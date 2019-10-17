Log in
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/17/2019

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend. This demonstrates FB Financial’s strong financial performance and its commitment to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 68 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $6 billion in assets.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 348 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 82,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,11x
Capitalization 1 145 M
Chart FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 40,00  $
Last Close Price 37,04  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Ayers Executive Chairman
James R. Gordon CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Orrin H. Ingram Independent Director
William F. Andrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.77%1 145
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.88%382 618
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.15%277 715
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.44%273 921
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.62%211 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.48%202 293
