FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd    0729

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD

(0729)
  Report  
News 
News

FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Publication of 2018/19 Final Results, Further Update on Date of Board Meeting and Suspension of Trading

07/01/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018/19 FINAL RESULTS,

FURTHER UPDATE ON DATE OF BOARD MEETING

AND

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018/19 FINAL RESULTS

Under Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary final results for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "2018/19 Final Results") on a date not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. on or before 30 June 2019. There will be a delay in the release of the 2018/19 Final Results as the Company requires more time to provide information requested by the auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") and the Auditor requires more time for conducting the audit of the 2018/19 Final Results. The Company is in the process of providing such information.

The delay in the publication of the 2018/19 Final Results constitutes a non-compliance of Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules. The Company will endeavour to publish the 2018/19 Final Results as soon as practicable.

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to issue its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the Auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Company.

1

FURTHER UPDATE ON DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June 2019 and 27 June 2019 in relation to the date of Board meeting for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the 2018/19 Final Results for publication and considering the recommendation of a final dividend, if any (the "Board Meeting"). The Company is cooperating with the Auditor to assist it in completing its work as soon as possible. As a result, the Board Meeting has been adjourned to 2 July 2019.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

As a result of the delay in publication of the 2018/19 Final Results and pursuant to Rule 13.50 of the Listing Rules, at the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019, pending the publication of the 2018/19 Final Results.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Jaime Che

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) and Mr. Jaime Che (Senior Vice President) as executive directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung and Mr. Tse Kam Fow as independent non-executive directors.

Website: http://www.fdgev.com

2

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 02:12:07 UTC
