presentation also presents tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangibles. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition and the efficiency of its operations as management believes such measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons and provide meaningful indications of its operating performance as they eliminate both gains and charges that management views as non-recurring or not indicative of operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods as well as demonstrate the effects of significant non-core gains and charges in the current and prior periods. The Company’s management also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding the Company’s underlying operating performance and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other intangibles, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, the Company believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare the Company’s results to the results of other companies. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. Investors should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation issued January 22, 2019, for a discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2018 2017 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Statement of Income Data Total interest income $ 63,068 $ 62,612 $ 55,031 Total interest expense 11,701 9,857 6,048 Net interest income 51,367 52,755 48,983 Provision for loan losses 2,200 1,818 956 Total noninterest income 27,249 34,355 37,017 Total noninterest expense 53,736 57,213 57,540 Net income before income taxes 22,680 28,079 27,504 Income tax expense 5,640 6,702 4,486 Net income $ 17,040 $ 21,377 $ 23,018 Net interest income (tax—equivalent basis) $ 51,799 $ 53,161 $ 49,692 Net income, adjusted* $ 17,336 $ 21,377 $ 18,265 Per Common Share Diluted net income $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.74 Diluted net income, adjusted* 0.55 0.68 0.59 Book value 21.87 21.12 19.54 Tangible book value* 17.02 16.25 14.56 Weighted average number of shares-diluted 31,344,949 31,339,628 31,166,080 Period-end number of shares 30,724,532 30,715,792 30,535,517 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,356 $ 181,630 $ 119,751 Loans held for investment (HFI) 3,667,511 3,538,531 3,166,911 Allowance for loan losses (28,932 ) (27,608 ) (24,041 ) Loans held for sale 278,815 323,486 526,185 Investment securities, at fair value 658,805 609,568 543,992 Other real estate owned, net 12,643 13,587 16,442 Total assets 5,136,764 5,058,167 4,727,713 Customer deposits 4,068,610 4,017,391 3,578,694 Brokered and internet time deposits 103,107 112,082 85,701 Total deposits 4,171,717 4,129,473 3,664,395 Borrowings 227,776 210,968 347,595 Total shareholders' equity 671,857 648,731 596,729 Selected Ratios Return on average: Assets 1.35 % 1.72 % 1.96 % Shareholders' equity 10.3 % 13.3 % 15.8 % Tangible common equity* 13.3 % 17.4 % 21.3 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.2 % 12.9 % 12.4 % Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis) 4.50 % 4.71 % 4.63 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.4 % 65.7 % 66.9 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)* 65.4 % 63.7 % 63.6 % Loans HFI to deposit ratio 87.9 % 85.7 % 86.4 % Total loans to deposit ratio 94.6 % 93.5 % 100.8 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.52 % 5.58 % 5.20 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.40 % 1.20 % 0.79 % Cost of total deposits 1.03 % 0.80 % 0.50 % Credit Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.76 % Net charge-off's (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans HFI 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI 0.46 % 0.30 % 0.32 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (a) 0.61 % 0.51 % 1.52 % Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated) Shareholders' equity to assets 13.1 % 12.8 % 12.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 10.5 % 10.2 % 9.7 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.5 % 11.3 % 10.5 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.4 % 12.2 % 11.4 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.0 % 12.8 % 12.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1) 11.7 % 11.5 % 10.7 % *These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to the discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release. (a) For the three months ended December 31, 2017, GNMA loans subject to ability to repurchase were included in nonperforming assets. The Company derecognized these in the first quarter of 2018 as the perceived benefit has decreased with rising rates. Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2018 2017 Net income, adjusted Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Pre-tax net income $ 22,680 $ 28,079 $ 27,504 Plus merger-related expenses 401 — 2,069 Pre-tax net income, adjusted $ 23,081 $ 28,079 $ 29,573 Income tax expense, adjusted 5,745 6,702 11,308 Net income, adjusted $ 17,336 $ 21,377 $ 18,265 Weighted average common shares outstanding fully diluted 31,344,949 31,339,628 31,166,080 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.74 Plus merger-related expenses 0.01 — 0.07 Less tax effect and benefit of enacted tax laws — — (0.22 ) Diluted earnings per share, adjusted $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 Net income, adjusted 2018 2017 Pre-tax net income $ 105,854 $ 73,485 Plus merger-related expenses 2,265 19,034 Pre tax net income, adjusted 108,119 92,519 Income tax expense, adjusted 26,033 34,749 Net income, adjusted $ 82,086 $ 57,770 Weighted average common shares outstanding fully diluted 31,314,981 28,207,602 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted Diluted earnings per share $ 2.55 $ 1.86 Plus merger-related expenses 0.07 0.67 Less tax effect and benefit of enacted tax laws (0.01 ) (0.48 ) Diluted earnings per share, adjusted $ 2.61 $ 2.05 2018 2017 Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total noninterest expense $ 53,736 $ 57,213 $ 57,540 Less merger-related expenses 401 — 2,069 Core noninterest expense $ 53,335 $ 57,213 $ 55,471 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 51,799 $ 53,161 $ 49,692 Total noninterest income 27,249 34,355 37,017 Less change in fair value on mortgage servicing rights (2,481 ) (2,701 ) (190 ) Less gain (loss) on sales or write-downs of other

