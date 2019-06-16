Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd    0729   BMG3361N1258

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD

(0729)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction – Deemed Disposal of Certain Shareholding Interests in a Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 06:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DEEMED DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS

IN A SUBSIDIARY

THE CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE

On 14 June 2019 (after trading hours), Chanje, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Investor entered into the Convertible Promissory Note, pursuant to which and in consideration for the Principal Amount, (i) Chanje has agreed to pay to the Investor or its nominee the Promised Sum pursuant to the terms thereof; and (ii) the Investor is granted with the Optional Conversion Right upon receipt of the Principal Amount in full by Chanje.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Following the exercise of the Optional Conversion Right and the allotment and issue of the shares of the Common Stock by Chanje to the Investor, the Group's shareholding interest in Chanje will be reduced from 94.74% to 88.82% (assuming (i) there is no other change in the issued share capital of Chanje; and (ii) the Convertible Promissory Note is fully converted on the date falling on the first anniversary of the date of the Convertible Promissory Note), which will constitute a deemed disposal pursuant to Rule 14.29 of the Listing Rules. As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Deemed Disposal is more than 5% and all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Deemed Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE

On 14 June 2019 (after trading hours), Chanje, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Investor entered into the Convertible Promissory Note, pursuant to which and in consideration for the Principle Amount, (i) Chanje has agreed to pay to the Investor or its nominee the Promised Sum pursuant to the terms thereof; and (ii) the Investor is granted with the Optional Conversion Right upon receipt of the Principal Amount in full by Chanje.

1

Key terms of the Convertible Promissory Note are set out below:

Total Principal

: US$20,000,000, to be transferred from the Investor to Chanje in

Amount

cash in accordance with the following manner:

(i)

US$1,000,000 to be directly transferred to Chanje upon

execution of the Convertible Promissory Note; and

(ii)

US$19,000,000 to be transferred to the Escrow Account

within 2 business days of the execution of the Convertible

Promissory Note, and the following instalment payment

amount shall be released from the Escrow Account to

Chanje in accordance with the following schedule:

Release Date

Instalment Payment

Amount

1.

17 June 2019

US$4,000,000

2.

1

July 2019

US$1,400,000

3.

1

August 2019

US$2,100,000

4.

1

September 2019

US$1,800,000

5.

1

October 2019

US$1,900,000

6.

1

November 2019

US$2,000,000

7.

1

December 2019

US$2,000,000

8.

1

January 2020

US$1,300,000

9.

1

February 2020

US$1,300,000

10.

1

March 2020

US$1,200,000

The first two instalment payments above will be released

directly from the Escrow Account to Chanje; each of the

subsequent instalment payments thereafter will only be

released after further written agreement between the

Investor and Chanje. Chanje shall be entitled to all

interests accrued in the Escrow Account.

Interest Rate

: 10% per annum, computed on the basis of the actual number of

days elapsed and a year of 360 days.

The interest rate is determined based on arm's length negotiation between the Investor and Chanje taking into account that the Principal Amount shall be provided by the Investor to Chanje without any security arrangement.

2

Maturity Date

:

The earliest of (i) the date falling on the first anniversary of the

date of the Convertible Promissory Note; and (ii) when

automatically deemed or declared due and payable by the Investor

upon the occurrence of an Event of Default (the "Maturity

Date").

Guarantee

:

In consideration for the Investor entering into the Convertible

Promissory Note, the Company has agreed to unconditionally

guarantee to the Investor the prompt and full payment of all

monetary obligations of Chanje under the Convertible Promissory

Note.

Prepayment

:

Chanje shall have the right to prepay the Convertible Promissory

Note, in whole but not in part.

Event of Default

:

Upon the occurrence and during the continuance of any of the

following events of default (an "Event of Default"), the Investor

shall be entitled to declare the Convertible Promissory Note to be

immediately due and payable:

(a) Chanje has failed to pay any principal of or interest owing on

the Convertible Promissory Note when due;

(b) Chanje has commenced a voluntary bankruptcy, insolvency

proceedings or other proceedings seeking liquidation,

reorganization or other relief with respect to itself or its debts;

or

(c) Chanje or any of its subsidiaries has commenced any

involuntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings.

Conversion Price

:

US$6,957.00 per share, subject to adjustment for any stock

dividend, stock split, stock combination, reorganization,

recapitalization, reclassification or other similar event with

respect to the Common Stock.

