FB Financial Corporation : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Reported diluted EPS of $0.54 and $2.55 for the fourth quarter and
year-end 2018
Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 and $2.61 for the fourth quarter and
year-end 2018
2018 annual loan growth of 15.8% and customer deposit growth of
13.7%
FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FBK), parent company of
FirstBank, reported net income of $17.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted
common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net income of
$23.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter
of 2017. On an adjusted basis excluding merger-related expenses and the
benefit of the tax law changes in 2017, net income per diluted common
share was $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.59 for the
fourth quarter of 2017.
Additionally, the Company reported net income of $80.2 million, or $2.55
per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared
to net income of $52.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted common share, for
the year ended December 31, 2017. On an adjusted basis, net income was
$82.1 million, or $2.61 per diluted common share, for the year ended
December 31, 2018 compared to $57.8 million, or $2.05 per diluted common
share for the year ended December 31, 2017, representing a 42.1%
increase in adjusted net income year over year.
President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes stated, “We
continued to see strong balance sheet growth during the quarter with
annualized loan growth of 14.5% and customer deposit growth of 5.1%. For
the year, our loan growth and customer deposit growth were very strong
at 15.8% and 13.7%, respectively. Our team continues to deliver
outstanding organic growth balanced with solid profitability. Our net
interest margin of 4.50% contracted during the quarter, as expected, but
continues to be near the top of our peers. Our returns on assets and
tangible equity were less than recent quarters, primarily due to our
previously signaled mortgage results, but we are proud of our annual
results and have a great foundation heading into 2019.”
Holmes continued, “Additionally, we announced the Atlantic Capital
branch acquisition during the quarter which will add approximately $600
million in deposits and $400 million in loans. We are on track to close
early in the second quarter of 2019 and continue to be excited about the
customers and teams we are adding in Chattanooga and Knoxville,
Tennessee as well as Dalton, Georgia.”
Performance Summary
2018
2017
Annualized
(dollars in thousands, expect per share data)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
4Q18 / 3Q18 % Change
4Q18 / 4Q17 % Change
Balance Sheet Highlights
Investment securities
$
658,805
$
609,568
$
543,992
32.0
%
21.1
%
Loans - held for sale
278,815
323,486
526,185
(54.8
)%
(47.0
)%
Loans - held for investment
3,667,511
3,538,531
3,166,911
14.5
%
15.8
%
Allowance for loan losses
28,932
27,608
24,041
19.0
%
20.3
%
Total assets
5,136,764
5,058,167
4,727,713
6.2
%
8.7
%
Customer deposits
4,068,610
4,017,391
3,578,694
5.1
%
13.7
%
Brokered and internet time deposits
103,107
112,082
85,701
(31.8
)%
20.3
%
Total deposits
4,171,717
4,129,473
3,664,395
4.1
%
13.8
%
Borrowings
227,776
210,968
347,595
31.6
%
(34.5
)%
Total shareholders' equity
671,857
648,731
596,729
14.1
%
12.6
%
Tangible book value per share(1)
$
17.02
$
16.25
$
14.56
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
10.5
%
10.2
%
9.7
%
(1) Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial
measures. See “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the
corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental
Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as
well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in
the Earnings Release Presentation issued January 22, 2019 for a
reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure.
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
2018
2017
Results of operations
Net interest income
$
51,367
$48,983
NIM
4.50
%
4.63
%
Provision for loan losses
$
2,200
$956
Net charge-off ratio
0.06
%
0.05
%
Noninterest income
$
27,249
$37,017
Mortgage banking income
$
18,997
$30,280
Total revenue
$
78,616
$86,000
Noninterest expenses
$
53,736
$57,540
Merger-related expenses
$
401
$2,069
Efficiency ratio
68.4
%
66.9
%
Core efficiency ratio(1)
65.4
%
63.6
%
Pre-tax income
$
22,680
$27,504
Total mortgage banking pre-tax contribution (loss), adjusted(1)
$
(1,784
)
$4,430
Net income
$
17,040
$23,018
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.54
$0.74
Effective tax rate(2)
24.9
%
16.3
%
Net income, adjusted(1)
$
17,336
$18,265
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted(1)
$
0.55
$0.59
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
31,344,949
31,166,080
Actual shares outstanding - period end
30,724,532
30,535,517
Returns on average:
Assets ("ROAA")
1.35
%
1.96
%
Adjusted(1)
1.37
%
1.55
%
Equity ("ROAE")
10.3
%
15.8
%
Tangible common equity("ROATCE")(1)
13.3
%
21.3
%
Adjusted(1)
13.5
%
16.9
%
(1) Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial
measures. See "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the
corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental
Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as
well as "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendix in
the Earnings Release Presentation issued January 22, 2019 for a
reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure.
