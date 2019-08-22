Log in
FBL Financial : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/22/2019

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share to owners of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company whose purpose is to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, it offers a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and fbfs.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 774 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 129 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 1 385 M
Chart FBL FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
FBL Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FBL FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 56,18  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Brannen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Duane Hill Chairman
Donald Joseph Seibel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Casey C. Decker Chief Information Officer
Paul E. Larson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FBL FINANCIAL GROUP-14.14%1 385
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY56.38%206 295
AIA GROUP LTD19.23%118 910
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY42.42%102 993
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.35.70%46 376
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.58%37 250
