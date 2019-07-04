FDG Electric Vehicles : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 June 2019
07/04/2019 | 06:08am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/06/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited
五龍電動車( 集團) 有限公司
Date Submitted
04/07/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
729
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
100,000,000,000
0.01
1,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
100,000,000,000
0.01
1,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
1,000,000,000
(HK$)
:
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
27,323,073,774
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
27,323,073,774
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM
No. of new
No. of new shares
approval date
Movement during the month
shares
of issuer which may
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
of issuer issued
be issued pursuant
class of shares
during the month
thereto as at close of
issuable
Granted Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
pursuant thereto
the month
1. Share option scheme adopted on 30/3/2004
Ordinary shares
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
212,200,000
(Note 1)
2. Share option scheme adopted on 28/2/2014
Ordinary shares
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
106,300,000
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
NIL
options (HK$)
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
Nominal value
during the
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
month
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
pursuant
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
thereto
month
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
Amount at
during the
pursuant
Currency of
close of
Converted
month
thereto as at
amount
preceding
during the
Amount at close
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
of the month
thereto
month
1. Convertible Bonds due 2020
HK$
400,000,000
NIL
400,000,000
NIL
860,215,052
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
Ordinary shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
HK$0.465 per share
AGM approval date
(if applicable)
(29/08/2017)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Convertible Bonds
due 2021
HK$
275,000,000
NIL
275,000,000
NIL
550,000,000
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
Ordinary shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
HK$0.50 per share
AGM approval date
(if applicable)
(28/08/2015)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
