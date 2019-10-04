FDG Electric Vehicles : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 September 2019

Log in
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited 五龍電動車(集團)有限公司

Date Submitted

04/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

729

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

100,000,000,000

0.01

1,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

(95,000,000,000)

NIL

(Remark 1)

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

0.20

1,000,000,000

(Remark 1)

(Remark 1)

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

1,000,000,000

(HK$) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

28,003,073,774

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

(26,333,603,902)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,669,469,872

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

No. of new

No. of new shares

approval date

Movement during the month

shares

of issuer which may

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of issuer issued

be issued pursuant

class of shares

during the month

thereto as at close of

issuable

Granted Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

the month

1. Share option scheme adopted on 30/3/2004

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

90,000

NIL

9,905,000

(Note 1)

(Remark 2)

2.

Share option

scheme

adopted on

28/2/2014

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

5,285,000

(Note 1)

(Remark 3)

3.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

NIL

options (HK$)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

Amount at close

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

of the month

thereto

month

1. Convertible Bonds due 2020

HK$

400,000,000

NIL

400,000,000

NIL

43,010,752

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

(Remark 4)

Class of shares

Ordinary shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

HK$9.30 per share

AGM approval date

(Remark 4)

(if applicable)

(29/08/2017)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Convertible Bonds

due 2021

HK$

275,000,000

NIL

275,000,000

NIL

27,500,000

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

(Remark 5)

Class of shares

Ordinary shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

HK$10.00 per share

AGM approval date

(Remark 5)

(if applicable)

(28/08/2015)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:36:39 UTC