(2) Included $5.9 million income tax benefit related to
reduction of deferred tax liability based on changes of enacted
federal corporate tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Continued Focus on Execution of Strategy
The Company grew loans (HFI) by $129.0 million during the fourth quarter
of 2018, or 14.5% annualized. The Company also increased its contractual
yield on the portfolio by 9 basis points to 5.56% during the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 36 basis
points compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company grew customer deposits by
$51.2 million, or 5.1% annualized, while total deposit growth was 4.1%
annualized. The net growth in customer deposits was impacted by a $24.6
million seasonal decline in mortgage servicing escrow deposits. The cost
of customer deposits increased to 100 basis points from 79 basis points
in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the full quarter impact of the
third quarter time deposit campaign.
The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.50% for the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared to 4.71% and 4.63% for the third quarter of
2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Accretion related to
purchased loans and nonaccrual interest contributed 17 basis points to
the Company’s NIM in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 25 and 29
basis points for the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of
2017, respectively.
The Company’s NIM and net interest income were negatively impacted from
the lower level of mortgage loans held for sale which decreased by $92.7
million in average balances during the fourth quarter of 2018,
reflecting lower mortgage volumes in the quarter.
Holmes continued, “Our operating model across both our community and
metropolitan markets allows us to balance growth and profitability. We
will continue to focus on growing customer relationships, with
appropriate pricing, on both sides of the balance sheet to manage our
margin and returns.”
Noninterest Income Impacted by Mortgage
Environment
Noninterest income was $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $37.0
million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking income was
$19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $26.6 million
for the third quarter of 2018 and $30.3 million for the fourth quarter
of 2017. Interest rate lock commitment volume totaled $1.31 billion in
the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.70 billion in the third
quarter of 2018 and $1.81 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s total mortgage direct
contribution was a loss of $1.8 million, which is within the range
previously disclosed. The loss includes severance and related costs
totaling approximately $0.3 million.
Holmes commented, “Our mortgage business has been negatively impacted by
increasing rates and related market conditions, as well as seasonal
decreases, which has challenged profitability. Our mortgage team has
reduced its expenses and repositioned its origination channels for lower
projected volumes. Our team continues to monitor market conditions and
is making additional changes as needed to deliver improved results.”
Operating Efficiency Gains Maintained
Noninterest expense was $53.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $57.5
million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted for merger-related
expenses, noninterest expense was $53.3 million for the fourth quarter
of 2018, $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $55.5 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Chief Financial Officer, James R. Gordon stated, “Noninterest expenses
remained stable within the Banking Segment. Our core efficiency ratio
was 65.4%, driven by our Banking Segment core efficiency ratio of 52.9%.”
Asset Quality Remains Strong
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recognized a provision
for loan losses of $2.2 million, reflecting loan growth, renewals of
previously acquired loans, credit metrics and net charge-offs of 0.06%
of average loans. The Company’s nonperforming assets were 0.61% of total
assets compared to 0.51% at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans were
0.46% of loans held for investment at December 31, 2018, compared to
0.30% at September 30, 2018.
Capital Positioned for Growth
“Our earnings continue to drive strong capital levels capable of
sustaining our growth. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets of
10.5% and per share growth in tangible book value of 16.9%
year-over-year easily accommodate our quarterly cash dividend of eight
cents per share. The announced branch acquisition proactively utilizes
our excess capital while providing attractive earnings accretion,”
commented Gordon.
Summary
“Overall, our Company continues to deliver strong organic growth and
solid profitability while being opportunistic on the acquisition front.
We remain committed to helping our customers and associates achieve
their goals while providing shareholders with outstanding returns,”
Holmes concluded.
ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company
headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its
wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest
Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 56 full-service bank
branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a
national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank
serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has
approximately $5.1 billion in total assets.
