FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD

(0729)
FDG Electric Vehicles : UPDATE ON ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR GRANT OF AWARDS PURSUANT TO EMPLOYEES' SHARE AWARD SCHEME

08/29/2019 | 05:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

五龍電動車（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 729)

UPDATE ON ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FOR GRANT OF AWARDS

PURSUANT TO EMPLOYEES' SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (the "Company") dated 17 April 2019 relating to the grant of Awards (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

On 17 April 2019, the Board has resolved to allot and issue 1,300,000,000 new Shares (representing approximately 4.64% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, and approximately 4.44% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the new Shares) to the Trustee with an aggregate nominal value of HK$13,000,000 for grant of Awards to Selected Participants by way of allotment of new Shares pursuant to the Scheme and the General Mandate.

Pursuant to the Scheme, any employee, director, officer, agent, supplier, customer, business partner, advisor, consultant (or its representative or employee) or employee of any member of the Group, nominees and/or trustees of any employee benefit trusts established by the Company, or any other person as determined by the Board who it considers will contribute or have contributed to the Group can be selected by the Board as Selected Participants. The Awards granted to employees are based on their performance especially their contributions to the Group over the last two years and the importance to retain their talent going forward, and the Awards granted to customer are based on its potential contribution to the revenue of the Company and future business synergy with the Group.

Further details of the Awards are set out below:

Percentage of

total issued

Number of

Number of

share capital as

at the date

Selected

Shares

Vesting

of this

Selected Participants

Participants

(Note)

conditions

announcement

Employees

50% of the

- with annual

13

186,200,000

0.66%

Awards will be

vested on 31 July

compensation below

2020 and 50% of

HK$500,000

the Awards will

- with annual

9

265,200,000

0.95%

be vested on 31

compensation

July 2021

between

HK$500,000 and

HK$1,000,000

- with annual

9

740,900,000

2.65%

compensation above

HK$1,000,000

Customer

1

107,700,000

0.38%

Completion of

purchase order

with full payment

Total

32

1,300,000,000

4.64%

Note:

The number of Shares will be adjusted upon the share consolidation on the basis that every twenty issued and unissued shares of a par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company being consolidated into one consolidated share of a par value of HK$0.20 each becoming effective.

On behalf of the Board

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Jaime Che

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cao Zhong (Chairman), Mr. Jaime Che (Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Chen Yanping (Chief Technical Officer) as executive directors; Mr. Lo Wing Yat as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Fei Tai Hung and Mr. Tse Kam Fow as independent non-executive directors.

Website: http://www.fdgev.com

Disclaimer

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:40:07 UTC
