FDG Electric Vehicles Limited    0729

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LIMITED

(0729)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27
0.22 HKD   -4.35%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

FDG Electric Vehicles : UPDATE ON DATE OF BOARD MEETING

11/28/2019 | 05:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

UPDATE ON DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") dated 18 November 2019 in relation to the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") scheduled to be held on 28 November 2019 for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

As additional time is required to finalise the interim results, the Board has adjourned the meeting to 29 November 2019.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman), Mr. Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) as executive directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung and Mr. Tse Kam Fow as independent non-executive directors.

Website: http://www.fdgev.com

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 10:47:04 UTC
