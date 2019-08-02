FB Financial Corporation : Update on Exit of Wholesale Mortgage Channels

FirstBank Completes Sale of Correspondent Channel

FB Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: FBK) wholly-owned subsidiary, FirstBank, announced today that it has completed the sale of its correspondent lending channel to Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC (“Rushmore”).

FirstBank completed the sale of its third party origination channel to Renasant Bank on June 7, 2019. With the sale of the correspondent channel to Rushmore, the mortgage restructuring announced on April 1, 2019 has been completed.

FB Financial’s President and CEO Chris Holmes stated, “I want to thank those former associates who have transitioned to other entities for their time and contributions at FirstBank. We are pleased to have completed the restructuring of our mortgage operations, and we look forward to focusing our attention on our customer centered retail and Consumer Direct channels.”

Stratmor Group served as financial advisor to FirstBank.

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 66 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $5.9 billion in total assets.

