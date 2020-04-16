FBL Financial : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
04/16/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) will announce its first quarter 2020 earnings approximately 15 minutes after the close of the market on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The first quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the FBL Financial Group website (www.fblfinancial.com) at that time.

FBL Financial Group will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 earnings on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet. Investors and interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.fblfinancial.com.

The call may also be accessed by telephone at (866) 218-2403. A transcript of the prepared comments from the call, as well as an audio replay, will be available shortly after the call on FBL Financial Group's website. An audio replay will be available via telephone through May 22, 2020 by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering code 10137324 when prompted.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 773 M
EBIT 2020 141 M
Net income 2020 121 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,46%
P/E ratio 2020 7,57x
P/E ratio 2021 7,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 913 M
Chart FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
FBL Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 47,00  $
Last Close Price 37,01  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel David Pitcher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Duane Hill Chairman
Jay W. Seiboldt Chief Operating Officer-Property Casualty
Donald Joseph Seibel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Casey C. Decker Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-37.20%913
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.09%181 689
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.82%109 288
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.13%93 418
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.95%33 366
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.77%31 352
