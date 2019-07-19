FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their Role and Function

Log in

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Cao Zhong (Chairman)

Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer)

Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer)

Non-executive Director

Lo Wing Yat

Independent Non-executive Directors

Chan Yuk Tong

Fei Tai Hung

Tse Kam Fow

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Cao Zhong

-

C

M

Jaime Che

-

M

M

Chan Yuk Tong

C

M

C

Fei Tai Hung

M

M

M

Tse Kam Fow

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:59:08 UTC

share via e-mail
0
