FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices - Placing and Top-Up Subscription of New Shares under General Mandate

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited 五龍電動車（集團）有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 729) PLACING AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Placing Agent THE PLACING AND THE TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION On 29 March 2019, the Vendor, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into the Placing and Subscription Agreement pursuant to which (a) the Vendor has appointed the Placing Agent and the Placing Agent has agreed to act as the placing agent for the Vendor, on a best efforts basis, to procure the Placee to purchase the Placing Shares at the Placing Price of HK$0.048 per Share; and (b) the Vendor has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the Top-up Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price of HK$0.048 per Share following completion of the Placing. The Subscription Price is equivalent to the Placing Price. The Placing is unconditional, completion of which is expected to be on the third (3rd) Business Day after the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. Completion of the Top-up Subscription is conditional upon (a) completion of the Placing having occurred pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement; and (b) the Listing Committee granting the listing of and permission to deal in the Top-up Subscription Shares. 1

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has 26,489,743,774 Shares in issue. The maximum number of 833,330,000 Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 3.15% of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 3.05% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Top-up Subscription Shares. The number of the Top-up Subscription Shares will be equivalent to the number of the Placing Shares actually placed. Assuming that a maximum number of 833,330,000 Shares would be placed out, the Top-up Subscription Shares shall represent (i) approximately 3.15% of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 3.05% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Top-up Subscription Shares. The net proceeds will enable the Company to strengthen its financial position. The maximum gross proceeds and the maximum net proceeds from the Top-up Subscription will be HK$39,999,840 and approximately HK$38,500,000, respectively, which are intended to be used for the repayment of debts and general working capital purpose. The Top-up Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Top-up Subscription Shares on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Completion of the Top-up Subscription is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent as set out in the Placing and Subscription Agreement. As the Placing and Top-up Subscription may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As the Top-up Subscription Shares are to be allotted and issued by the Company pursuant to the General Mandate, no separate approval from the Shareholders will be required for the Top-up Subscription. THE PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT Date 29 March 2019 Parties (i)the Vendor (as vendor of the Placing Shares); (ii)the Company; and (iii)the Placing Agent. 2

The Vendor is a Shareholder holding 1,022,988,124 Shares as at the date of this announcement, representing approximately 3.86% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Placing The Placing Agent has agreed to act as the placing agent for the Vendor, on a best efforts basis, to procure the Placee to purchase the Placing Shares at the Placing Price of HK$0.048 per Share. Placing Agent To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placing Agent is independent of the Company and its connected persons. The Placing Shares The maximum of 833,330,000 Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 3.15% of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 3.05% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Top-up Subscription Shares. The Placee The Placee is principally engaged in investment holding. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placee and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent of the Company and its connected persons. Placing Price The Placing Price is HK$0.048 per Share. The Placing Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agent with reference to, among others, the net assets value of the Company, which represents a premium of approximately 125.35% to the net assets value attributable to owners of the Company per Share as at 30 September 2018 of approximately HK$0.0213 per Share and the prevailing market price of the Shares, and represents: (i)a discount of approximately 18.64% to the closing price of HK$0.059 per Share on the Stock Exchange on 29 March 2019, being the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement; (ii)a discount of approximately 18.64% to the closing price of HK$0.059 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day; (iii)a discount of approximately 16.08% to the average closing price of HK$0.0572 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day; 3

(iv)a discount of approximately 18.51% to the average closing price of HK$0.0589 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the ten consecutive trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day; (v)a discount of approximately 32.20% to the average closing price of HK$0.0708 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the thirty consecutive trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day; and (vi)a price that is equal to the Subscription Price. Rights of the Placing Shares The Placing Shares will be sold free from any liens, charges, encumbrances, claims, option, warrant, pre-emptive right, security interest or third-party right whatsoever and will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves with existing Shares and together with all rights attaching thereto as at the Closing Date, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of the Placing Shares, the record date of which falls on or after the Closing Date. Completion of the Placing It is expected that completion of the Placing will take place on the Closing Date. The Top-up Subscription Pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue the Top-up Subscription Shares. The Subscriber The Vendor is a Shareholder holding 1,022,988,124 Shares as at the date of this announcement, representing approximately 3.86% of the issued share capital of the Company. Subscription Price The Subscription Price of the Top-up Subscription Shares, being HK$0.048 per Top-up Subscription Share, is equal to the Placing Price, which was determined on an arm's length basis between the Company and the Vendor with reference to the Placing Price. The Subscription Price of the Top-up Subscription Shares will be paid to the Company upon completion of the Top-up Subscription. 4

Number of Top-up Subscription Shares The number of Top-up Subscription Shares to be subscribed by the Vendor (or its nominee) pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement shall be equivalent to the number of the Placing Shares actually placed by the Placing Agent. The maximum of 833,330,000 Top-up Subscription Shares represent (i) approximately 3.15% of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 3.05% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the 833,330,000 Top- up Subscription Shares. The maximum total consideration for the Top-up Subscription will be HK$39,999,840 minus the commission fees and expenses incurred under the Placing pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. Based on the closing price of HK$0.059 per Share on 28 March 2019, being the Last Trading Day, the Top-up Subscription Shares have a market value of HK$49,166,470 and an aggregate nominal value of HK$8,333,300. General Mandate to issue new Shares The Top-up Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate granted to the Directors. Under the General Mandate, the Company is allowed to allot and issue up to 20% of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the annual general meeting of the Company held on 31 August 2018. As at the date of this announcement, the Board is authorised to allot and issue up to 4,205,948,755 Shares under the General Mandate and accordingly the allotment and issue of the Top-up Subscription Shares will not be subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Listing application An application will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Top-up Subscription Shares. Ranking of Top-up Subscription Shares The Top-up Subscription Shares, when fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the Shares in issue on or prior to the date of completion of the Top-up Subscription including the right to dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid, the record date of which falls on or after the date of allotment and issue of the Top-up Subscription Shares. Conditions precedent of the Top-up Subscription Completion of the Top-up Subscription is conditional upon: (a)the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Top-up Subscription Shares being granted by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange; and (b)completion of the Placing having occurred pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. 5