The Conversion Price is determined based on arm's length

negotiation between Chanje and the Investor having taking into

account the current financial position and future business

prospects of Chanje.

3

Conversion

:

Subject to Chanje having received the Principal Amount in full,

the Investor shall be entitled to the following conversion right:

(a) Automatic conversion upon equity financing

Upon the closing by Chanje of a bona fide equity financing

transaction resulting in proceeds to Chanje of at least

US$20,000,000, then the entire outstanding Promised Sum

shall be automatically converted into such number of shares of

the Common Stock equal to the outstanding Promised Sum

divided by the Conversion Price.

(b) Optional Conversion Right

At any time and from time to time prior to the repayment or

conversion of all amounts due under the Convertible

Promissory Note, the Investor shall have the right and option,

at its election, to convert all (or part of, subject to the approval

of Chanje) of the Principal Amount then outstanding with any

accrued interest into that number of fully-paid and non-

assessable shares of Common Stock equal to the quotient

obtained by dividing (i) the Principal Amount with any

accrued interest being converted by (ii) the Conversion Price

(the "Optional Conversion Right"); provided, however, that

the Investor shall not be permitted to exercise the Optional

Conversion Right at any time prior to the Maturity Date

unless (1) approved by the board of directors of Chanje or (2)

such conversion is following receipt of a prepayment notice.

Upon conversion of the Convertible Promissory Note into the

Common Stock or any prepayment of the Convertible Promissory

Note, any remaining unreleased instalment payments in the

Escrow Account shall be immediately transferred to Chanje at

Chanje's discretion.

Completion

Following the exercise of the Optional Conversion Right and the allotment and issue of the shares of the Common Stock by Chanje to the Investor, the Group's shareholding interest in Chanje will be reduced from 94.74% to 88.82% (assuming (i) there is no other change in the issued share capital of Chanje; and (ii) the Convertible Promissory Note is fully converted on the date falling on the first anniversary of the date of the Convertible Promissory Note). Chanje will remain as a subsidiary of the Company, and its financial results will remain consolidated with the accounts of the Group.

4

Impact on the shareholding structure before and after the exercise of the Optional Conversion Right

Assuming (i) there is no other change in the issued share capital of Chanje; and (ii) the Convertible Promissory Note is fully converted on the date falling on the first anniversary of the date of the Convertible Promissory Note, the following table shows the shareholding structure of Chanje before and after the allotment and issue of shares of the Common Stock as a result of the exercise of the Optional Conversion Right:

Before the allotment and

After the allotment and

issue of shares of the

issue of shares of the

Common Stock as a result

Common Stock as a result

of the exercise of the

of the exercise of the

Optional Conversion Right

Optional Conversion Right

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

of the Common

of the Common

Stock

Stock

The Company (through its wholly

45,000

94.74

45,000

88.82

owned subsidiaries)

FDG EBT (U.S.) Limited (a

2,500

5.26

2,500

4.93

company under the employee

benefit trust established by the

Company)

The Investor

-

-

3,166

6.25

Total

47,500

100.00

50,666

100.00

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

The Group is an electric vehicle manufacturer, which primarily engages in (i) research and development, design, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles; (ii) research and development, production and sale of lithium-ion batteries and related products; (iii) leasing of electric vehicles; (iv) research and development, manufacture and sale of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries; and (v) direct investments.

INFORMATION ON CHANJE

Chanje is principally engaged in the sale and distribution of electric vehicles in the US.

According to the unaudited financial statements of Chanje prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, the financial information of Chanje for the two preceding financial years is set out below:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 10:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
06:49aFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction &nd..
PU
06/13FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices – Update on Discloseable..
PU
06/11FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices – Further Supplemental S..
PU
06/10FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : E Vehicles sees 60-70% decrease in year revenue
AQ
06/06FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning
PU
04/17FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Issue of New Shares under Ge..
PU
04/03FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices – Supplemental Settlemen..
PU
03/29FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Placing and Top-Up Subscript..
PU
03/22FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable and Exempt Conn..
PU
01/09FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Update ..
PU
More news
Chart FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
Duration : Period :
FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Cao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Ping Chen Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Wing Yat Lo Non-Executive Director
Jaime Che Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Yuk Tong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD-38.00%129
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.11%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN1.67%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.29%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.61%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About