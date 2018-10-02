FDG Electric Vehicles : Announcements and Notices – Completion of Subscription of New Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited 五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") dated 28 July 2018 and 30 August 2018 (the "Announcements") in respect of the subscription of new Shares under General Mandate. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION

The Board is pleased to announce that the Subscription was completed on 2 October 2018 and 2,600,000,000 new Shares have been allotted and issued to the Subscriber at HK$0.09 per Subscription Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement. The 2,600,000,000 new Shares represent approximately 11.10% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately prior to the completion of the Subscription and approximately 9.99% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of such new Shares.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The table below sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before completion of the Subscription; and (ii) immediately after completion of the Subscription:

Subscriber CITIC Group 2,474,896,124 Corporation (Note 1) Mr. Cao Zhong (Note 2) 1,358,934,998 Others 19,579,245,986 Total 23,413,077,108 Immediately Immediately before completion after completion of the Subscription of the Subscription Number of Shares Number of Shares - 2,600,000,000 2,474,896,124 1,358,934,998 %

%

- 9.99% 10.57% 9.51% 5.80% 5.23%

83.63% 100.00% 1

19,579,245,986 75.27%

26,013,077,108 100.00%

Notes:

(1) CITIC Group Corporation is deemed to be interested in 2,474,896,124 Shares, of which (i) 451,908,000 Shares are held by CITIC International Assets Management Limited; (ii) 1,022,988,124 Shares are held by Right Precious Limited; and (iii) 1,000,000,000 Shares are held by Star Mercury Investments Ltd. Right Precious Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC International Assets Management Limited of which CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited owns 46%. CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited which, in turn, is over 60% owned by CITIC Limited through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Star Mercury Investments Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smooth Way Holdings Inc. which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Pacific Limited. CITIC Pacific Limited is wholly-owned by CITIC Limited. CITIC Group Corporation owns 58.13% of CITIC Limited through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, CITIC Polaris Limited and CITIC Glory Limited.

(2) Mr. Cao Zhong, an executive director, the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, is deemed to be interested in a total of 1,358,934,998 Shares, including 1,352,134,998 Shares held by Long Hing International Limited which is his wholly-owned investment holding company.

PROCEEDS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION

The net proceeds from the Subscription is approximately HK$233,800,000, which will be primarily used for supporting the development of electric vehicle business, repayment of some debts of the Group and as general working capital of the Group.

On behalf of the Board FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Jaime Che Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer), Mr. Lo Wing Yat and Mr. Jaime Che (Senior Vice President) as executive directors; Mr. Wong Kwok Yiu as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung, Mr. Tse Kam Fow and Mr. Xu Jingbin as independent non-executive directors.

Website:http://www.fdgev.com

2