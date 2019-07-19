FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their Role and Function

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited
五龍電動車（集團）有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 729)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Cao Zhong (Chairman)
Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer)
Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer)
Non-executive Director
Lo Wing Yat
Independent Non-executive Directors
Chan Yuk Tong
Fei Tai Hung
Tse Kam Fow
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
|
Board
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
|
Committee
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cao Zhong
|
|
-
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jaime Che
|
|
-
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chan Yuk Tong
|
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fei Tai Hung
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tse Kam Fow
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
- Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
