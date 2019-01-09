Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd    0729   BMG3361N1258

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD (0729)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/08
0.06 HKD   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Update on the Memorandum of Understanding in respect of Proposed Subscription

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:19am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited 五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 July 2018, 12 July 2018, 10 September 2018 and 9 November 2018 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

Pursuant to the Supplemental Memorandum A and the Second Supplemental Memorandum A, the Proposed Subscription Long Stop Date was extended to 10 January 2019, being the New Proposed Subscription Long Stop Date.

The Board wishes to announce that, on 9 January 2019, the Company and the Subscriber A entered into a third supplemental memorandum of understanding (the "Third Supplemental Memorandum A") to extend the New Proposed Subscription Long Stop Date to 10 March 2019. If no definitive agreement is entered into by 10 March 2019, the Memorandum A, the Supplemental Memorandum A, the Second Supplemental Memorandum A and the Third Supplemental Memorandum A will lapse on 10 March 2019.

Save as disclosed above, all other terms in the Memorandum A, the Supplemental Memorandum A and the Second Supplemental Memorandum A remain unchanged and effective.

Save for certain provisions regarding the Deposit, expenses, confidentiality and governing laws, the Memorandum A, the Supplemental Memorandum A, the Second Supplemental Memorandum A and the Third Supplemental Memorandum A are non-legally binding in nature and there is no assurance that definitive agreement will be entered into. As the Memorandum A, the Supplemental Memorandum A, the Second Supplemental Memorandum A and the Third Supplemental Memorandum A may or may not lead to the entering into of definitive agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Jaime Che Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) and Mr. Jaime Che (Senior Vice President) as executive directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung, Mr. Tse Kam Fow and Mr. Xu Jingbin as independent non-executive directors.

Website:http://www.fdgev.com

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
04:19aFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Update ..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in Issued Share Cap..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Circulars - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Co..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Special Gene..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares u..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : interim loss widens 14% to HK$623m
AQ
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for the N..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for the A..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Dividen..
PU
2018FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Chart FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
Duration : Period :
FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,33  HKD
Spread / Average Target 459%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Cao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Ping Chen Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Wing Yat Lo Non-Executive Director
Jaime Che Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Yuk Tong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD20.00%199
ENERSYS1.11%3 280
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC5.25%2 805
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 069
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%1 818
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 395
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.