Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:35:24 pm
928 GBp   +2.54%
FDM : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/20/2019 | 03:21am EDT

20 March 2019

FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC (the 'Company')

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that Peter Whiting, a non-executive director of the Company, carried out the following transactions in respect of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') on 19 March 2019:

1. sale of 1,920 Ordinary Shares at a price of £9.0900 per Ordinary Share; and

2. purchase of 1,920 Ordinary Shares at a price of £9.1025 per Ordinary Share.

Following the transactions referred to above, Peter Whiting's beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at 10,453 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.0097 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. A copy of the notification is set out below. This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Whiting

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (non-executive director)

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FDM Group (Holdings) Plc

b)

LEI

213800YR62D7GUZLMZ71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01

ISIN: GB00BLWDVP51

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Sale of shares

(2) Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1)

£9.0900

1,920 shares

(2)

£9.1025

1,920 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

(1)

£9.0900

1,920

£17,452.80

(2)

£9.1025

1,920

£17,476.80

e)

Date of the transaction

(1) 2019-03-19

(2) 2019-03-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

FDM Group (Holdings) Plc

Mark Heather - Company Secretary

0203 056 8240

Disclaimer

FDM Group Holdings plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 07:19:01 UTC