real estate owned and other assets 33 446 (386 ) Less (loss) gain from securities, net — (27 ) 1 Core noninterest income 29,697 36,637 37,592 Core revenue $ 81,496 $ 89,798 $ 87,284 Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(1) 68.4 % 65.7 % 66.9 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 65.4 % 63.7 % 63.6 % (1) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue. Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2018 2017 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Core consolidated noninterest expense $ 53,335 $ 57,213 $ 55,471 Less Mortgage segment noninterest expense 16,262 18,821 20,117 Adjusted Banking segment noninterest expense 37,073 38,392 35,354 Adjusted core revenue 81,496 89,798 87,284 Less Mortgage segment noninterest income 13,956 19,232 23,825 Less change in fair value on mortgage servicing rights (2,481 ) (2,701 ) (190 ) Adjusted Banking segment total revenue $ 70,021 $ 73,267 $ 63,649 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 52.9 % 52.4 % 55.5 % Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Consolidated Noninterest expense $ 53,736 $ 57,213 $ 57,540 Less Banking segment noninterest expense 37,474 38,392 37,423 Adjusted Mortgage segment noninterest expense $ 16,262 $ 18,821 $ 20,117 Total noninterest income 27,249 34,355 37,017 Less Banking segment noninterest income 13,293 15,123 13,192 Less change in fair value on mortgage servicing rights (2,481 ) (2,701 ) (190 ) Adjusted Mortgage segment total revenue $ 16,437 $ 21,933 $ 24,015 Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 98.9 % 85.8 % 83.8 % 2018 2017 Mortgage contribution, adjusted Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Mortgage segment pre-tax net contribution $ (2,283 ) $ 433 $ 3,269 Retail footprint: Mortgage banking income 5,041 7,417 6,455 Mortgage banking expenses 4,542 6,383 5,294 Retail footprint pre-tax net contribution 499 1,034 1,161 Total mortgage banking pre-tax net (loss) contribution $ (1,784 ) $ 1,467 $ 4,430 Pre-tax net income $ 22,680 $ 28,079 $ 27,504 % total mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution N/A 5.2 % 16.1 % Pre-tax net income, adjusted $ 23,081 $ 28,079 $ 29,573 % total mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution, adjusted N/A 5.2 % 15.0 % 2018 2017 Tangible assets and equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Tangible Assets Total assets $ 5,136,764 $ 5,058,167 $ 4,727,713 Less goodwill 137,190 137,190 137,190 Less intangibles, net 11,628 12,403 14,902 Tangible assets $ 4,987,946 $ 4,908,574 $ 4,575,621 Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 671,857 $ 648,731 $ 596,729 Less goodwill 137,190 137,190 137,190 Less intangibles, net 11,628 12,403 14,902 Tangible common equity $ 523,039 $ 499,138 $ 444,637 Common shares outstanding 30,724,532 30,715,792 30,535,517 Book value per common share $ 21.87 $ 21.12 $ 19.54 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.02 $ 16.25 $ 14.56 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.1 % 12.8 % 12.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.5 % 10.2 % 9.7 % Net income $ 17,040 $ 21,377 $ 23,018 Return on tangible common equity 12.9 % 17.0 % 20.5 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2018 2017 Return on average tangible common equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total average shareholders' equity $ 659,050 $ 638,388 $ 578,856 Less average goodwill 137,190 137,190 137,190 Less average intangibles, net 12,016 12,803 13,726 Average tangible common equity $ 509,845 $ 488,395 $ 427,940 Net income $ 17,040 $ 21,377 $ 23,018 Return on average tangible common equity 13.3 % 17.4 % 21.3 % 2018 2017 Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Average tangible common equity $ 509,845 $ 488,395 $ 427,940 Net income, adjusted 17,336 21,377 18,265 Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted 13.5 % 17.4 % 16.9 % Return on average tangible common equity 2018 2017 Total average shareholders' equity $ 629,922 $ 466,219 Less average goodwill 137,190 84,997 Less average intangibles, net 12,815 8,047 Average tangible common equity $ 479,917 $ 373,175 Net income 80,236 52,398 Return on average tangible common equity 16.7 % 14.0 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted 2018 2017 Average tangible common equity $ 479,917 $ 373,175 Net income, adjusted 82,086 57,770 Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted 17.1 % 15.5 % 2018 2017 Return on average assets and equity, adjusted Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Net income $ 17,040 $ 21,377 $ 23,018 Average assets 5,005,158 4,932,197 4,664,669 Average equity 659,050 638,388 578,856 Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.72 % 1.96 % Return on average equity 10.3 % 13.3 % 15.8 % Net income, adjusted $ 17,336 $ 21,377 $ 18,265 Return on average assets, adjusted 1.37 % 1.72 % 1.55 % Return on average equity, adjusted 10.4 % 13.3 % 12.5 % Return on average assets and equity, adjusted 2018 2017 Net income $ 80,236 $ 52,398 Average assets 4,844,865 3,811,158 Average equity 629,922 466,219 Return on average assets 1.66 % 1.37 % Return on average equity 12.74 % 11.24 % Net income, adjusted $ 82,086 $ 57,770 Return on average assets, adjusted 1.69 % 1.52 % Return on average equity, adjusted 13.0 % 12.4 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005951/en/

