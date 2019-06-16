FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction – Deemed Disposal of Certain Shareholding Interests in a Subsidiary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DEEMED DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS

IN A SUBSIDIARY

THE CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE

On 14 June 2019 (after trading hours), Chanje, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Investor entered into the Convertible Promissory Note, pursuant to which and in consideration for the Principal Amount, (i) Chanje has agreed to pay to the Investor or its nominee the Promised Sum pursuant to the terms thereof; and (ii) the Investor is granted with the Optional Conversion Right upon receipt of the Principal Amount in full by Chanje.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Following the exercise of the Optional Conversion Right and the allotment and issue of the shares of the Common Stock by Chanje to the Investor, the Group's shareholding interest in Chanje will be reduced from 94.74% to 88.82% (assuming (i) there is no other change in the issued share capital of Chanje; and (ii) the Convertible Promissory Note is fully converted on the date falling on the first anniversary of the date of the Convertible Promissory Note), which will constitute a deemed disposal pursuant to Rule 14.29 of the Listing Rules. As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Deemed Disposal is more than 5% and all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Deemed Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

