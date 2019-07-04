FDG Electric Vehicles : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 June 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer FDG Electric Vehicles Limited 五龍電動車(集團)有限公司 Date Submitted 04/07/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 729 Description : Ordinary Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000 0.01 1,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) NIL NIL Balance at close of the month 100,000,000,000 0.01 1,000,000,000 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A March 2019

2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A Total authorised share capital at the end of the month 1,000,000,000 (HK$) : March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 27,323,073,774 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month NIL N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 27,323,073,774 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM No. of new No. of new shares approval date Movement during the month shares of issuer which may (dd/mm/yyyy) and of issuer issued be issued pursuant class of shares during the month thereto as at close of issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed pursuant thereto the month 1. Share option scheme adopted on 30/3/2004 Ordinary shares NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 212,200,000 (Note 1) 2. Share option scheme adopted on 28/2/2014 Ordinary shares NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 106,300,000 (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of NIL options (HK$) March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Nominal value during the pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value month thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the pursuant close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month thereto month 1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) 2. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) 3. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) 4. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) N/A N/A N/A March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Amount at during the pursuant Currency of close of Converted month thereto as at amount preceding during the Amount at close pursuant close of the Class and description outstanding month month of the month thereto month 1. Convertible Bonds due 2020 HK$ 400,000,000 NIL 400,000,000 NIL 860,215,052 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares Ordinary shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price HK$0.465 per share AGM approval date (if applicable) (29/08/2017) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. Convertible Bonds due 2021 HK$ 275,000,000 NIL 275,000,000 NIL 550,000,000 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares Ordinary shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price HK$0.50 per share AGM approval date (if applicable) (28/08/2015) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019

