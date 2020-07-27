FBL Financial : Angelina Dietz-Robinson joins Farm Bureau Financial Services as Wealth Management Advisor with $172 Million in Assets Under Management

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Bureau Financial Services today announced the hiring of Angelina "Angie" Dietz-Robinson as a Wealth Management Advisor. Angie joins Farm Bureau with 20 years of experience in financial services and with $172 million in assets under management (AUM), representing Farm Bureau's most significant hire to-date in its growing wealth management practice.

Angie is based in Farm Bureau's Cedar Falls, IA, office and will help client/members throughout Northeast Iowa prepare for the future by providing financial planning, advisory services and investment solutions tailored to families, individuals and businesses. Prior to joining Farm Bureau, Angie worked as an advisor for State Bank, Powell Financial Group, and TIAA.

"We've continued to grow the wealth management advisor team at Farm Bureau Financial Services. Angie brings a proven record of exceptional client service and deep knowledge of the industry and local market to our team," said Mat Gleason, Head of Wealth Management division. "Now more than ever, our client/members can greatly benefit from experienced and professional wealth management advice."

One of 18 new advisors added by Farm Bureau in the last nine months, Angie Dietz-Robinson is an experienced financial advisor with expertise in brokerage services, trust services and wealth management planning. She is an active member of the northeast Iowa community, having previously served as the Mayor of the City of Nashua and on the Nashua City Council. Angie is an advocate for women in the workplace, serving as the 2020-2021 President of the United States Women of Today organization.

"I was drawn to the opportunity to help build customized plans that can help people with a comprehensive look at their financial and personal goals," said Dietz-Robinson. "The all-inclusive approach to planning, working in tandem with Farm Bureau Agents, plus the values and support provided by Farm Bureau made joining their team feel like a homecoming."

Wealth Management Advisors at Farm Bureau Financial Services have the freedom to build their business independently while enjoying the stability, support and benefits of being a part of the larger Farm Bureau Financial Services team. Operating as an employee-based model, Farm Bureau provides offices and covered expenses, including any transfer expenses for new advisors. Advisors also receive access to the following resources:

Regional Manager Support

Wealth Management Operations Team

Internal Wholesaler Team

In-house Estate and Business Succession Planning Attorneys

Regional Life Insurance and Annuity Team

Marketing and Advertising Support, along with a Marketing Coach

Transition Specialists

Training Team

The wide array of resources, leading-edge technology, and extensive research offered by Farm Bureau helps advisors to support their business and their client/members.

To learn more about becoming a Farm Bureau Wealth Management Advisor, please visit https://www.beafarmbureauwma.com/.

About Farm Bureau Financial Services

Farm Bureau Financial Services offers insurance and financial services products to client/members in 14 western and Midwestern states. Advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services and work with agents who provide insurance products including auto, home, life, farm/ranch, business and more. Founded 80 years ago by farmers for farmers, today Farm Bureau Financial Services offers people in rural and urban areas one of the most complete insurance, investment, and financial services offerings on the market today.

Farm Bureau Financial Services is a brand representing the companies of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG). Learn more about us at FBFS.com .

Securities & services offered through FBL Marketing Services, LLC+, 5400 University Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, 877-860-2904, Member SIPC. Advisory services offered through FBL Wealth Management, LLC.+ +Affiliates.

