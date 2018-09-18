Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Merger

09/18/2018 | 01:07am CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (“FCB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCB) related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Synovus Financial Corp. (“Synovus”) (NYSE: SNV) in a transaction announced on July 24, 2018.

On July 23, 2018, the Board caused FCB to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Synovus. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of FCB will receive 1.055 shares of Synovus common stock for each share of FCB common stock.

On September 14, 2018, Synovus filed a Form S-4 Registration Statement (“Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Proposed Transaction, which recommends that FCB’s shareholders vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related to the Registration Statement, including whether the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction.

If you own common stock of FCB and purchased any shares before July 24, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
