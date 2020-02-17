Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FBL Financial Group, Inc.    FFG

FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FBL Financial : Announces Leadership Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Daniel M. Koster Named Vice President - Marketing & Agency Services
Ronald L. Mead Named Vice President - Sales & Distribution
Jay W. Seiboldt Named Chief Operating Officer - Property Casualty Companies

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today announced the appointment of three individuals to its executive management team: Daniel M. (Dan) Koster as Vice President - Marketing & Agency Services; Ronald L. (Ron) Mead as Vice President - Sales & Distribution; and Jay W. Seiboldt as Chief Operating Officer - Property Casualty Companies. They will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Daniel D. Pitcher. These appointments are effective March 1, 2020.

Commenting on this announcement, Chief Executive Officer Daniel D. Pitcher, said, “Dan, Ron and Jay are all proven leaders with FBL Financial Group, for both life insurance and our managed property casualty companies. They have extensive experience in several areas: sales, operations, and marketing. With these appointments, FBL’s executive management team is established and well-rounded with valued experience and deep roots in Farm Bureau. We are well positioned to move Farm Bureau Financial Services forward to fulfill our purpose of protecting livelihoods and futures.”

Koster, 52, is appointed Vice President - Marketing & Agency Services. In this role, he will have responsibility for agent support, client/member experience and marketing for the company’s brand Farm Bureau Financial Services. Koster currently serves as FBL Financial Group’s Vice President Marketing & Sales Services, a position he has held since 2015. He has held various marketing positions since joining FBL Financial Group in 1998. Prior to FBL, Koster held marketing and research positions with Wells Fargo Financial, Pioneer Hi-Bred and Wells Fargo Card Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in agricultural economics, both from Iowa State University.

Mead, 49, is appointed Vice President - Sales & Distribution. In this role, he will have overall responsibility for sales and distribution through FBL’s Farm Bureau Financial Services multiline exclusive agency force. Mead currently serves as FBL Financial Group’s Vice President Personal Lines & Agriculture, a position he has held since 2013. He has held various claims, operations and sales roles including Regional Vice President, and Business Unit Vice President since joining FBL Financial Group in 1992. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration-finance and a master’s of business administration degree, both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and a LIMRA Leadership Institute Fellow (LLIF). He serves on the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) Property Casualty Conference Board as vice chairman.

Seiboldt, 60, is appointed Chief Operating Officer - Property Casualty Companies for FBL Financial Group’s managed property casualty insurance companies. In this role, he will have overall responsibility for pricing, underwriting, claims and operations for commercial, personal and agricultural lines. Seiboldt currently serves as Vice President - Property Casualty Companies, a position he has held since 2019. He has held various claims, operations and sales roles including Vice President - Claims, and Regional Vice President since joining FBL Financial Group in 1981. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
04:16pFBL FINANCIAL : Announces Leadership Appointments
BU
02/06FBL FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/06FBL FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
01/07FBL FINANCIAL : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference ..
BU
2019FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
2019FBL FINANCIAL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2019FBL FINANCIAL : Board of Directors Announces New Chief Executive Officer
BU
2019FBL FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 754 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 118 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 1 461 M
Chart FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
FBL Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 59,23  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel David Pitcher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Duane Hill Chairman
Donald Joseph Seibel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Casey C. Decker Chief Information Officer
Paul E. Larson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.0.51%1 461
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-0.43%225 141
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.28%125 098
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-10.34%109 589
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.21%40 133
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.98%36 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group