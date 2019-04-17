FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Issue of New Shares under General Mandate for Grant of Awards Pursuant to Employees' Share Award Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FOR GRANT OF AWARDS

PURSUANT TO EMPLOYEES' SHARE AWARD SCHEME

On 17 April 2019, the Board has resolved to allot and issue 1,300,000,000 new Shares to the Trustee for grant of Awards to Selected Participants by way of allotment of new Shares pursuant to the Scheme and the General Mandate.

Pursuant to the Scheme, the maximum aggregate number of Shares that can be awarded under the Scheme is limited to 8% of the total number of Shares in issue. The 1,300,000,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Trustee represent approximately 4.76% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement and approximately 4.54% of the total number of Shares in issue as enlarged by the issue of Shares after the allotment.

Reference is made to the Scheme as adopted by the Company on 29 June 2015 and as amended on 28 November 2016.

On 17 April 2019, the Board has resolved to allot and issue 1,300,000,000 new Shares to the Trustee with an aggregate nominal value of HK$13,000,000 for grant of Awards to Selected Participants by way of allotment of new Shares pursuant to the Scheme and the General Mandate. As at the date of this announcement, the Board is authorised to allot and issue up to 3,372,618,755 Shares under the General Mandate and such issue is not subject to the approval of the Shareholders.

Upon the allotment of the new Shares, the Trustee shall hold the new Shares on trust for the Selected Participants and shall transfer such Shares to the Selected Participants at no cost upon the satisfaction of the relevant vesting conditions determined by the Board, if any, at the time of making the Award(s), notwithstanding that the Board shall be at liberty to waive such conditions.

1