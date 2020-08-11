FDG Kinetic : APPLICATION TO STAY THE POWERS OF JOINT AND SEVERAL PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS TO FULL EXTENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited FDG Kinetic Limited 五龍電動車（集團）有限公司 五龍動力有限公司 (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (Receivers and Managers Appointed) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 729) (Stock Code: 378)

APPLICATION TO STAY THE POWERS OF JOINT AND SEVERAL

PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS TO FULL EXTENT

This announcement is made by FDG Electric Vehicles Limited ("FDG EV") (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) and FDG Kinetic Limited ("FDG Kinetic") (Receivers and Managers Appointed) pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.25(1) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of FDG EV dated 4 March 2020, 9 March 2020, 12 March 2020, 19 March 2020 and 20 March 2020, the announcements of FDG Kinetic dated 9 March 2020, 19 March 2020 and 20 March 2020 and the joint announcements of FDG EV and FDG Kinetic on 17 April 2020, 24 April 2020, 14 May 2020 and 27 July 2020 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

It was announced in the joint announcement of FDG EV and FDG Kinetic on 27 July 2020 that the Bermuda Court has made the Order, pursuant to which the New JSPLs be appointed and that the powers of the New JSPLs have been granted to a full extent.

On 29 July 2020 (Bermuda time), a summons seeking a stay was filed by certain members of the board of directors of FDG EV (the "Stay Application") and served on the New JSPLs and Sino Power on the same date. The Stay Application was filed pending determination of the appeal of said members of the board of directors of FDG EV against the Order dated 24 July 2020 granting the New JSPLs full powers. A Notice of Motion seeking leave to appeal was filed on 3 August 2020 (Bermuda time) (the "Leave to Appeal Application").

