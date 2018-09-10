FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Update on Memoranda of Understanding in respect of Proposed Subscriptions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited 五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON MEMORANDA OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTIONS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 July 2018 and 12 July 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Proposed Subscriptions. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

EXTENSION OF THE PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION LONG STOP DATE OF THE MEMORANDUM A

As disclosed in the Announcements and pursuant to the Memorandum A, to proceed with the Proposed Subscription A, the Company and the Subscriber A shall enter into definitive agreement within 60 days from the date of the Memorandum A (or such other time as agreed by the parties), failing which the Memorandum A shall cease and terminate.

The Board wishes to announce that further to the Memorandum A, the Company and the Subscriber A have on 10 September 2018 entered into a supplemental memorandum of understanding (the "Supplemental Memorandum A") to extend the Proposed Subscription Long Stop Date for entering into definitive agreement to 10 November 2018. If no definitive agreement is entered into by the Proposed Subscription Long Stop Date and no agreement is reached by the Company and the Subscriber A to further extend the time to enter into definitive agreement, the Memorandum A and the Supplemental Memorandum A will lapse on 10 November 2018.

AMENDMENTS TO OTHER TERMS OF THE MEMORANDUM A

Further to the Announcements and the Memorandum A, the Board wishes to announce that by the Supplemental Memorandum A, the Company and the Subscriber A have agreed that:

(1) the number of New Shares and the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds are to be negotiated and agreed between the parties;

(2) the subscription price and the conversion price are to be negotiated and agreed between the parties;

(3) the requirement to pay the HK$200 million refundable deposit within 10 business days from the date of the Memorandum A is to be removed; and

(4) the Company confirms that the Subscriber A has already paid the HK$100 million refundable deposit within 5 business days from the date of the Memorandum A.

Save as the above disclosed, all other terms in the Memorandum A remain unchanged and effective.

Save for certain provisions regarding the Deposit, expenses, confidentiality and governing laws, the Memorandum A and the Supplemental Memorandum A are non-legally binding in nature and there is no assurance that definitive agreement will be entered into. As the Memorandum A and the Supplemental Memorandum A may or may not lead to the entering into of definitive agreement and the Proposed Subscriptions may or may not proceed as contemplated or at all, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

LAPSE OF THE MEMORANDUM B

As no definitive agreement has been entered into between the Company and the Subscriber B within 60 days from the date of the Memorandum B, the Memorandum B has lapsed and ceased to have any effect.

The Board is of the view that the lapse of the Memorandum B does not have any material adverse impact in the business operation and financial position of the Group.

