FDG Electric Vehicles : UPDATE ON PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LIMITED

(0729)
UPDATE ON PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

10/30/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

UPDATE ON PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcement of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") dated 28 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the placing of up to 280,000,000 new Shares under the General Mandate. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the Placing Agreement, the Placing Period shall be the period commencing immediately after the date of the Placing Agreement and expiring at 5:00 p.m. on 30 October 2019 or such later time and date as the parties may agree in writing but which in any event shall not be a date later than 11 November 2019.

As at the expiry of the Placing Period, the Placing has not yet been finalised. The Company and the Placing Agent are negotiating for the extension of the Placing Period.

The Company will inform the Shareholders upon completion of the negotiation.

The Placing may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Jaime Che

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman), Mr. Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) as executive Directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat as non-executive Director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung and Mr. Tse Kam Fow as independent non-executive Directors.

Website: http://www.fdgev.com

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 00:16:07 UTC
