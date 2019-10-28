FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under General Mandate

a premium of approximately 2.04% over the average of the closing price of approximately HK$0.196 per Share on the Stock Exchange for the ten (10) consecutive trading days ending with 25 October 2019, being the last trading day immediately preceding the date of this announcement; and a discount of approximately 9.91% to the average of the closing price of approximately HK$0.222 per Share on the Stock Exchange for the thirty (30) consecutive trading days ending with 25 October 2019, being the last trading day immediately preceding the date of this announcement.

The Directors consider that the Placing Price, which was negotiated at arm's length with the Placing Agent based on the prevailing market prices for the Shares, is a fair and reasonable price, and that the Placing is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The gross proceeds from the Placing will be HK$56 million if the maximum number of Placing Shares is placed at the minimum Placing Price. The final Placing Price shall be determined by the Company and the Placing Agent upon the expiry of the Placing Period.

The Placing Agent will be paid a commission of 3% of the amount equal to the Placing Price multiplied by the number of Placing Shares that has been successfully placed through the Placing. If the maximum number of Placing Shares is placed at the minimum Placing Price, the net proceeds of the Placing are estimated to amount to approximately HK$54 million, after deducting the commission, legal fee, SFC transaction levy and Stock Exchange trading fee and other expenses required to be borne by the Company under the Placing Agreement, and on the foregoing basis, the net price per Placing Share is approximately HK$0.193.

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

Completion of the Placing is conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of and permission to deal in the Placing Shares on the Stock Exchange, and the closing date of the Placing will be on the third business day after obtaining such listing approval (or such other date as the Company and the Placing Agent may agree). The Company will apply for the listing of the Placing Shares.

If the above shall not have been so satisfied by the Long Stop Date, all obligations of the Placing Agent and of the Company under the Placing Agreement shall cease and none of the parties shall have any claim against the other in relation to the Placing, save for rights and remedies accrued prior to such termination.

The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Shares in issue on the date of allotment and issue of such Placing Shares.

EFFECT OF THE PLACING ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The table below sets out the Company's shareholding structure as at the date of this announcement and upon completion of the Placing, assuming the maximum number of the Placing Shares has been placed, no further issue or repurchase of Shares and no conversion of any of the convertible securities of the Company: