Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd    0729   BMG3361N1258

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD

(0729)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Change of Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board announces that with effect from 19 July 2019:

  1. Mr. Cao Zhong has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company but will remain as an executive director and Chairman of the Company; and
  2. Mr. Jaime Che, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, Mr. Cao Zhong, an executive director of the Company, has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company but will remain as an executive director and Chairman of the Company so as to enhance the corporate governance of the Company in accordance with code provision A.2.1 of Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") which requires that the roles of chairman and chief executive should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Cao confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation as Chief Executive Officer.

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr. Jaime Che, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 19 July 2019.

Mr. Che, aged 38, was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 8 March 2011. He is also a member of the Executive Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Risk Committee of the Company. He has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company required under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange with effect from 15 April 2011. Mr. Che holds

1

directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company, including Chanje Energy, Inc. He joined the Company in June 2010 and is responsible for strategic planning, investor relationship, corporate transaction and corporate finance work of the Company. Mr. Che is currently an executive director of FDG Kinetic Limited (Stock Code: 378, a subsidiary of the Company in which the Company indirectly owns approximately 74.56% equity interest and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange). He is also a director of Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Taipei Exchange (Stock Code: 5227). Mr. Che has extensive experience in investor relations and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Assistant to Managing Director/Investor Relations Manager of Fushan International Energy Group Limited (Stock Code: 639, now renamed as Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from November 2009 to June 2010. He studied commerce at the University of New South Wales.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Che did not hold any other directorships in the last three years in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas and does not hold any other positions with the Company or its subsidiaries; and he does not have any other relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Che was interested or deemed to be interested in a total of 167,000,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, representing approximately 0.60% of the total number of Shares in issue. Such interests include 1,000,000 Shares held by Mr. Che and 166,000,000 share options granted to Mr. Che to subscribe for 166,000,000 Shares pursuant to the share option scheme of the Company.

Mr. Che has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 8 March 2017. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meeting in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and the Listing Rules. Mr. Che's remuneration was determined by the Board based on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to his duties and responsibilities, the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions and trends.

Mr. Che has confirmed that there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules. There are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Jaime Che

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman), Mr. Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) as executive directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung and Mr. Tse Kam Fow as independent non-executive directors.

Website: http://www.fdgev.com

2

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
08:00aFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Chief Executive Of..
PU
08:00aFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their ..
PU
07/18FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices – Update on further Supp..
PU
07/18FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Bermuda..
PU
07/15FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices – Update on further Supp..
PU
07/11FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices – Update on further Supp..
PU
07/10FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Settlement Agreement involvi..
PU
07/04FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Mov..
PU
07/01FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Publication of 2018..
PU
07/01FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares u..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 672 M
Chart FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
Duration : Period :
FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Cao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Ping Chen Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Wing Yat Lo Non-Executive Director
Jaime Che Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Yuk Tong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD-60.00%86
TESLA INC.-23.82%0
FORD MOTOR COMPANY35.03%0
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.86%0
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.95%0
DAIMLER AG-1.15%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About