Financial Summary and Key Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Statement of Income Data
Total interest income
$
63,068
$
62,612
$
55,031
Total interest expense
11,701
9,857
6,048
Net interest income
51,367
52,755
48,983
Provision for loan losses
2,200
1,818
956
Total noninterest income
27,249
34,355
37,017
Total noninterest expense
53,736
57,213
57,540
Net income before income taxes
22,680
28,079
27,504
Income tax expense
5,640
6,702
4,486
Net income
$
17,040
$
21,377
$
23,018
Net interest income (tax—equivalent basis)
$
51,799
$
53,161
$
49,692
Net income, adjusted*
$
17,336
$
21,377
$
18,265
Per Common Share
Diluted net income
$
0.54
$
0.68
$
0.74
Diluted net income, adjusted*
0.55
0.68
0.59
Book value
21.87
21.12
19.54
Tangible book value*
17.02
16.25
14.56
Weighted average number of shares-diluted
31,344,949
31,339,628
31,166,080
Period-end number of shares
30,724,532
30,715,792
30,535,517
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Cash and cash equivalents
$
125,356
$
181,630
$
119,751
Loans held for investment (HFI)
3,667,511
3,538,531
3,166,911
Allowance for loan losses
(28,932
)
(27,608
)
(24,041
)
Loans held for sale
278,815
323,486
526,185
Investment securities, at fair value
658,805
609,568
543,992
Other real estate owned, net
12,643
13,587
16,442
Total assets
5,136,764
5,058,167
4,727,713
Customer deposits
4,068,610
4,017,391
3,578,694
Brokered and internet time deposits
103,107
112,082
85,701
Total deposits
4,171,717
4,129,473
3,664,395
Borrowings
227,776
210,968
347,595
Total shareholders' equity
671,857
648,731
596,729
Selected Ratios
Return on average:
Assets
1.35
%
1.72
%
1.96
%
Shareholders' equity
10.3
%
13.3
%
15.8
%
Tangible common equity*
13.3
%
17.4
%
21.3
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.2
%
12.9
%
12.4
%
Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis)
4.50
%
4.71
%
4.63
%
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
68.4
%
65.7
%
66.9
%
Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)*
65.4
%
63.7
%
63.6
%
Loans HFI to deposit ratio
87.9
%
85.7
%
86.4
%
Total loans to deposit ratio
94.6
%
93.5
%
100.8
%
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.52
%
5.58
%
5.20
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.40
%
1.20
%
0.79
%
Cost of total deposits
1.03
%
0.80
%
0.50
%
Credit Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI
0.79
%
0.78
%
0.76
%
Net charge-off's (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans HFI
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI
0.46
%
0.30
%
0.32
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (a)
0.61
%
0.51
%
1.52
%
Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated)
Shareholders' equity to assets
13.1
%
12.8
%
12.6
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
10.5
%
10.2
%
9.7
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
11.5
%
11.3
%
10.5
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.4
%
12.2
%
11.4
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.0
%
12.8
%
12.0
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)
11.7
%
11.5
%
10.7
%
*These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See
"GAAP Reconciliation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and
the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of
these Non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to the
discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding
earnings release.
(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2017, GNMA loans
subject to ability to repurchase were included in nonperforming
assets. The Company derecognized these in the first quarter of
2018 as the perceived benefit has decreased with rising rates.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
Net income, adjusted
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Pre-tax net income
$
22,680
$
28,079
$
27,504
Plus merger-related expenses
401
—
2,069
Pre-tax net income, adjusted
$
23,081
$
28,079
$
29,573
Income tax expense, adjusted
5,745
6,702
11,308
Net income, adjusted
$
17,336
$
21,377
$
18,265
Weighted average common shares outstanding fully diluted
31,344,949
31,339,628
31,166,080
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.54
$
0.68
$
0.74
Plus merger-related expenses
0.01
—
0.07
Less tax effect and benefit of enacted tax laws
—
—
(0.22
)
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted
$
0.55
$
0.68
$
0.59
Net income, adjusted
2018
2017
Pre-tax net income
$
105,854
$
73,485
Plus merger-related expenses
2,265
19,034
Pre tax net income, adjusted
108,119
92,519
Income tax expense, adjusted
26,033
34,749
Net income, adjusted
$
82,086
$
57,770
Weighted average common shares outstanding fully diluted
31,314,981
28,207,602
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.55
$
1.86
Plus merger-related expenses
0.07
0.67
Less tax effect and benefit of enacted tax laws
(0.01
)
(0.48
)
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted
