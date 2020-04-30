Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FB Financial Corporation    FBK

FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FB Financial Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of FB Financial Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) and Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is fair to FB Financial shareholders.

If you are an FB Financial shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit FB Financial Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

On January 21, 2020, FB Financial and Franklin announced that they had entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which Franklin shareholders will receive 0.965 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin stock. FB Financial seeks shareholder approval to issue FB Financial common stock in connection with the merger.

The investigation concerns whether FB Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) determine whether FB Financial is overpaying for Franklin; (2) conduct a fair sales process; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for FB Financial shareholders to adequately assess the share issuance proposal.

If you are an FB Financial shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/fb-financial-corporation-fbk-stock-merger-franklin-financial-network/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-financial-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-merger-of-fb-financial-corporation-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301050641.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:20pFB FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Wheth..
PR
01:16pFB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/29FB FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/28FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Rescheduled 2020 First Quarter Earnings Cal..
BU
04/27FB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/27FB FINANCIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/24FB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
04/24FB FINANCIAL : FirstBank Announces Executive Appointments To Leadership Team >
PU
04/22FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Change in Location for Annual Meeting of Sh..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group