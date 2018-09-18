Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Merger

Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.
(“FCB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCB)
related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Synovus
Financial Corp. (“Synovus”) (NYSE: SNV)
in a transaction announced on July 24, 2018.
On July 23, 2018, the Board caused FCB to enter into an agreement and
plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Synovus. Pursuant to the
terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of FCB will receive 1.055
shares of Synovus common stock for each share of FCB common stock.
On September 14, 2018, Synovus filed a Form S-4 Registration Statement
(“Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Proposed Transaction,
which recommends that FCB’s shareholders vote in favor of the Proposed
Transaction. Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related
to the Registration Statement, including whether the Registration
Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed
Transaction.
If you own common stock of FCB and purchased any shares before July 24,
2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington,
Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City,
New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of
millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial
corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005830/en/