$
2.61
$
2.05
2018
2017
Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Total noninterest expense
$
53,736
$
57,213
$
57,540
Less merger-related expenses
401
—
2,069
Core noninterest expense
$
53,335
$
57,213
$
55,471
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
$
51,799
$
53,161
$
49,692
Total noninterest income
27,249
34,355
37,017
Less change in fair value on mortgage servicing rights
(2,481
)
(2,701
)
(190
)
Less gain (loss) on sales or write-downs of other real estate
owned and other assets
33
446
(386
)
Less (loss) gain from securities, net
—
(27
)
1
Core noninterest income
29,697
36,637
37,592
Core revenue
$
81,496
$
89,798
$
87,284
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(1)
68.4
%
65.7
%
66.9
%
Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)
65.4
%
63.7
%
63.6
%
(1) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported
noninterest expense by reported total revenue.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Core consolidated noninterest expense
$
53,335
$
57,213
$
55,471
Less Mortgage segment noninterest expense
16,262
18,821
20,117
Adjusted Banking segment noninterest expense
37,073
38,392
35,354
Adjusted core revenue
81,496
89,798
87,284
Less Mortgage segment noninterest income
13,956
19,232
23,825
Less change in fair value on mortgage servicing rights
(2,481
)
(2,701
)
(190
)
Adjusted Banking segment total revenue
$
70,021
$
73,267
$
63,649
Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)
52.9
%
52.4
%
55.5
%
Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
Consolidated Noninterest expense
$
53,736
$
57,213
$
57,540
Less Banking segment noninterest expense
37,474
38,392
37,423
Adjusted Mortgage segment noninterest expense
$
16,262
$
18,821
$
20,117
Total noninterest income
27,249
34,355
37,017
Less Banking segment noninterest income
13,293
15,123
13,192
Less change in fair value on mortgage servicing rights
(2,481
)
(2,701
)
(190
)
Adjusted Mortgage segment total revenue
$
16,437
$
21,933
$
24,015
Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)
98.9
%
85.8
%
83.8
%
2018
2017
Mortgage contribution, adjusted
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Mortgage segment pre-tax net contribution
$
(2,283
)
$
433
$
3,269
Retail footprint:
Mortgage banking income
5,041
7,417
6,455
Mortgage banking expenses
4,542
6,383
5,294
Retail footprint pre-tax net contribution
499
1,034
1,161
Total mortgage banking pre-tax net (loss) contribution
$
(1,784
)
$
1,467
$
4,430
Pre-tax net income
$
22,680
$
28,079
$
27,504
% total mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution
N/A
5.2
%
16.1
%
Pre-tax net income, adjusted
$
23,081
$
28,079
$
29,573
% total mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution, adjusted
N/A
5.2
%
15.0
%
2018
2017
Tangible assets and equity
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$
5,136,764
$
5,058,167
$
4,727,713
Less goodwill
137,190
137,190
137,190
Less intangibles, net
11,628
12,403
14,902
Tangible assets
$
4,987,946
$
4,908,574
$
4,575,621
Tangible Common Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$
671,857
$
648,731
$
596,729
Less goodwill
137,190
137,190
137,190
Less intangibles, net
11,628
12,403
14,902
Tangible common equity
$
523,039
$
499,138
$
444,637
Common shares outstanding
30,724,532
30,715,792
30,535,517
Book value per common share
$
21.87
$
21.12
$
19.54
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.02
$
16.25
$
14.56
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
13.1
%
12.8
%
12.6
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
10.5
%
10.2
%
9.7
%
Net income
$
17,040
$
21,377
$
23,018
Return on tangible common equity
12.9
%
17.0
%
20.5
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
Return on average tangible common equity
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Total average shareholders' equity
$
659,050
$
638,388
$
578,856
Less average goodwill
137,190
137,190
137,190
Less average intangibles, net
12,016
12,803
13,726
Average tangible common equity
$
509,845
$
488,395
$
427,940
Net income
$
17,040
$
21,377
$
23,018
Return on average tangible common equity
13.3
%
17.4
%
21.3
%
2018
2017
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Average tangible common equity
$
509,845
$
488,395
$
427,940
Net income, adjusted
17,336
21,377
18,265
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted
13.5
%
17.4
%
16.9
%
Return on average tangible common equity
2018
2017
Total average shareholders' equity
$
629,922
$
466,219
Less average goodwill
137,190
84,997
Less average intangibles, net
12,815
8,047
Average tangible common equity
$
479,917
$
373,175
Net income
80,236
52,398
Return on average tangible common equity
16.7
%
14.0
%
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted
2018
2017
Average tangible common equity
$
479,917
$
373,175
Net income, adjusted
82,086
57,770
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted