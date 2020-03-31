FBL Financial : Presents 2019 Annual Report

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today announced that its 2019 annual report to shareholders is now available on its website at www.fblfinancial.com. FBL Financial Group’s online annual report features a video greeting and letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Daniel D. Pitcher as well as a financial review and video commentary by Chief Financial Officer Donald J. Seibel. In addition, the annual report, financial statements and proxy statement are readily available at www.fblfinancial.com for downloading or viewing.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

