FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Issue of New Shares under General Mandate for Grant of Awards Pursuant to Employees' Share Award Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited
五龍電動車（集團）有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 729)
ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
FOR GRANT OF AWARDS
PURSUANT TO EMPLOYEES' SHARE AWARD SCHEME
On 17 April 2019, the Board has resolved to allot and issue 1,300,000,000 new Shares to the Trustee for grant of Awards to Selected Participants by way of allotment of new Shares pursuant to the Scheme and the General Mandate.
Pursuant to the Scheme, the maximum aggregate number of Shares that can be awarded under the Scheme is limited to 8% of the total number of Shares in issue. The 1,300,000,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Trustee represent approximately 4.76% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement and approximately 4.54% of the total number of Shares in issue as enlarged by the issue of Shares after the allotment.
Reference is made to the Scheme as adopted by the Company on 29 June 2015 and as amended on 28 November 2016.
On 17 April 2019, the Board has resolved to allot and issue 1,300,000,000 new Shares to the Trustee with an aggregate nominal value of HK$13,000,000 for grant of Awards to Selected Participants by way of allotment of new Shares pursuant to the Scheme and the General Mandate. As at the date of this announcement, the Board is authorised to allot and issue up to 3,372,618,755 Shares under the General Mandate and such issue is not subject to the approval of the Shareholders.
Upon the allotment of the new Shares, the Trustee shall hold the new Shares on trust for the Selected Participants and shall transfer such Shares to the Selected Participants at no cost upon the satisfaction of the relevant vesting conditions determined by the Board, if any, at the time of making the Award(s), notwithstanding that the Board shall be at liberty to waive such conditions.
1
The Trustee and its ultimate beneficial owners, if any, are third parties independent of the Company and are not connected persons of the Company. All of the Selected Participants under the Scheme to whom Awards may be granted under the Scheme in respect of the 1,300,000,000 new Shares will be employees of the Group and/or other eligible participants under the Scheme and none of them is a connected person of the Company as at the time of granting the Awards. The number of Selected Participants to whom Awards will be granted will be more than 10.
Pursuant to the Scheme, the maximum aggregate number of Shares that can be awarded under the Scheme is limited to 8% of the total number of Shares in issue. The 1,300,000,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Trustee represent approximately 4.76% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement and approximately 4.54% of the total number of Shares in issue as enlarged by the issue of Shares after the allotment.
The new Shares will, when allotted and issued, rank pari passu among themselves in all respects, and with all other Shares in issue at the time of allotment and issue of such new Shares. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Trustee shall refrain from exercising the voting rights in respect of any Shares held under the Scheme.
Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of and permission to deal in the 1,300,000,000 new Shares on the Stock Exchange.
Further information relating to the issue of the new Shares under the Scheme is set out as follows:
|
Shares to be issued:
|
1,300,000,000 Shares
|
Funds to be raised:
|
Nil
|
Reasons for the issue:
|
To recognise the contributions by the Selected
|
|
Participants and to motivate them for the continual
|
|
operation and further development of the Group
|
Identity of the allottee:
|
Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited, being the
|
|
Trustee (which holds the new Shares on trust for the
|
|
Selected Participants) and which is independent of, and
|
|
not connected with, the Company
Market price of the Shares:
HK$0.057, being the closing price of the Shares as at 17 April 2019
EQUITY FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS
|
Date of
|
|
Approximate
|
Intended use of
|
Actual use of
|
announcement
|
Event
|
net proceeds
|
proceeds
|
proceeds
|
29 March 2019
|
Placing and top-
|
Approximately
|
For repayment of
|
(i) approximately
|
|
up subscription
|
HK$38.5
|
debts and
|
HK$33.5 million
|
|
of new Shares
|
million
|
general
|
used for the
|
|
under general
|
|
working capital
|
repayment of debts;
|
|
mandate
|
|
purposes.
|
and (ii)
|
|
|
|
|
approximately
|
|
|
|
|
HK$3.3 million
|
|
|
|
|
used for the general
|
|
|
|
|
working capital of
|
|
|
|
|
the Group.
|
28 July 2018
|
Subscription of
|
Approximately
|
For supporting
|
(i) approximately
|
|
new Shares
|
HK$233.8
|
the
|
HK$36 million used
|
|
under general
|
million
|
development of
|
for the repayment of
|
|
mandate
|
|
electric vehicle
|
debts; (ii)
|
|
|
|
business,
|
approximately
|
|
|
|
repayment of
|
HK$100.5 million
|
|
|
|
debt and
|
used for the general
|
|
|
|
general
|
working capital of
|
|
|
|
working capital
|
the Group; and (iii)
|
|
|
|
purposes.
|
approximately
|
|
|
|
|
HK$97.3 million
|
|
|
|
|
used for supporting
|
|
|
|
|
the development of
|
|
|
|
|
electric vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
business.
|
25 June 2018
|
Placing of new
|
Approximately
|
For repayment of
|
(i) approximately
|
|
Shares under
|
HK$103.9
|
debt and
|
HK$94.3 million
|
|
general
|
million
|
general
|
used for the
|
|
mandate
|
|
working capital
|
repayment of debts;
|
|
|
|
purposes.
|
and (ii)
|
|
|
|
|
approximately
|
|
|
|
|
HK$9.6 million
|
|
|
|
|
used for the general
|
|
|
|
|
working capital of
|
|
|
|
|
the Group.
Save as disclosed above, the Company has not carried out and completed any equity fund raising activities in the twelve months period immediately before the date of this announcement.
3
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"Awards"
|
awards of Shares by the Board pursuant to the Scheme to
|
|
Selected Participants;
|
"Board"
|
the board of directors of the Company;
|
"Company"
|
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited, a company incorporated in
|
|
Bermuda with limited liability, the issued Shares of which
|
|
are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock
|
|
Code: 729);
|
"connected person(s)"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;
|
"General Mandate"
|
the general mandate granted to the directors of the
|
|
Company by the Shareholders pursuant to an ordinary
|
|
resolution passed at the annual general meeting of the
|
|
Company held on 31 August 2018 to allot, issue and deal
|
|
with up to 20% of the then total number of shares in issue
|
|
of the Company;
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries;
|
"HK$"
|
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;
|
"Hong Kong"
|
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
|
|
People's Republic of China;
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange;
|
"Scheme"
|
the employees' share award scheme as adopted by the
|
|
Company on 29 June 2015 and as amended on 28
|
|
November 2016;
|
"Selected Participants"
|
any persons to be selected by the Board pursuant to the
|
|
Scheme;
|
"Share(s)"
|
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the issued share
|
|
capital of the Company;
|
"Shareholder(s)"
|
holders of the Share(s);
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
4
"substantial shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;
"Trustee"Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited (which is independent of, and not connected with, the Company), in its capacity as trustee of the Scheme; and
On behalf of the Board
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited
Jaime Che
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 17 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) and Mr. Jaime Che (Senior Vice President) as executive directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung and Mr. Tse Kam Fow as independent non-executive directors.
Website: http://www.fdgev.com
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:07:03 UTC