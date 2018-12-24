AUR: Latest Wodger and Forrest Drilling Completed

24 December 2018

LATEST WODGER AND FORREST DRILLING COMPLETED

• The latest RC drilling programmes are now completed at the Wodger and Forrest Prospects in the Bryah Basin

• Detailed geological interpretations of both prospects underway

• Downhole EM surveys planned for three new holes in 2019

Western Australian base metals explorer Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company"; ASX: AUR) is pleased to provide the following update on exploration activities across the Company's key exploration tenements within the Bryah Basin of Western Australia.

The latest RC drilling at the Wodger and Forrest Prospects has been completed and assay results will be reported as soon as they are available. Several open-ended zones of high grade mineralisation were targeted. The aim of the programme was to prove geological and grade continuity within and between sections, and to confirm the dip and plunge of mineralisation.

RC Drilling Completed at Wodger and Forrest

Ten holes were drilled at Wodger (for 2,182m) and seven holes at Forrest (for 1,742m) for a total of 3,924m (Figs. 2 & 3). This was less than the planned 4,500m (refer ASX announcement 16 November 2018), due to drilling direction challenges at Forrest.

Figure 1: RC Drilling at Wodger Prospect

Wodger

The near-surface geology of the Wodger Prospect has been interpreted from previous aircore drill logs and associated sample geochemistry. The best mineralisation at Wodger correlates with a lithological contact between high-Mg mafic volcanics and "mafic sediments" (both interpreted to be part of the prospective Narracoota Formation) and this was the main focus of the drilling programme. The Narracoota Formation at Wodger does not appear to be folded and it is interpreted to be a tectonic sliver on a steeply dipping back thrust. One hole of the drill programme (WDRC020) was drilled to test an EM anomaly target (defined from a moving loop EM survey), southeast of the main prospect.

All planned holes at Wodger were completed successfully, with one exception (WDRC020). WDRC020 was stopped short of the EM anomaly target (Fig.2) because of drilling difficulties with water ingress. This hole may be extended with a diamond tail to test the EM target in 2019.

Malachite was logged in five of the Wodger holes at the expected target depths.

Figure 2: Drill Plan to show the location of recent drilling at the Wodger Prospect. Green dashed lines indicate the boundary contacts of the prospective Narracoota Formation (NF), surrounded by Ravelstone Formation (RF). The main mineralised target is the north eastern contact zone. Stratigraphy dips steeply to the southwest.

Forrest

The geological interpretation at the Forrest Prospect is lithologically similar to Wodger, although at Forrest there is evidence that the host sequence is folded (the entire sequence dips to the west, so the eastern fold limb is overturned). Mineralisation is hosted within the Narracoota Formation.

Drilling at Forrest proved to be difficult, with several holes experiencing extreme deviation (up to 50° within 100m). The deviations occurred within the sediments to the west of the Narracoota Formation, where the holes were collared. Two holes (FPRC026 & FPRC028) were abandoned because they were certain to miss their targets. A third hole (FPRC030), which had been set up to account for an expected deviation (based on the previous two holes and a nearby historical hole), was also abandoned, but this time, because it drilled straight. Two of the three abandoned holes were redrilled successfully and tested their targets. Three of the planned holes at Forrest were not drilled, partly to ensure the programme was completed before the Christmas break, but mainly to allow a review of the holes drilled to date, to better understand the drilling issues. One option will be to complete the programme with a diamond drill rig, which would be less likely to deviate so severely.

Figure 3: Drill Plan to show the location of recent drilling at the Forrest Prospect. Green dashed lines indicate the boundary contacts of the prospective Narracoota Formation (NF), surrounded by Ravelstone Formation (RF).

The main mineralised target is within the Narracoota Formation.

There were more sediments than expected in FPRC031 (Fig. 3), at the southern end of the Forrest Prospect, and it would seem likely that a fault has offset the mineralisation in this area. Malachite was logged in three of the Forrest holes at the expected target depths.

Prospect-Scale Geological Interpretations and Future Work

The geology of both prospects is under review. All available data will be used for these new integrated geological interpretations, including relogged geology and associated geochemistry from historical drilling, and new detailed interpretations (>1:10,000 scale) of geophysics (including the recently acquired gradient array IP data). Regional context will be provided by the geological interpretations already completed at 1:25,000 scale.

Downhole EM surveys are planned for FPRC029 and FPRC030, at the far north and south of the Forrest Prospect respectively, and for WDRC020 south of Wodger when it is completed.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Mike Hendriks

Chief Operating Officer

ABOUT AURIS MINERALS LIMITED

Auris is exploring for high-grade copper-gold discoveries in Western Australia's prospective Bryah Basin. Auris has consolidated a ~1,350km2 copper-gold exploration portfolio in the Bryah Basin, which is divided into five well-defined project areas: Forrest, Doolgunna, Morck's Well, Cashmans and Horseshoe Well.

Figure 4: Auris's copper-gold exploration tenement portfolio, with Sandfire, Northern Star (NSR), Fe Ltd and OmniGeoX

JV areas indicated

Notes:

1. The Forrest Project tenements have the following outside interests: • Auris 80%; Fe Ltd 20% ((Fe Ltd (ASX:FEL) interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine) • Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX) own the gold rights over the Auris interest.

2. The Cashman Project tenements E51/1391, E51/1837-38, E52/2509 have the following outside interests: • Auris 51%; Northern Star 49% (ASX:NST) with Auris earning 70%

3. The Horseshoe Well Project tenements E52/3248, E52/3291, E52/2509 have the following outside interests: • Auris 85%; OMNI Projects Pty Ltd 15% (OMNI free carried until a Decision to Mine)



COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Nick Franey MSc (Mineral Exploration), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is General Manager Geology for Auris Minerals Limited. Mr Franey has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Franey consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which they appear.

A full JORC Table 1 disclosure will be reported, with all relevant drilling details included, when the analytical results are reported.

